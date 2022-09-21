Top 10 Best single hole bathroom faucet oil rubbed bronze Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Material

Brass

Finish Type

Chrome

Overall Height

180mm ( 7.08in )

Spout Height

110mm ( 4.3in )

Spout Reach

105mm ( 4.1in )

Installation Method

1 Hole or Deck Mounted

Handle Type

Lever

Well Design

100% brass faucet body

Sturdy and durable

Ultra-wide waterfall flow

Mix Hot and Cold water

Effortless flow and easily water adjust

Ceramic Cartridge

Easy to install

Single handle bathroom faucet can be installed through 1 or 3 holes and comes with escutcheon.

Enjoy Nature:

The waterfall type water flow way, gentle and smooth. As if you are touching the gurgling spring in the forest.

Purchase Include:

1* WINDALY Waterfall Bathroom Faucet

1* Deck Plate

1* Accessories set

1* User Manual

Life-Time Friendly Svc.

【Lifetime Service Guarantee】：You can purchase with confidence. You will receive a lifetime warranty service for product quality issues from WINDALY.

【Waterfall Faucet】: Unique flat spout with arc line design, creates a beautiful waterfall stream, feels elegant and luxurious in your bathroom.

【Premium Material】: 100% Brass faucet body! 500,000 times test passed Ceramic Cartridge. Create a excellent Lifespan and High performance Bathroom Faucet.

【Chrome Finish】: Anti-rust chrome finish,smooth and shinging,a perfect faucet choice for modern decroction.

【1 or 3 Hole Instillation】：6″ deck plate, standard 2 supply hose and 1/2 nut adapter included, easy to install on basins with 1 hole or 3 holes.