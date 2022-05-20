Top 10 Best single bowl sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Ruvati is one of the premier names in kitchen sinks. With manufacturing and distribution facilities in US, Italy and Spain, the Ruvati name is synonymous with exceptional quality products and creative sensible design. Ruvati products are loved by customers, and trusted by leading interior designers and custom home builders.

Model # RVL2018WL



30-inch Fireclay Sink

This FIREclay sink from Ruvati sets a new standard in kitchen design. Handbuilt in ITALY by skilled artisans, Ruvati fireclay sinks are at the pinnacle of art and form. The raw clay is fired at an extremely high temperature of 2900°F giving the solid sink exceptional strength and durability. During the process the surface of the sink fuses with the interior, giving an enamel that is completely resistant to chips, cracks, abrasions and scratches.

Exterior: 30″ (wide) x 18″ (front-to-back)

Interior: 28″ (wide) x 16″ (front-to-back)

Total Height: 10″ | Inside Bowl Depth: 9″

Minimum Base Cabinet Size: 33″

Included in box: Sink, Bottom Rinse Grid, Strainer / Drain Assembly, Installation Guide

True Fireclay Sink

Ruvati fireclay sinks are sourced from Italy, one of the few regions in the world that produce true fireclay. Ceramic sinks from other regions may look similar, but do not offer the strength and durability of true Italian fireclay.

REVERSIBLE Design

Sink can be installed with drain on the left side or right side. Offset drain position means plumbing and garbage disposal under the sink is on one side, giving you free cabinet space for storage.

Thick 1″ SOLID fireclay

Ruvati fireclay sinks are constructed of 1″ thick SOLID fireclay, unlike the hollow fireclay sinks offered by some other manufacturers. Solid fireclay gives a lot more strength and durability. Hollow fireclay sinks may look thick, but lack strength and crack easily.

Installation Options

This farmhouse style sink can be installed either Undermount (sink rim is mounted under the countertop), Flushmounted, or Raised. Completely up to your design preference.

Dimensions

30″ x 18″ x 10″

30″ x 20″ x 10″

33″ x 18″ x 10″

33″ x 22″ x 10″

33″ x 22″ x 10″

33″ x 22″ x 10″

Minimum Base Cabinet

33″

33″

36″

36″

36″

36″

No. of Bowls

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Double Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Material

Italian Fireclay

Italian Fireclay

Italian Fireclay

Italian Fireclay

Italian Fireclay

T304 Stainless Steel

Thickness

1″ Solid

1″ Solid

1″ Solid

1″ Solid

1″ Solid

16 Gauge

Installation Type

Farmhouse

Farmhouse

Farmhouse

Farmhouse

Farmhouse

Apron-front Farmhouse

Color

White

White

White

Distressed – Shabby Chic Blue

Black

Stainless Steel

Made in ITALY | Constructed of true FIRECLAY a special white clay that is fired at 2900 °F for extreme strength and durability | Sink surface is RESISTANT to chips, abrasion or scratches

OFFSET DRAIN – Drain is located on the LEFT side of the sink, and the bottom is sloped towards the drain. Ensures perfect water drainage and creates more space under the sink.| Resistant to HIGH TEMPERATURES, hot water, acids and common household chemicals

1″ Thick SOLID fireclay construction | Extra DEEP Bowl: 9 inch internal bowl depth gives ample space for all your dishes and large pots and pans

Exterior Dimensions: 30″ (wide) x 18″ (front-to-back) x 10″ (height) | Interior Dimensions: 28″ (wide) x 16″ (front-to-back) x 9″ (inside bowl depth) | Standard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit (may require deep flange for garbage disposal installation since sink is 1″ thick)

Color / Finish: GLOSSY WHITE | Included in box: fireclay sink, bottom rinse grid, strainer / drain assembly, installation guide | Limited Lifetime Warranty – Ruvati USA

