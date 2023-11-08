Top 10 Best shower seats for elderly premium quality with safety arms by casiva Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Renew, Maintain, and Love Your Feet!

Love, Lori’s thoughtful foot care products and natural ingredients are designed to indulge your feet in the care they need. Cultivate happy, healthy, beautiful feet by bringing the spa to you.

PAMPER YOURSELF FROM HEEL TO TOE

The Love, Lori Shower Scrubber’s thousands of flexible bristles and acupressure points clean and massage your feet to help improve overall health.

UPGRADE YOUR SHOWER EXPERIENCE



Flexible scrubbing bristles and acupressure points

Non-slip suction cups for maximum grip

Easy to hang and dry – 10″x10″

Love, Lori Product

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Ingredients

Lemon grass, shea butter, aloe, vitamin E

10×10, non-slip shower matt with flexible scrubbing bristles

Water, potassium hydroxide, acrylic/steareth-20, Itaconate copolymer, glycerin, propylene glycol, sodium lauroyl sarcosinate, tetrasodium EDTA

Urea, petroleum jelly, octadecanol, glycerin monostearate, peregal, mineral oil, deionized water, mint fragrance

Tea tree oil, Eucalyptus oil, Lavender oil, Rose oil

Benefits

Exfoliates, cleanses, moisturizes, nourishes, and softens skin

Scrubs and massages feet, removes dead skin, increases circulation

Removes hard calluses, corns

Strengthens skin, promotes fast healing

Moisturizes, nourishes, and soothes foot discomfort

Relieves

Dry or cracked skin, calluses, and foot odor

Foot odor, foot pain, and athlete’s foot

Painful calluses, corns, and hard skin

Dry or cracked skin, calluses, corns, eczema, psoriasis, rashes, fungus, and ingrown toenails

Dry, itchy. and irritated skin, athlete’s foot, foot odor, bacteria, foot pain, and discoloration

GMO Free, Cruelty Free, No additives

✓

✓

✓

✓

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎10.6 x 9.5 x 1.7 inches; 0.96 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎4336319618

Date First Available‏:‎March 7, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎LOVE, LORI

ASIN‏:‎B06XG7YXJ1

FOOT MASSAGER – Our foot massager and scrubber will massage your tired achy feet so they can feel happy again. Reach every pressure point and massage as hard or as light as you’d like.

IMPROVES FOOT AND LEG CIRCULATION – Good circulation is vital to a persons health. Foot massage is one of the different ways to improve foot and leg circulation for a happier and healthier you.

ELIMINATE FOOT ODOR – Smelly feet is nobody’s friend. Combat foot odor by combining your favorite foot wash and tea tree oil and scrub your foot worries away.

MONEY BACK GUARANTEE – If you aren’t completely satisfied with our shower foot massager and scrubber return for a full refund no questions asked