Top 10 Best sink bridge Reviews

Sharpening Stone Whetstone holder Sink bridge



Dimension: 19-7/8″ x 5″ x 2″Steel Rod Thickness: 5/16″Materials: 304 Stainless Steel, Rubber

Excellent details making



Anti-slip Rubber Block

The solid Anti-slip Rubber Block with elastic touch feeling, has much friction, well prevent slide when sharpening the knife or lapping stones.

Good point: The rubber blocks are solid, not like others empty blocks which easy to broken, can last long life.

Fasten Screw

8pcs Fasten Screw allows you adjust the blocks working platform easily, perfert to hold different length stones.

Tips: No need fasten the screw too tight, since the blocks has much friction to sit in the place by itself.

Thick Sturdy Stainless Steel Rod

The 304 Stainless Steel Rod in 5/16″ thickness, is anti-rust and much sturdy to prevent curve or change shape during honing, it always keep straight to bring perfect sharpening experience.

Fit stones length min: 3-1/4″

Fit stones length max: 14-1/4″

You can adjust the working platform length freely by slide the blocks.

This sink bridge can hold various stones



Suitable forholds:

WetstoneOil stoneGlass stoneWater stoneFlattening stoneDiamond lapping plate

This sink bridge is long enough to fit most sink pool via adjust the screws and rubber blocks.

Fit for sink pool inner length min: 6-3/4″Fit for sink pool inner length max: 17-3/4″

Tips: This wetstone holder also can firmly sit on the desk, bench top, table top, granite countertop and so on.

【Good Effect】This sink bridge use Solid Rubber Body with elastic touch feeling has strong surface friction, well keep stones from sliding during honing.

【Widely Use】This sink bridge can be used over your kitchen sink, table top, granite countertop due to the anti-slide feature of rubber material.

【Fit Size】Fit stones length from 3-1/4″ to 14-1/4″ via adjustable screws. Fit for sink pool inner length up to 17-3/4″.

【Special Design】Durable 304 Stainless steel pole good for anti-rust, solid rubber is more durable and provide long service term.

【Dimension】Total L x W x H: 19-7/8″ x 5″ x 2″. Limited 1-year warranty.