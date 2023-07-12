Top 10 Best shower bars safety Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

2 Pack Stylish Durable Stainless Steel Grab Bars



GOANDO 2 Pack Concealed in stainless steel grab bar combines quality, reliable, and stylish with a classic design to bring safety and stability in your bathroom.

The bathroom garb bar constructed from durable stainless steel features a corrosion-resistant finish to ensure durable performance. Stylish flanges conceal the mounting hardware with a seamless look.Grab bars allow for a better combination of bathroom safety and home decor.

Safety Grab Bars for all kinds of people

Enhancing bathroom safety and instilling confidence for greater independence, bathroom grab bars provide a strong, durable option for the elderly, those with limited mobility, injuries, balance issues, pregnant women and children .

Handicap grab bar also allows for installation at any angle, the corrosion-resistant grab bar to provide optimal leverage and support for individuals up to 500 pounds.

Who Should Use a Shower Grab Bar?



Figures from the reported that nearly a quarter of a million nonfatal injuries a year in the U.S. were bathroom related.

Bet you never realized your bathroom was that dangerous! Over two-thirds of the accidental injuries were in the bathtub or shower.

This bar not only functions as a bath grab bar, but can hold anything, such as towel, clothing and so on.

How to Install the Bathroom Safety Bar?

Step 1: Locate wall studs where you want to install the handle;

Step 2: Drill holes through the ceramic tiles or tub enclosure into the studs to start the screws;

Step 3: A cover plate can be slide over the mounting plate with the holes.

Product Includes:

2 × 18 inch stainless steel metal shower grab bar2 × screws(screws:0.39 inch / 1cm)4 × Three-hole flange4 × Hidden stainless steel flange cover12 × screws(screws:0.98 inch / 2.5cm)12 × wall anchors

Specification:

Material:Strong 304 stainless steelTotal Length: 12 inch with 0.98 inch bar diameterTotal Weight: 1 pound

【Clean & Neat】Constructed with a 304 stainless steel,the bathroom grab bar is waterproof and corrosion-resistant. Suitable for wet areas such as bathtubs,showers,etc. The shower handle is designed with concealed secure mount,which allows you to install it easily and safely at any angle. It also allows you to cover all unsightly screw holes and keep the bathroom clean and tidy.

【Easy & Safe】The grab bars for bathroom are very easy to install. Each bath bar includes 6 stainless screws,the 3-hole flange design used for each bar for mounting to studs. It makes the grab bar sturdy and strong. This grab bar is suitable for installation on ceramic tiles,wood doorways and walls.

【Multifunctional & Convenient】The shower grab bars can be widely used in commercial and residential places as hallway,stairway,swimming pool,toilet,bathtub and shower safety grab handrails to prevent falls. Especially suitable for the handicap,elderly,pregnant women,children,patient and those limited mobility. This bar not only functions as a bath grab bar,but can hold anything,such as towel,clothing and so on.

【Our Guarantee】We are committed to providing high quality products and excellent service. We take your opinion as priority and expect to thrive on your trust and support. If you have any question, don’t hesitate to contact us. We’d be glad to help you with it.