Top 10 Best simplehuman sink caddy Reviews

Product Description

VEEMOS Kitchen Sponge Holder



Sponge Holder for Kitchen Counter – SUS304 Stainless Steel Waterproof, Rust-resistant, Long life span. Keeping Your Countertop Sink Dry, Clean and Tidy.

Sink Organizer Sponge Holder



Materials: Premium-grade SUS304 Stainless Steel, PP plastic

Dimensions: Frame of Sponge Holder: 7.1 x 4 x 3.5 inch / 18.1 x 10 x 9 cm

Drain Tray: 6.3 x 4.3 inch / 16 x 11 cm

The drain tray will not break off, which is strong enough for daily use and can be cleaned easily. Well-designed drain tray catches all the water underneath, which is easy to pull out and pull in to clean.

Package Included:

1 x Kitchen Sponge Holder

Premium SUS304 Stainless Steel

Removable Drain Tray

Bottom with Anti Slip Pad

Brand

VEEMOS

NEXCURIO

VEEMOS

NEXCURIO

VEEMOS

Materials

SUS304 Stainless Steel, PP plastic

SUS304 Stainless Steel, Strong Adhesive

SUS304 Stainless Steel, Strong Adhesive

SUS304 Stainless Steel, Strong Adhesive

SUS304 Stainless Steel, Strong Adhesive

Kitchen Sponge Holder: Made of SUS304 stainless steel, solid and durable, waterproof and rust-resistant. Modern and unique ribbed design, open and hollow bottom design helps to dry items faster.

Dish Sponge Holder for Kitchen Counter: with a removable drain tray that slides under the rack collects any water. Keep countertop clean, no more mess around the sink.

Sponge Holder for Kitchen Sink: Dimensions: 7.1x4x3.5 inch (L x W x H), With anti-slip rubber bottom, protect your counter from scratches.

Kitchen Sink Organizer: Easily to collect dish cleaning tools such as scrub sponge, liquid dish soap and scouring pad, while it takes up very little counter space.

Sink caddy sponge holder will keep your sink and counter more organized. Ideal for sink organizer to keep your kitchen clean.

