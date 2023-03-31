Top 10 Best shower safety chair Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The wide seat and backrest, padded arm handles, drainage holes and anti-slip rubber feet offers more support and added comfort when sitting for an extended period and safety when getting out of the chair.

Fits all types of tubs: specially designed to fit small or narrow tubs plus the adjustable height feature to accommodate a wide range of users

Stable and comfortable place to sit in the shower or bath when washing your feet or shaving your legs.

Strong, Durable and Dependable



Best for seniors, elderly, people w/ disability, mobility issues or recovering from an injury.

Lightweight & sturdy – Holds up to 300 lbs

Comfort & ease of use – wide backrest and padded arms provide the ultimate in stability & comfort

Taller than most – Wider range than competitors

Wider seat than others – Measures 13″ by 16″

Smaller leg dimensions – Fits smaller tubs & showers, 18″ by 19″ at its feet

Less than 5 minutes assembly

Fully cushioned arms

Adjustable Height

Drainage holes

Anti-slip rubber feet

Aluminum legs

COMES with FREE GRAB BAR for added safety and security

Each Dr. Maya Shower Chair comes with an easy to install 12-inch shower handle that can be attached to any flat, SMOOTH non-porous surface such as tile, acrylic, and glass.

Note: Any kind of natural stone, textured or porous tile, 4×4 tile, wall board or fiberglass won’t hold it up. Make sure that it is not installed over the grout line or gaps as it needs a solid surface for the suction to adhere properly.

*Suction cups stick best when damp*

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎23 x 14.5 x 5.5 inches; 9 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎8541814123

Date First Available‏:‎May 13, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎Orex-Group

ASIN‏:‎B07GWNTTYC

✅ SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 10 YEARS WARRANTY! Because we know our product is high quality, we want you to be happy; if you are not completely satisfied, please contact us immediately so we can rectify the situation; we are committed to customer service and maintain a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee

