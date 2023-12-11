Top 10 Best single hole bathroom faucet with pop up drain Reviews

Contents
- ►[Material]: The black kitchen sink faucet is made of brass and 304 stainless steel spring. The internal ceramic valve core is durable and prevents water leakage. We carefully select materials to ensure the safety of you and your family.
- ►[Easy installation]: Single hole spring kichen sink faucet includes countertops and other accessories, 10inch countertops are compatible with 1-hole or 3-hole basins.
- ►[Size]: Total height of kitchen faucet with sprayer: 18.11 inches; width: 9.84 inches; water outlet height: 4.13 inches; 3/8 water supply hose length: 31.5 inches ,with 10 inch deck
- ►[Unique Design]: Single-handle spring sink kitchen faucet. Dual-function nozzles, sprayers can be switched at will. 304 stainless steel spring is not only fashionable, but also corrosion-resistant and easy to clean.
- ►[Brand and Service]: If you have any questions about our kitchen sink faucets, please feel free to email us. Our customer service team will reply within 12 hours and do our best to help solve the problem. "
- 💘【LEAD-FREE ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD 】 —— Phiestina offer you a modern lead free matte black centerset bathroom vanity sink faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 💘【UPGRATE: METAL POP UP DRAIN AND WATER LINES ARE INCLUDED】 —— Phiestina 2 or 3 Hole Rotatable Centerset Bathroom Sink Faucet Come With a Overflow Drain. The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.
- 💘【24HOURS CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 ——To obtain service or inofrmation for phiestina bathroom faucet please call 866-675-2011. Phiestina have professional supoort team as your service for 24hours.
- 💘【MATTE BLACK FINISH BATHROOM SINK FAUCET】 —— 4-inch Centerset Design 3-Hole Deck Mount With 2-Handle For Easy Control. Superior Corrosion & Rust-Resistant Matte Black Finishing Will Resist Water Spots, Fading in Daily use.
- 💘【DIMENTIONS】 ——Spout Height is 5.275 Inch(134mm), Overall Height is 8.346 Inch(212mm), Spout Reach is 4.803 Inch(122mm). 4 inch black 2 Handles 3 holes Centerset design faucet for bathroom sink is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- [High Quality] The black bathroom sink faucet is made of solid brass to ensure quality and longevity.
- [Design] The single-handle bathroom faucet is a single-handle design, which is convenient for adjusting water temperature and running water. The water flow rate is 2.2 gallons per minute.
- [Finishing] The surface of the matte black washbasin faucet can prevent tarnishing and peeling due to corrosion.
- [Installation] Including the countertop, used for one-hole or three-hole 4 inch central sink installation. Two flexible hoses (hot and cold) and a 3/8 inch (approximately 1.3 cm) internally threaded compression cable with a 1/2 inch (approximately 1.3 cm) adapter for easy installation.
- [Health protection] The single-hole faucet is made of high-quality lead-free materials and has passed CUPC and NSF-61 (lead-free) certification. The water quality is clearer and free of impurities, ensuring safe drinking water for you and your family. (DIY enthusiasts can refer to the installation video, or refer to the installation manual inside the product) [Please note don't included pop up drain,If your sink has spillway hole, please search for the ASIN:B09WW1FC8L, If your sink has no spillway hole, please search for the ASIN:B0B84NCS1X]
- ✅Package Included: Solid Metal Pop-up Drain & Certified Water Inlet Hoses
- ✅Dimensions: Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm); Spout Reach: 3.94inch(100mm); Spout Heigh: 4.72 inch(120mm)
- ✅Build to last: Eco-friendly and lead-free materials. A best-in-industry ceramic cartridge ensure life span as 500,000 times without drip.
- ✅Easy Cleaning: Premium multiple layer stainless steel coated bathroom faucet resists rust, corrosion, and tarnish. Wear-resistant finished will not fade or tarnish over time.
- ✅With the quick connect tool, it only takes five minutes to install.
- Features | This faucet boasts an elegant and classical exterior, and comes with two decorative levers to quickly adjust temperature and water pressure. Moreover, because of the aerated stream you won’t have to worry about splashing. Enjoy straight and even pressure without dripping thanks to it’s high quality disk valve. This model is perfect for accommodating everyday use in your bathroom.
- Design | The stylish arc spout styling of this faucet is the perfect solution for updating your existing bathroom sink hardware, while the premium grade lightweight synthetic waterways and metal plated plastic construction work within your budget. Plus, the sturdy construction keeps unit firmly in place on the sink top so you don’t have to worry about damage or replacement. The design of this model blends with virtually all décor styles; so, matching-up with your current sink is easy.
