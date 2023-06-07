Top 10 Best sink baffle Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Introducing the Danco Disposal Genie II strainer, stopper and food scraper that can protect you and your garbage disposal against costly damages! The Disposal Genie II can be used as a stopper or stopper plug. Its starfish-like top (or head) allows it to sit inside the sink opening just below the sink flange to allow food and water to flow freely into the garbage disposal while preventing splashing (acting as a splash guard), silverware and other non-food items from slipping into the drain. Molded to the top is an extension below that function as a scratch-safe, rubber scraper to push food off plates into the drain. We’ve made the extension short enough so the garbage disposal can run freely without having to remove the Disposal Genie! The top (or head) of the Disposal Genie II strainer has a diameter of 3.25 inches to fit most standard sink openings with the total length of the extension and head at 5 inches. The Danco Disposal Genie II is constructed of tough, durable plastic for a long life, dishwasher safe for an easy clean. Because of this kitchen gadget’s popularity we’ve expanded our color offerings! Check out your favorite and order today!

FEATURES



VARIETY OF COLORS

The colors for the Disposal Genie 2 feature bold Gray, Black and Red, as well as, bright Fuchsia, Aqua and Green. Special 2-Packs feature Olive and Blueberry colors.

VARIETY OF PACKS

The Danco Diposal Genie 2 offers 1-pack, 2-packs and 3-packs for sharing the perfect gift. 2-Packs feature Olive and Blueberry colors.

STOPPER + STRAINER CAPABILITIES

The Disposal Genie 2 innovative design includes a stopper capability with a simple twist of the topper to keep water in your kitchen sink or open for straining.

BENEFITS



STOPPER + STRAINER

The Disposal Genie 2 is equipped with a topper that turns to open and close. This allows for use as a sink strainer or a sink stopper while the Disposal Genie remains in place

SPLASH GUARD

The Disposal Genie 2 can be left in the sink drain opening while the garbage disposal is running preventing unwanted back splash.

FOOD SCRAPER

The handy rubber food scraper tool at the end of the Disposal Genie 2 can be used to push leftover food off plates or pans into the garbage disposal.

DRAIN PROTECTION

The innovative design allows only for small particles to fit through the strain, preventing any silverware or jewelry slipping into the pipe’s depths.

Function

Strainer & Stopper

Strainer

Strainer & Stopper

Garbage Disposal Brush & Strainer/Stopper

Color Options

Black

Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red

Black, Red, Gray, Green, Fuchsia, Aqua, Olive and Blueberry

Red, Gray and Black

GARBAGE DISPOSAL DRAIN PROTECTION – The Disposal Genie II design prevents silverware, jewelry and other non-food related items from slipping down the sink drain.

KITCHEN SINK STOPPER & STRAINER – The Danco Disposal Genie II newest innovation is the stopper capability. The topper of the Disposal Genie II features an easy and simple twist to either close or open the topper allowing you to stop up water or continue using it as a sink strainer.

SPLASH GUARD – The Danco Disposal Genie II has a 5-inch height allowing it to remain in the sink drain opening while running the garbage disposal.

FOOD SCRAPER – The silicone food scraper tool can be used to safely clean dishes and push leftover food off of plates or other dishware into the garbage disposal.

DISHWASHER SAFE – The Danco Disposal Genie II is constructed of tough, durable and dishwasher-safe material for easy clean.

So you had known what are the best sink baffle in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.