Top 10 Best sink auger Reviews

- TOILET BOWL CLEANER: Clean and disinfect with Clorox ToiletWand refills that kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses while leaving your toilet sparkling clean
- DISPOSABLE SPONGES: These toilet scrub pad refill heads click onto the ToiletWand to swish, scrub and clean the toilet bowl and conveniently pop off to throw in the trash.Keep off of clothing
- DISINFECTING CLEANER: Preloaded with Clorox cleaner, these disposable scrubbing pads deep clean and remove stains while eliminating germs to make your toilet bowl feel like new
- BATHROOM CLEANING PRODUCTS: These ToiletWand refills with Clorox cleaner are the perfect addition to your cleaning supplies – this all-in-1 bathroom household cleaner eliminates the need to carry around a bottle of cleaner and germ-ridden toilet brush
- TOILET SCRUBBER: The hexagon shaped sponge heads clean in hard to reach places under the bowl rim and drain for a deeper and faster clean to remove rust, calcium and lime stains
- Formulated thick to dissolve the tough clogs fast
- Cuts through standing water straight to the clog
- Safe on PVC, metal pipes, garbage disposals and septic systems
- More than just a hair clog remover - guaranteed to work or your money back
- Removes and cleans clogs in all bathtubs, showers, and sinks
- Audio CD – Audiobook
- English (Publication Language)
- 12/01/1994 (Publication Date) - Ellipsis Arts (Publisher)
- INSTANT CLOG REMOVER: With 360-degree rotation, the Weasel pipe snake effectively tackles your biggest clogs! The secret is our incredible patented micro-hooks, which locks into hair, filth and grime without damaging your pipes or catching on drain parts.
- EXTRA-LONG DESIGN: Measuring 18 inches in length, deep, hard-to-reach clogged sinks or bathtubs are no longer out of grasps! Ultra-thin and flexible tool winds around curves and slips into most drains and grates without disassembling the drain stopper.
- EASY TO USE: Not a plumber? No problem! Our easy-to-use drain opener works in 3 steps. Simply insert the wand, rotate the handle, and remove the clog. After unclogging, toss the wand in the trash and replace it with a refill for hassle-free convenience.
- REUSABLE "QUICK-CONNECT" HANDLE: Featuring quick-connect technology and a molded plastic handle, the drain auger remains securely in place as you work! Strong durable product, which is a must-have in all homes.
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Try it for yourself and discover why it’s one of the most popular plumbing snake unclogger around! Our customer service team is standing by, so please reach out to us with any problems or questions you might have. MADE in the USA.
- NEVER HAVE SEPTIC PROBLEMS AGAIN: Protect your septic tank with Green Gobbler Septic Saver. Using the powerful bacteria that produce enzymes, Septic Saver digests grease, fats, oils, paper, and organic matter to keep your sewer line and septic tank clear.
- PREVENT COSTLY SEPTIC BACKUP AND REPAIRS: Green Gobbler Septic Saver digests clog-producing material to keep your septic tank from overflowing and ruining your property. Don’t pay up to $7, 000 on septic tank repair. Just use Septic Saver!
- CONTAINS 6 MONTHS OF TREATMENT: Each bag of Septic Saver contains 6 water-soluble packs. Simply drop and flush one pack into your downstairs bathroom toilet once a month for preventive septic tank maintenance.
- REDUCE SEPTIC ODORS: Septic odors are some of the most obnoxious and toxic odors known to man. Septic Saver’s bacteria will digest organic matter that may be stuck inside of your main sewer line to keep septic odors at bay.
- GUARANTEED TO WORK OR YOUR MONEY BACK: Green Gobbler’s conscious creations are an excellent alternative to traditional septic cleaners. We offer a 30-day money back guarantee.
- DISSOLVES HAIR, SOAP, TOILET PAPER & FLUSHABLE PERSONAL CARE WIPES: Forget the dirty work of plunging clogged toilets and end backed-up drains once and for all! The highly effective formula of Green Gobbler clears clogged drains and dissolves hair, toilet paper, flushable personal care wipes, soap scum and other organic matter that may be causing clogs within your pipes.
