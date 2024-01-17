Top 10 Best single handle pull out kitchen faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Kitchen Faucet with Sprayer Kitchen Sink Faucet Matte Black Modern Economic Design



Match with most of kitchen sink styles Single Handle High Arc Brushed Nickel Pull Out Kitchen Faucet



Specification:

Type: Kitchen FaucetsFinish: Matte BlackWater Mode: Stream/SprayWater Feature: Mix Hot and ColdHole Required:1 or 3Main Body Material: BrassSpout Material: Stainless SteelSprayer Head: ABS PlasticValve: Ceramic ValveAerator: ABS plastic

Easy to operate multi stream mode switch at will



Chosen for Filling Pots and Pans in a short time

Chosen For Wide Cleaning,water saving

Chosen For Deep Cleaning,easy to remove Food residue

Freely Choose 1 or 3 hole Installation to Meet Your Various Sink Requirement



How does 1 or 3 Hole Work?

1 hole – Without Escutcheon Installation.3 hole – Escutcheon Can Cover 2 Side Holes to Make Faucet Beautiful.Installation Type – Deck Mounted

Summary of Installation 1 and 2

1.Cross all hose through the sink hole

2.Put the steel washer and rubber gasket and on top of black nut in sequence Screw black nut in counter-clockwise and tightenp

Summary of Installation 3 and 4

3.Put the sprayer hose into the fast-connect fitting

4.Connect water line to angle valve by wrench

Summary of Installation 5 and 6

5.Take the weight out and press down”open” side,clasp weight to label “Weight Here”

6.Open handle and test if work.If everything is ok,congratulation,DIY installation finish

What’s in the box?



1 x Brand New Kitchen Faucet with Pull Out Sprayer 3 Spray Modes 2 x G3/8” Standard water supply lines. 1 x User Manual.1 x10.2 Inch Base plateMounting Hardware.

Installation Type

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

Material of Body

Brass body

Brass body

Brass body

Brass body

Brass body

Brass body

Finish

Brushed Nickel

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Brushed Nickel

Matte Black

Brushed Nickel

Oil Rubbed Bronze

360° Spout Swivel

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Includes Deck Plate

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

CLASSICAL AND CHARMING –Matte Black finish and clever form exudes a charming atmosphere that will take you back to the glorious Bronze Age and indulge in the excellent culture of bronze vessels. Others will admire unique and your noble.

Easy Match Design:Matte Black finish protect your faucet from fingerprints or water spots.The kitchen faucet design make your kitchen room simple and fresh,brings timeless style to your kitchen,easy to match most sink.

Multifunctional Outlet Water Effect:Kitchen Faucet with 3 Spray Modes(STREAM/SPRAY/SWEEP)meet varies of wash requirement,stream for filling water, spray for strong rinsing, sweep for cleaning dishes by powerful blade water.

Easy DIY to Install:Designed to fit 1 or 3-hole,10 inch escutcheon included,Pull down hose and water line hoses pre-install in kitchen faucet to save much time under the sink.Clean faucet by cloth is enough in daily use

PREMIUM QUALITY — Pull down kitchen sink faucet is 100% original design and protected by patents. Rejecting the aesthetic fatigue, it will give you a new vision,make your life better.