Top 10 Best single outlet programmable hose faucet timer Reviews

Top 10 Rated single outlet programmable hose faucet timer in 2023 Comparison Table
- ✓ VERSATILE & CUSTOMIZABLE: Easily set up to 8 on/off programs for the timer’s two grounded outlets. Outlets are controlled simultaneously, and settings can be as short as one minute.
- ✓ JUST SET & GO: Choose your own individual days or simply select one of the convenient pre-set combination days. Switch to Daylight Savings mode with a press of a button. Our long-lasting backup battery keeps your settings even in the event of a power outage.
- ✓ PROTECT YOUR HOME: Activate the “Random” Vacation mode to randomize your programmed lights. Make your home look “lived in” even when you’re away.
- ✓ SAVE ENERGY & MONEY: Save costs on electricity. Digital heavy duty timer use for lights, coffee machines, fans, and much more!
- ✓ SAFE & RELIABLE: This timer is UL listed and rigorously controlled for quality and safety. Rating: 115V, 60 Hz, 15A/1725W
- This micro drip irrigation kit is suitable for an area of 160 square feet. You can water all your plants at one time with 200FT + 26FT irrigation tubing. Simple installation without digging or plumbing skills. Instruction included.
- The new garden watering system design 4x6-Way CONNECTOR can divide the water up to 16 tributaries, effectively increases the water pressure, perfectly solves the problem of lack of water at the end of the irrigation system. MEET ALL YOUR NEEDS.
- MIXC micro drip irrigation kit comes with 3 types of sprayer,the drip emitter can adjust different irrigation modes such as microdroplets, sprays, watering, etc. every water spray nozzle could be adjusted individually according to its setting and needs.
- Plants drip irrigation system can save up to 70% in water savings. Precision watering system delivers just the right amount of water slowly and precisely right where your plant needs it at the root zone.
- Automatic irrigation kit is great for atomization, lawn irrigation, patios, roof cooling,agriculture, vegetable , greenhouse, flower bed, swimming pool misting fog cooling irrigation etc.
- EASIEST TIMER TO USE: Works just like an egg timer. Set the perfect time for your watering needs, anywhere from 15 to 120 minutes
- Durable high impact construction
- Oversized dial with comfort grip for easy use
- No batteries required
- Saves water in drought conditions
- 【Easy Programming Program】Through the Sprinkler Timer to program, you can set the Start Time, Watering Duration is 1min-3h59min, Watering Frequency from 1h to 12h or 1 day to 7 days, so you can customize your watering time, and can be more accurate.
- 【Rain Delay & Manual Mode】With rain delay mode, your programmed schedule will be paused for 24, 48, or 72 hours, and will be automatically resumed. Using manual mode, any lawn or garden can be watered as needed, with customizable times from 1 min to 8 hrs, and without interrupting your schedule.
- 【Big LCD Screen Display】The water faucet timer with a big LCD screen display, which can display the watering time,watering frequency, power and other detailed content,that is convenient and easy to read.
- 【Multi-Scene Hose Timer】It can be used for many scenes, can be used in the garden, lawn, yard and other places,it can meet your daily life needs of the sprinkler timer.
- 【Product Contains】Including Water Timer*1 and User Manual*1, using 2*AAA alkaline batteries (not included), the User Manual can better help you to set the timer, the power will be displayed on the screen intelligently To remind you of the available power.
- Worry-Free Watering - Rachio watches the weather, so you don't have to, providing the right amount of water for your lawn and garden. The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller automatically creates watering schedules that lower your water bill and ensure a beautiful yard..Supports local water restrictions. Disable during freezing weather
- Exclusive Weather Technology - Exclusive Weather Intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.
- Control From Anywhere - Control your watering from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage. Rachio’s mobile app lets you manage your sprinkler system from anywhere. Please note: Phone is not included with sprinkler system.
- Fast & Easy Installation - Experience fast DIY installation in 30 minutes or less with no special tools needed. Rachio smart sprinkler controllers replace 99% of existing sprinkler controllers and Rachio’s in-app installation tutorial helps you get online and watering in no time!
- No More Thirsty Plants - Deliver all the water your plants need. Rachio creates tailored smart schedules based on the specific needs of your lawn, including plant type, soil type, sun exposure, and more.
