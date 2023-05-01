Top 10 Best single handle brushed nickel bathroom faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the brand

Decorate your home various

Our story



How we got our start?

Our company dedicates to providing innovative and high quality waterfall faucet since foundation.Our ultimate goal is to become one of the world’s top bathroom faucet supplier with the unique products

What makes our product unique?

100% Original Design:Products design inspiration comes from the shape of Natural Waterfall,International Chess,Aladdin’s Lamp,Kerosene Lamp,Roman Column,etc.Therefore,our faucets are 100% original design from the handle to the base.

Why we love what we do?

Ingenuity Products:Our products accord with Human Engineering.With repeated experiments and long term persistence,we designed faucets that can create an immersive experience for the customer and match with any bathroom style.

Brushed nickel finish provides a lightly brushed warm grey metallic look

Compatible with 1 or 3-Hole installation

Solid brass construction ensures quality and reliability

1 Lever handles are designed for ease of use for water flow & temperature adjustments

Bathroom faucet includes everything you need including 2 pcs of water supply line, pop up drain assembly, deck plate, mounting hardware