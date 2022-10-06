Top 10 Best shur flow water pump rv Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

This pump is ideal for beverage and water applications such as city water pressure boost, portable cart water delivery, batch and transfer of product. The pump activates automatically as line pressure drops and turns off at the preset pressure of 45 psi, the pressure is adjustable. The pump has 1/2" NPT inlet and outlet, the adapter and fitting is 1/2" quick connect for 1/2" OD tubing or pipes.

Shurflo pump model # 2088-594-154 demand delivery pump, boost line pressure

come with 1/2″ quick connect fittings for 1/2″ OD tubing or pipes

Max flow rate: 3.3GPM with built-in pressure switch, preset at 45 psi cut off, adjustable

non-cord, 3 wire, 115VAC 60Hz, 104 Watts, 0.9 Amp max

Santoprene valves and diaphragm, NSF certified product