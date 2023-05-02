Top 10 Best shimmer and shine magic flying carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Wishes appear legitimate with this Teenie Genies playset, that includes all of the magic and adventure of Shimmer and Shine’s genie earth! Small genies can get their Teenie Genies on a magical carpet experience, traveling and zooming as a result of Zahramay Falls! Shimmer & Glow, can fly down from their palace and then land on the magical cloud keep track of! As the carpet moves across the observe it will hover and float like a real magic carpet! The playset also features a basic swap to let young ones to choose their route, either sending Shimmer & Glow, down the slide and as a result of the archway, or superior over the clouds on an enchanted gondola journey! There are even much more specific surprises to delight your minor genie and encourage hours of imaginative participate in, together with a spinning carousel, a seesaw and a twin swing for Teenie Genies! The playset comes with two magic floating carpets and two exclusive figures—Friends Divine Shimmer and Friends Divine Shine. The playset capabilities heaps of places to peg and display far more of their Teenie Genies selection! Additional Teenie Genies marketed separately and issue to availability.

Welcome to Zahramay Falls, a magical entire world the place genies are living, function and engage in! These adorable, collectible mini figures set Shimmer, Glow and all their close friends proper in the palm of your little genie’s hand.

Small genies can let their imaginations soar in this Zahramay Falls playset!

Deliver Shimmer and Shine down the sparkly slides on a magic carpet trip! The carpet really hovers and floats on the magical cloud track!

Opt for the path! Zoom down the slide by way of the archway, or take Shimmer and Shine on a gondola experience divine!

There are lots of exciting features to inspire your little genie’s imagination—including a spinning carousel, a genie seesaw and a twin swing!

The playset comes with two magic floating carpets and two exclusive figures—Friends Divine Shimmer and Mates Divine Shine.

This playset characteristics lots of places to peg and show much more of your very little genies Teenie Genies selection!

With even much more playsets, extras and over 130 Teenie Genies to obtain, your small genie couldn’t probably wish for more! Every single marketed individually and subject to availability