- Watering frequency from every 6 hrs up to every 7th day
- Watering duration from 1 to 240 minutes
- Rain delay options of 24, 48, or 72 hours
- Manual watering without interrupting programing
- Install quickly with swivel connection; Durable, weather resistant construction
- COMPLETE CONTROL: The B-hyve app is fully functional for android, iOS or web devices and gives you control wherever you need it, from anywhere in the world, program the timer using the app, or let the weather-based software create it for you
- SMART WATERING: Weather sense technology provides watering based on site conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, historical et and live weather feeds it automatically adjusts your controller to deliver the right amount of water to your plants
- CERTIFIED TO SAVE WATER: B-hyve is certified for the rigorous Water-Sense testing protocols, ensuring it will save you water
- KNOW THE FLOW: The built-in flow meter allows you to track water usage, and can be measured by gallons or by time ideal for all kinds of applications, including watering plants, gardening, washing your car, filling your pool, and greenhouse/hydroponics
- EASY TO INSTALL AND USE: Setup is very straightforward and simple just download the B-hyve app and create an account, then install your timer at your hose faucet, then program your timer in minutes
- 4 valves operate like separate timers to water four separate areas from one faucet
- Features easy installation, flexible programming, and automatic irrigation to meet different watering needs; large, angled LCD display and easy-to-press buttons for comfortable programming
- Customize your own flexible watering schedules by easily selecting the days and times you’d like to water
- Manual watering option lets you water on demand to fill a bucket, clean the car, or wash the dog
- Rain delay feature pauses your watering schedule if rain is in the forecast
- 2ND GEN WIFI SPRINKLER TIMER: The latest WiFi water timer gets a bunch of upgrades, such as: Strengthened the water inlet mold, make it more sturdy and hard to break; Enable smart water according to soil moisture; Compatible with 2-Zone WiFi sprinkler timers to expand your irrigation system and more.
- APP REMOTE CONTROL: The WiFi sprinkler timer turns your faucet smart and can be controlled from your phone anytime, anywhere. RainPoint APP UI 2.0 is simple and intuitive, simplifies your irrigation work and makes your trip worry-free. (Only support 2.4Ghz WiFi)
- VOICE CONTROL: The WiFi water timer (2nd Gen, 2022) allows you to turn the watering timer on and off using simple voice commands. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling the watering system with your voice. (Need to acquire voice skills with Smart life APP)
- SMART WATERING: The WiFi hose timer will automatically delays watering 24/48/72 hours when it rains or when the soil moisture is too high, and starts watering 1~60 minutes when the soil moisture is too low. Save up to 50% on water bills and keep your garden green. (Need to pair with WiFi soil sensor to get soil moisture, not included)
- TIMED WATERING: Smart irrigation timer has 3 watering plans & 2 watering modes. Each with different start time, duration(1min-11h59min) and watering frequency(Mon-Sun). In Irrigation Mode, it will run non-stop during watering, suitable for lawn and pool. In Mist Mode, it will run 5~59 sec and interval 1sec~15min59sec during watering, suitable for misting system, summer outdoor cooling and dust reduction.
- Robust professional grade digital hose-end timer for use with hose-end sprinklers, Drip irrigation and soaker hose
- Simple-to-set automatic programming, 7-day scheduling and sophisticated functions provide worry-free watering convenience
- Extra-large dial and readout screen provide easy set-up and review of watering schedules
- One-touch override buttons for "Cancel Watering" (doubles as up to 96-hour rain delay) and "Water Now" (manual watering)
- Conveniently displays program status such as next scheduled water cycle, and time remaining on current cycle
Our Best Choice: RAINPOINT Sprinkler Timer,Water Timer Programmable with 2 Independent Controlled Outlets,Garden Hose Timer Outdoor with Rain Delay/Manual/Auto Watering System,Leakproof Irrigation Timer for Lawns Pool
RAINPOINT Sprinkler Timer Options ● Watering time: 1min- 3h 59min. ● Watering Frequency: 1h-12h or 1day -7day. ● Large LCD display screen. ● Filter: Prevent dust particles and extend product life. Specifications: ●Waterproof and Dustproof :IP54. ●Working temperature: 34°F-122°F. ●Powered by 2 AAA 1.5V Alkaline Batteries (not included). ●Battery compartment with O-Ring. ●Working water pressure: 0.5 bar to 8 bar. (10-120PSI). ●Flow rate:35 L/min. Package Includes: 1x Water Timer 1x Manual
【2- Outlet with Independent Timed Watering】 2- Outlet with independently timed watering suggests you have two individual solitary-outlet watering timers, this will be a lot more simple.
【Automatic Watering and Rain Delay】The Watering Timer can routinely regulate the watering and irrigation time you set or the rain commence delay according to the area weather conditions forecast, which will help to preserve water.
【Big Lcd Display Display】The sprinkler timer with a massive Liquid crystal display Display screen Exhibit , which can display the Watering Time, Watering Frequency, Ability and other comprehensive information, that is hassle-free and quick to read through.
【Multi-Scene Hose Timer】It can be applied for numerous scenes, can be utilised in the back garden, lawn, yard and other sites,it can meet up with your everyday lifetime requires of the sprinkler timer.