- EASY TO USE PACKAGING, POWERFUL AND EFFECTIVE FORMULA: This drain and pipe cleaner is a simple and highly effective way to eliminate clogs. Our dual-chamber bottle has 2 pre-measured applications for easy use – no need to measure!
- MULTIPLE USES: This drain opener is safe to use in pipes, toilets, sinks, tubs, and showers and is safe for septic systems. Our formula Is non-corrosive to pipes and does not contain bleach or sodium hydroxide.
- BIODEGRADABLE FORMULA: Green Gobbler Dissolver uses powerful biodegradable surfactants that are environmentally friendly. Our formula is odorless – and will not create fumes.
- MONEY BACK GUARENTEE: Green Gobbler offers a 30-day hassle-free money back guarantee. Simply contact our customer service team if you are unhappy with your results. Limit (1) item per customer.
- 2PCS Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Strainer.
- Stainless steel construction for reliable, rust-free service. Suited to daily utilitarian use for long-lasting protection against clogging.
- Micro-perforation: 2mm dia holes. Efficient anti-clogging shield lets liquid flow seamlessly into the drain while it blocks food particles.
- 4.5" overall dia. includes 2.75" micro-perforated bowl area contoured by a 2-ply metal sheet flat rim to rest over sink's drain.
- Easy wash with warm soapy water to keep the mirror finish shine impeccable over time. Dishwasher safe.
- PACKAGE INCLUDING: 7 Pack drain clog remover tools (6 plastic drain hair remover and 1 stainless steel drain cleaner sticks ). Offers two unclog sink drain tools. Drain cleaner sticks tool that can capture a solid obstruction. Drain hair remover tools that can hook the hair and debris.
- EASY OPERATION: Hair drain clog remover tools is 25 inch length, hair drain remover tools is long enough to go sink pipes. Sink drain cleaner tools is perfect for use in the kitchen, bathroom sinks, bathtubs, and shower drain.
- HIGH QUALITY AND GOOD FLEXIBILITY: Hair drain remover tools is made of more durable with high-quality polypropylene, drain hair remover tools is more durable and will not easy to snap or break. Good flexibility it can to bend in many kinds of strainers and pipes. Upgraded barbed design it can grab and remove clustered hair in the drain easily.
- FLEXIBLE AND EASY TO USE: Drain cleaner sticks is 24 inch length, the flexible metal tube has good toughness that can be bent freely. Makes this drain cleaner accessible to all hard to reach narrow bended places. Press the red handle to reveal and open the claws, release the handle to grip the item, four claws are easy to grab a variety of small objects, can hold item tightly to prevent it from accidental falling when pick up.
- SPRING PRESS DESIGN: Drain cleaner sticks is made of Hard non-breakable Red Plastic handle and Super Sturdy Steel Spring. Flexible and bendable wound-steel spring with easy comfortable grip handle on top, with heavy duty steel spring and retractable claws on the bottom, makes this drain clog remover tool accessible to all hard to reach narrow bended places.
- HIGH-DENSITY MAIN LINE DRAIN OPENER. Ultimate Main Line Opener’s thick, high-density formula sinks through water and clings to pipes to liquify tough drain obstructions, clearing the main line to and from your home.
- DISSOLVES ORGANIC MATERIAL AND PAPER. Ultimate Main Line Opener dissolves grease, hair, oils, soap scum, baby wipes, and paper products easily.The revolutionary formula is great for both addressing clogs and preventive maintenance.
- NON-DAMAGING TO PIPES. Green Gobbler’s industrial-strength drain clog remover is tough where it counts. While it takes care of the toughest clogs, it remains gentle on pipes and septic systems.
- ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY AND SAFER TO USE. Ultimate Main Line Opener is safer to use than chemical-based cleaners. It’s odorless, non-flammable
- GUARANTEED, OR YOUR MONEY BACK. Your satisfaction is guaranteed. Green Gobbler offers a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee. If for any reason you’re unsatisfied, simply contact us, and we will refund your purchase price.
