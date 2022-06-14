Top 10 Best sink auger Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Vastar Plumbing Snake Drain Auger – Sewer/Bathtub Drain/Kitchen Sink Cleaner with Gloves



Why choose Vastar drain auger?

1. It is made of high strength ABS drum shell, spring is high quality carbon steel, with long lasting durability.Saves decades of costs, and you don’t have to call a plumber to pay high fees.

2. Easy to use and can be stored without chemicals.Perfect for beginners and skilled plumbers.It is a good tool for every family.The package comes with a detailed user guide to help you easily deal with sink clogging.

3. A wide range of uses.Ideal for kitchen, bathroom, communal sink, bathtub and shower drain cleaning to solve slow or clogged drain problems.

4. The pipe cleaner also comes with a pair of gloves to help keep hands clean and safe.

Specification:

Color: red

Cable Length:7.6m（25ft)

Grip Handle & Drum Housing: ABS

Cable Material: Mn-Steel

Package:

1 x Drain Auger

1 x Glove

1 x User Manual

1 x Storage Bag

Note:

1. The wire has a length of 25 feet without a fixed end.Please be sure to tighten the fixing screw when using this product for long pipe.Do not pull the wire out completely, lest it fall into the pipe.If you accidentally pull it all out, fold the ends a little and then retreat in the same way.

2. When dredging the floor drain of the sink, please take out the filter screen and other items before putting the wire into it. Please be careful to use the pipe with the diameter of less than 3CM.

3. When loosening the fixing screw, do not align the spring with the human body. Do not use this product to play, so as to avoid danger.

4. The drainer auger is not specifically designed to unclog toilets.Do not use it on the toilet, or it may scratch the fine China on the bowl.

5. After use, clean and dry to preserve.

6. The rotating handle will not eject the spring.To dredge the pipe, you need to pull it out manually.After adjusting to the desired length, tighten the nut and use the handle to rotate to dredge.

7. In the process of dredging the pipe, do not exert too much force, and always observe whether the wire is twisted.When the wire is twisted, it means it is stuck in the pipe.At this point, you should turn the handle counterclockwise and pull the wire up and down to restore it to normal condition, and then clean the pipe again!

The plumbing snake drain auger is made of a high-strength ABS drum shell with long-lasting durability. Designed with an ergonomic grip, simplifing the use and providing more comfortable operation. In addition, the metal nozzle is upgraded to reduce wear when using.

The spring is made of high-quality carbon steel and can be easily stored in the drum to make it cleaner than other plastic auger drains. The flexible spring can bend more than 90 degrees without breaking or kinking, allowing you to reach the sink block efficiently.

The plumbing snake drain auger is used for various sewage drains, such as kitchen and bathroom sinks, shower drains, sewers and floor drains. It is not recommended to use this drain auger to clear the toilet blockage, because it may damage the porcelain.

Compared with the chemical drainage cleaners, it is more environmentally friendly, more effective and healthier. The sink snake can be reused, it is a good choice to save your money and time.

The pipe auger is also came with a pair of gloves, so that you don’t need to buy extra gloves. Wearing gloves while using pipe auger will prevent your hands from getting dirty by the blockage.

