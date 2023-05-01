Top 10 Best single outlet programmable hose faucet timer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

RAINPOINT Clever and Strong Sprinkler Timer Options ● Watering time: 1min- 3h 59min. ● Watering Frequency: 1h-12h or 1working day -7day. ● Large Liquid crystal display display screen monitor. ● Filter: Avert dust particles and lengthen product daily life. Specifications: ●Waterproof and Dustproof :IP54. ●Working temperature: 34°F-122°F. ●Powered by 2 AAA 1,5V Alkaline Batteries (not integrated). ●Battery compartment with O-Ring. ●Working water pressure: .5 bar to 8. bar. (10-120PSI). ●Flow rate:35 L/min. Package deal Consists of: 1x H2o Timer 1x Manual



【2- Outlet with Independent Timed Watering】 2- Outlet with independently timed watering suggests you have two individual solitary-outlet watering timers, this will be a lot more simple.

【Automatic Watering and Rain Delay】The Watering Timer can routinely regulate the watering and irrigation time you set or the rain commence delay according to the area weather conditions forecast, which will help to preserve water.

【Big Lcd Display Display】The sprinkler timer with a massive Liquid crystal display Display screen Exhibit , which can display the Watering Time, Watering Frequency, Ability and other comprehensive information, that is hassle-free and quick to read through.

【Multi-Scene Hose Timer】It can be applied for numerous scenes, can be utilised in the back garden, lawn, yard and other sites,it can meet up with your everyday lifetime requires of the sprinkler timer.