- Quality | This dual-handle faucet comes with a durable easy-to-turn design, which provides a consistently smooth operation, while the high quality disk valve prevents unwanted dripping. Constructed using metallic plating over ABS plastic our economical Lynden collection was made with our budget conscious customers in mind. As with all Pacific Bay products, this model is lead-free certified.
- Installation | The Lynden is a quick and easy two-hole installation, so no plumber is needed! Feel free to do it yourself, effortlessly. The lightweight design requires only a wrench and a screwdriver for assembly. Once installed, you can start using it immediately. Washers and mounting nuts included.
- Specifications | Works on any 4" on-center 2-hole sink opening. Flow rate is a powerful 2.0 GPM. This faucet is UPC and CUPC Certified. Pop-up drain not included. Pacific Bay is a proud American company with USA-based Customer Support, so you can trust that any issues will be resolved timely and accurately.
- 【Good Quality】- The bathroom faucet adopts brushed nickel finish/brushed gold surface, which effectively resists corrosion, scratches and rust in daily use; High quality ceramic valve core, advanced water control system with lifetime leak-free and maintenance-free performance, these durable valves are not affected by extreme temperatures, sand, rust and other conditions.
- 【Quick install】- Special design of the bathroom basin sink faucet and hose connection, quick connection structure, easy to install, is easy to install by yourself without a plumber; Widespread design dtstance adjustable, 3 hole mount with 6-12 inch widespread design, the distance is adjustale up on your actual requirements. Hole size: 30-35mm/ 1.18-1.38 Inch.
- 【Safe and Harmless】- Bathroom sink faucet meets CEC, cUPC and NSF certification requirements in pursuit of a safe environment; Equipped with copper pipes to ensure safe water quality; easy to clean, resistant to fingerprints and water stains under any circumstances
- 【Classic and Elegant Design】- Two handle bathroom sink faucet, double handle for effortless flow and water temperature control; The design of the red and blue rubber ring makes it easier to distinguish between cold and hot water; Gorgeous brushed nickel finish/brushed gold finish will instantly enhance the appearance of any bathroom sink faucet and complements most decorating styles.
- 【Good Service】 - We have 24-hour customer service and 7 days unconditional return. We provide you with the best product and service. If you have any problem, please let us know, and we will solve the problem ASAP. Thank you so much.
- INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 6-16-in. widespread bathroom sink faucet configurations
- PURCHASE SUPPLY LINES SEPARATELY: Standard bathroom faucet supply lines are required for installation and must be purchased separately to complete the unit
- DRAIN ASSEMBLY INCLUDED: A coordinating matte black pop-up bathroom sink drain assembly is conveniently included in the box
- WATERSENSE LABELED: Delta WaterSense labeled bathroom faucets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this bathroom faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- Matte Black Finished, plate, not painting. Corrosion resistant. Color matching overflow pop up drain with built-in stopper included
- Solid Brass Body Construction, 360-Degree high-arc swivel spout offers more clearance and better access to your sink
- 3-Piece complete set is ready for Installation. Quick connect fitting hose, and 23.6 inches cUPC water supply lines (US Standard 3/8 inch connector) are included
- 2 handle metal lever with modern design for precise control in both Volume and Water Temperature, quarter turn ceramic cartridges have drip-free performance after 300,000 times use
- Easy DIY Installation, 3 Mounting Holes Required, Widespread Installation on 8~16 inch Centers. Mounting hole size 1.14-1.41 inch, Maximum deck plate thickness 1.57 inch.
- 👍UNIQUE PATENTED DESIGN 4 INCH BATHROOM FAUCETS: Bathroom sink faucet body constructed from durable stainless steel, have registered with the CEC, meets NSF 61 lead-free standards and ADA compliant. 2 pcs H/C 24-in cUPC bathroom faucet water supply lines. Matching-finish pop-up bathroom sink drain with overflow and built-in strainer, easy for daily cleaning.
- 🌎SAVES 20% WATER WITHOUT SACRIFICING PERFORMANCE: Hurran bathroom faucets featured 1.2 gpm no-splashing water-saving bathroom sink faucet aerators, have registered with the California Energy Commission. The bathroom faucets also come with a no flow replaceable bathroom faucet aerator for higher flow.
- 💙SMOOTH OPERATION: 2 hot and cold 90-degree lever handles of bathroom faucets featured drip-free ceramic cartridges, effortless flow and temperature separate control. 360-degree swivel high arc spout tall bathroom faucets offers plenty of sink space. Spout Height:5.2 inch. Spout Reach:4.8 inch.
- 🔧EASY INSTALLATION IN 15 MINS: 4 inch centerset american standard design bathroom faucets for sink 3 hole or counters, you can install this bathroom sink faucet in 4 steps-15 mins with confidence. Eliminates the need for plumber, saving your both time and money. Mounting Hole Diameter:7/8-1 3/8 inch. Max. Deck Thickness:1.2 inch.
