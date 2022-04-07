Top 10 Best shower safety bars Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Products Description

Steel Seize Bar

Maximizing rest room safety and instilling self confidence for better independence, the stainless metal get bar gives a strong, tough selection for the aged, all those with constrained mobility, injuries or stability concerns. Flexible installation selections make it possible for the corrosion-resistant get bar to positioned to provide ideal leverage and help for people up to 500 kilos. The stainless metal bar is correctly sized for a snug, secure grip and features a sleek, brushed nickel end for contemporary, clean search.

Improves Bathroom Protection:

Perfect for those people with restricted mobility, equilibrium concerns or issues standing for very long periods of time, the Vive steel seize bar gives higher leverage and assistance in the toilet and other indoor locations. The stainless metal seize bar boosts balance for greater independence by minimizing the possibility of slips and falls.

Functional Set up Selections:

Very easily mount the steel grab bar vertically, horizontally or diagonally relying on your specific wants. The grab bar and provided mounting hardware is appropriate for set up on acrylic, fiberglass surfaces as effectively as plaster and drywall.

Durable Stainless Metal:

Made with a robust stainless steel, the metallic seize bar is corrosion-resistant for extraordinary toughness and properly supports up to 500 pounds. The steel get bar actions 1.25” in diameter, making an quick, safe grip for all hand measurements. Finished with a sleek, brushed nickel complete, the stainless grab bar seamlessly blends with most residence decor. Unsightly mounting hardware is safely concealed beneath attractive stainless steel flanges for a smooth, clear look.

What is Integrated:

Stainless Steel Steel Seize BarSix 2” screwsSix wall anchors

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Offer Dimensions‏:‎26.75 x 3.25 x 3 inches 1.4 Kilos

Date First Available‏:‎December 14, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎Vive Health and fitness

ASIN‏:‎B07CLH8CMY

Versatile Installation Selections: Very easily mount the steel grab bar vertically, horizontally or diagonally relying on your unique desires. The white get bar and included mounting components is acceptable for installation on acrylic, fiberglass surfaces as properly as drywall and plaster partitions. More mounting hardware will be required for securely installing the grab bar on ceramic tiles.

Strong STAINLESS Steel: Made with a solid stainless steel, the white metal grab bar is corrosion-resistant for excellent sturdiness and properly supports up to 500 lbs. The metal grab bar steps 1.25” in diameter, developing an easy, secure grip for all hand sizes.

Cleanse AND Classy: Concluded with a easy white satin finish, the stainless grab bar seamlessly blends with most home decor. Unattractive mounting hardware is safely concealed beneath ornamental stainless metal flanges for a modern, thoroughly clean look.

VIVE Assure: 60 working day assurance so you can purchase now with self esteem.