- [Remove LINT BUILD-UP] - Sealegend dryer vent cleaner kit removes lint that has accumulated for many years in the dryer vents, so your equipment runs more efficiently.
- [More than 33” long] - Flexible and handy vacuum hose attachments over 33inche in length allow for deep access to difficult places. Perfect for cleaning appliances that you can't move.
- [SUCTION CONTROL] - Switch between 2 suction control settings to best suit your cleaning needs. Perfect for light cleanups and a heavy-duty power clean.
- [HELPS PREVENT FIRES] - Using Sealegend Lint Remover regularly to clean your dryer vent and help prevent deadly dryer vent fires from sparking.
- [Package Contains] - 1* Sealegend dryer vent cleaner kit.
Plumbing Snake Drain Auger, Vastar 25 Feet Drain Snake Clog Remover for Bathtub Drains Bathroom Sinks Kitchen Pipes & Sewers, with Gloves and Storage Bag
Product Description
Vastar Plumbing Snake Drain Auger – Sewer/Bathtub Drain/Kitchen Sink Cleaner with Gloves
Why choose Vastar drain auger?
1. It is made of high strength ABS drum shell, spring is high quality carbon steel, with long lasting durability.Saves decades of costs, and you don’t have to call a plumber to pay high fees.
2. Easy to use and can be stored without chemicals.Perfect for beginners and skilled plumbers.It is a good tool for every family.The package comes with a detailed user guide to help you easily deal with sink clogging.
3. A wide range of uses.Ideal for kitchen, bathroom, communal sink, bathtub and shower drain cleaning to solve slow or clogged drain problems.
4. The pipe cleaner also comes with a pair of gloves to help keep hands clean and safe.
Specification:
Color: red
Cable Length:7.6m（25ft)
Grip Handle & Drum Housing: ABS
Cable Material: Mn-Steel
Package:
1 x Drain Auger
1 x Glove
1 x User Manual
1 x Storage Bag
Note:
1. The wire has a length of 25 feet without a fixed end.Please be sure to tighten the fixing screw when using this product for long pipe.Do not pull the wire out completely, lest it fall into the pipe.If you accidentally pull it all out, fold the ends a little and then retreat in the same way.
2. When dredging the floor drain of the sink, please take out the filter screen and other items before putting the wire into it. Please be careful to use the pipe with the diameter of less than 3CM.
3. When loosening the fixing screw, do not align the spring with the human body. Do not use this product to play, so as to avoid danger.
4. The drainer auger is not specifically designed to unclog toilets.Do not use it on the toilet, or it may scratch the fine China on the bowl.
5. After use, clean and dry to preserve.
6. The rotating handle will not eject the spring.To dredge the pipe, you need to pull it out manually.After adjusting to the desired length, tighten the nut and use the handle to rotate to dredge.
7. In the process of dredging the pipe, do not exert too much force, and always observe whether the wire is twisted.When the wire is twisted, it means it is stuck in the pipe.At this point, you should turn the handle counterclockwise and pull the wire up and down to restore it to normal condition, and then clean the pipe again!
The plumbing snake drain auger is made of a high-strength ABS drum shell with long-lasting durability. Designed with an ergonomic grip, simplifing the use and providing more comfortable operation. In addition, the metal nozzle is upgraded to reduce wear when using.
The spring is made of high-quality carbon steel and can be easily stored in the drum to make it cleaner than other plastic auger drains. The flexible spring can bend more than 90 degrees without breaking or kinking, allowing you to reach the sink block efficiently.
The plumbing snake drain auger is used for various sewage drains, such as kitchen and bathroom sinks, shower drains, sewers and floor drains. It is not recommended to use this drain auger to clear the toilet blockage, because it may damage the porcelain.
Compared with the chemical drainage cleaners, it is more environmentally friendly, more effective and healthier. The sink snake can be reused, it is a good choice to save your money and time.
The pipe auger is also came with a pair of gloves, so that you don’t need to buy extra gloves. Wearing gloves while using pipe auger will prevent your hands from getting dirty by the blockage.
