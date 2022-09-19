Top 10 Best single hole faucet brushed nickel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

About JXMMP

JXMMP is a high quality fixture brand which focuses on making great products that enhance your kitchen and bathroom experience.

Beauty Your Bathroom from JXMMP

Finished: Brushed NickelMaterial: BrassWater Flow: 2.2 GPMInstallation: 1 Hole Design / Surface-mountedSupply Hose: 9/16-24 Standard

Installation Step 1

Slide single hole faucet through the sink mounting hole, please check the hole size for the installation. Min 1-3/16 inch.

Installation Step 2

Place stainless steel washer and rubber washer onto mounting studs under the sink, and tighten the nuts securely as shown. Remember use the driverscrew to tighten the screws which in the nuts both side.

Installation Step 3

Connect and tighten the HOT and COLD supply hose to the valve and check any leakage before use.

【LEAK-FREE STRUCTURE】-JXMMP one handle basin faucet is made of brass construction for maximum durability and also with premium ceramic cartridge longevity guarantee.

【1 HOLE DESIGN】-NO Deck Plated, single hole vessel bathroom faucet is designed to fit 1 hole configurations, require hole size: 1.18-1.38 in / 30-34mm, max counter top thickness without deck plate: 1.38 in/ 35 mm

【EASY TO OPERATE】-JXMMP Single handle design for precise & effortless control of cold & hot water

【JXMMP DESIGN】-American style push pop-up drain assembly fit bathroom vanity sink with minimum drain hole diameter of 1-5/8” easy to install in standard sized plumbing

【HOSE INCLUDED】-Comes with Hot & Cold Water Hoses for stop valves connecting. (Length: 23.6 inch /600mm, Thread: 9/16-24 UNEF standard)