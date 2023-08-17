Top 10 Best single hole bath faucet brushed nickel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Brushed Nickel Bathroom Sink Faucet

About The Faucet

Type:Bathroom Sink Faucet

Installation:Deck Mount

Number of Handles:1

Material:Brass

Finish:Brushed Nickel

Made of Solid Brass ensures your daily water use healthier.

easy to clean and resisting corrosion.

Details of The Faucet

Single Handle

Single handle for easy temperature and water flow volume control

Pop up drain

Durable solid brass construction,press the cover to seal and press again to open.

Deck-Mounted

6 inch Cover Deck,suitable for 1 hole or 4 inch 3 holes basin

Package Includes

1 x Faucet

1 x Pop up drain with overflow

1 x 6 inch cover plate

2 x Supply hoses

Mouting hardwares

Enjoy Your Life with LOOPAN Faucet

Color

Brushed Nickel

Black

Black

Brushed Nickel

Black

Black

Number of Handles

1

1

1

1

1

1

Hoses Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Cover Deck Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Drain Included

✓

✓

✓

Holes Required

1 or 3

1 or 3

1 or 3

1 or 3

1 or 3

1

Pop up drain with overflow and supply hose are included in the package

Pre-drilled hole size requirement:1.3inch-1.57inch.6 inch deck plate included is Compatibles with 1 hole or 3 holes 4 inch basin.

Modern single lever handle is designed for ease of use for water flow and temperature adjustments

The bathroom faucet provides a clear and steady waterfall stream, that provides a beautiful water presentation.

Solid brass construction ensures your daily water use healthier and easy to clean