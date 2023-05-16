Top 10 Best single-handle pull-down sprayer kitchen faucet with motion sensor in brushed nickel Reviews

Contents
Our Best Choice: Touchless Kitchen Faucet Single Handle Dual Induction Brushed Nickel Pull Down Kitchen Sink Faucet Motion Infrared Sensor Sink Faucet with 10 inch Deck Plate 866023SN
Product Description
OWOFAN Brushed Nickel Touchless Kitchen Faucet, Single Handle Sensor Kitchen Sink Faucet with 3 Modes Pull Down Sprayer, Metal Deck Plate
Hands-Free Operation
Start water smartly without touching faucet especially when your hands are dirty or when you’re holding something. The sensor will also turn off the water when it doesn’t notice movement within 3 minutes.
Specification:
● Sensing Range Side: 0.39-2.36″ (1-6 cm); Bottom : 0.39-3.94″ (1-10 cm)
● Spout Reach: 9-1/8″ ( 23.2 cm)
● Spout Height: 9-1/8″ ( 23.2 cm)
● Overall Height: 16-9/16” ( 42.2 cm)
● Pull Out Hose Length: 15-4/5” (40 cm)
Micro USB Charging ( 5V / 500 – 1000mA )
1. ONE charge for over 6 months use.
2. Just plug & charge, no need to uninstall.
!!! Charging cable NOT included in package.
3 Operation Modes
Instant Use
Self opening when into the sensing rangeSelf closing when leave the sensing rangeSelf closing after continue use 1 minute
Constant Use
Induct the side sensor to openInduct the side sensor again to closeSelf closing if there is no action in 3 minutes
Pull-down Mode
For ONLY pull-down typeAuto opening when pull out the spray headAuto closing when pull back the spray head
Features & Technology
Pull-Out Commercial Design with Flexible Hose
17.7″ flexible sprinklers can be rotated at 360 degrees, allowing you to easily reach areas of your sink.
360 Degree Rotation
360° degree rotation spout and nozzle is suitable for any single bowls or double bowls.
Ceramic Disc Valves
Exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life (tested w/ 500,000 cycles).
Ordinary replacement sprayer
An ordinary replacement sprayer will be included in our package.
Easily switch between induction or manual mode.
Spray Mode-The faster spray water flow can clean the dishes with grease cleaner.Steam Mode-The steam water is soft and slow, which is better suited for everyday tasks.Pause Mode-One PAUSE button can quickly stop the water to prevent splashing.
【SAFE and HEALTHY】: Eco-friendly, low lead stainless steel kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer keep water healthy and clean.
【New model Touchless】：Upper motion sensor for continuous running water automatically, wave to your hand over the sensor to start/stop the flow of water. Lower sensor activated only when objects within sensory area.
【Additional Spray Head】：Multifunctional Outlet Water Effect—3 way spray setting(STREAM,SPRAY,PAUSE), stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, pause for avoiding splashing in multitask mode.
【EASY MATCH】: Escutcheon include, fit for 1 or 3 hole kitchen sink, optimized 15 inch kitchen faucet height fits beneath almost any home kitchen cabinet.
【Easy to Install】：The water inlet installation is only suitable for metric 3/8 thread specifications. Pull down hose and water Line hose altogether preinstalled in kitchen faucet to save much time under the sink,no require plumber,finish DIY installation less than 30 minutes. Optional single hole or three holes for installation.