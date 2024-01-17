Top 10 Best shop vac carpet attachment Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

This 10″ large multi-surface area ground nozzle is a shop vacuum attachment that uses the substantial suction of a damp/dry vacuum to clean the flooring. To vacuum pet hair and other particles that clings to carpet the brush employs two directional thread lifters to lift and agitate debris into the air stream. Also A person brief drive of the swap on major and the flooring brushes fall down for deeper carpets. Most vacuum attachments do not offer so much in a solitary ground cleaning tool.The WS25030A soaked dry vacuum accessory suits most shop vacuum hoses and wands with a 1-1/4-inch and 2-1/2-inch diameter with use of the involved 2-1/2-inch to 1-1/4-inch adapter.Suits most store vacuum hoses and wands with a 1-1/4-inch and 2-1/2-inch diameterBest for multi-area floor cleaning, this store vacuum attachment is exceptional between wet dry vacuum extrasUtilizes two directional thread lifters and floor brushes on the bottom of vacuum attachment to agitate and aid removed soil and debris.Front and rear rollers on the shop vacuum attachment make applying the brush smooth and easy.Carpet and Tough Ground Nozzle has a button that raises and lowers the amount peak of the store vacuum attachment for distinctive sorts of flooring to effectively sweeps and vacuums up dust and dry particles.