- 🏡MODERN BATHROOM FAUCET FOR ANY DECORATING STYLE: Smooth matte black finish faucet for bathroom sink, resist fingerprints and water spots for a fresh new looking. Utility remodel faucet for bathroom sink, powder room, RV sink, travel trailer, camper, laundry room, farmhouse bathroom, restroom sink, rental houses.
- MATTE BLACK SURFACE, BRASS CONNECTOR: exquisite black finish, retro bathroom style, the durability of a bathroom faucet is ensured, non-corrosion, non-rust, anti-scratch.
- CREATIVE QUICK INSTALL: unique "Y" shape quick connect hose construction, can quick-install pipe without wrench, save plumbing fee. And water-saving NEOPERL aerator is equipped.
- ADJUSTABLE WIDESPREAD DESIGN: 6 -16 inch widespread bathroom faucets 3-hole mount, the installing distance can be adjusted on requirements,comes with the pop up drain.
- TWO HANDLES 3 PIECES BASIN FAUCETS: double handle, 3 pieces design is convenient for precise controlling in both volume and water temperature. High sealing copper cartridge, have drip-free performance.
- WARRANTY, CUSTOMER SUPPORT: 5-year warranty and customer support are offered. It covered by 90-day return. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
Our Best Choice: Bathroom Faucet Chrome Single Hole Waterfall Basin Bath Tub with Pop Up Drain Stopper with Overflow Sink Vanity Lavatory One Handle Supply Line Lead-Free by Homevacious
Product Description
At a Glance:
Compatible with 1 or 3-Hole installation
POLISHED CHROME FINISH – Mirror-like chrome finish, premium finishing process, resist corrosion and tarnishing
Built-in a Drip-Free ceramic cartridge valve
Brass faucet body, ensures quality and longevity
Bathroom Faucet Polished Chrome Vanity Sink Single Hole One Handle Waterfall
Type: Bathroom Sink Faucet Finish: Polished ChromeMounting: Deck-Mounted /1 hole or 3 holes/1 handle Body Material: Lead-Free Solid Brass (you could feel from its heavy weight) Valve Type: Drip-Free Ceramic Valve Water Mode: Waterfall/Stream Water Feature: Mix Hot and Cold Water Pressures: Minimum 0.5 bar, 1.0 bar recommended
What’s in the box?
1 x Brand New Faucet.
2 x G3/8” Standard water supply lines.
1 x User Manual.
1 x Pop up drain with overflow.
1 x Separate Deck Plate.
✔ High Quality
Homevacious always uses the best material to bring the best quality to our customers and we are constantly investigating new methods of quality improvement.
✔ ALL PARTS INCLUDED
All parts are ready for Installation of bathroom faucet. Pop up drain assembly, 2 pcs standard G3/8″ water supply line, cover plate, hardware included, super easy to install and clean. Brief design makes it possible to install it all by yourself
✔ WATERFALL SPOUT
The bathroom faucet provides a clear and steady laminar stream, that provides a beautiful water presentation, Lever handle is designed for ease of use for water flow and temperature adjustment
✔ Reliable ceramic cartridge
The ceramic disc cartridge can survive 600,000 times open & close test. Sophisticated ceramic engineering provides both convenience and control precision
Product Details
Installation Method
Deck Mounted
Maximum Deck Thickness
2.36 inch
Sink Holes Required
1 hole or 3 holes
Test
24h acid salt spray test and 100% pressure system test
Certifications
cUPC, NSF, AB1953, CE
Series/Collection
Single Hole
Finish Types
Polished Chrome
Number of Faucet Holes
Installation Type
Drain Included
✓
2 pcs
2 pcs
2 pcs
2 pcs
2 pcs
2 pcs
🌸POLISHED CHROME FINISH – Mirror-like chrome finish, premium finishing process, resist corrosion and tarnishing
🌸ALL PARTS INCLUDED – All parts are ready for Installation of bathroom faucet. Pop up drain stopper assembly, 2 pcs standard G3/8″ water supply line, deck plate, mounting hardware included, easy to install
🌸HEAVY DUTY MATERIAL – Lead-free solid brass heavy duty material construction for reliable and durable, 1 handle lever for easy water adjustments.
🌸1 OR 3-HOLE INSTALLATION – Compatible with 1 or 3-Hole or 4 inch centerset installation escutcheon included, cover 2 side holes to make faucet beautiful
🌸DRIP-FREE VALVE – Built-in a Ceramic disc cartridge, a high seal performance cartridge valve provide you a smooth stream and low probability of leakage