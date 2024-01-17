Top 10 Best shelves for bathroom wall mounted Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Lacking wall mounted shelves to help you clean up your clutter?

If you answer is yes, well, please have a look at our floating shelf, which is both functional and decorative.

Decorative Floating Wall Shelves



With beautiful grain patterns and color, the shelves are not only an excellent storage shelf, but also an perfect decorative wall shelves to enhance any wall space, featuring a distinct appeal for your house and making your house look more sweet and warmth.

Multifunctional Shelves for Wall

Wall Shelves for Bedroom: You can install the shelves in your bedroom as wall bookshelves to storage your books.Bathroom Shelves: You can also have it in your bathroom to hold your night creams and small towels. The possibility of this kind of floating shelves is endless. They can be also used in your dinning room, kitchen, living room and more.

Product Features



Rustic Sturdier Wood

Adopting paulownia wood, with natural color and clear texture, we use fumigation technology to remove moisture.

Incredible Capacity

Max Weight Capacity Each : 40lb. The load-bearing capacity meet most need.

High Quality Technology

The shelves adopt the powder coated art without rust or paint dropping.

Flexible and Unique installation

Either install these shelves with the board on top of the brackets or below to suit your taste. Choose your favorite way to display the shelves and match your décor perfectly.

Material

Paulownia Wood

Paulownia Wood

MDF Wood

MDF Wood

Color

Wood

Gray

White

White

Style

Rustic

Rustic

Modern

Modern

Quantity

2

3

2

3

Load Capacity

40lb

40lb

40lb

40lb

Diverse Assembly Display Shelves: There are many assembly display forms of our three pack gray floating shelves. Install shelves boards on top of the brackets or below based on your taste. Freely choose the suitable way to match your décor accessories lovely.

Powerful Storage Shelves: Reorganize your home and free countertops from clutter with these cute floating shelves. Composed of solid Paulownia wood boards and matte metal brackets, our functional wall shelves add a decorative touch to your wall while also creating versatile storage space to store and reorganize small items.

Suitable for any HOME Space: In the kitchen, the floating shelf can be used to put seasoning bottles. In bathroom, put toiletries on storage shelves, such as shampoo, conditioner. And also you can use them as wall bookshelves in your bedroom or living room to enhance the aesthetic flare of any contemporary household.

Specific Dimensions: With three boards of different lengths, Large: 16.5×6×4.3inches; Medium: 14.2×6×4.3inches; Small: 11.4×6×4.3inches, the max weight capacity each board is 40lb, these floating shelves are wider and sturdier than others to safely hold collectibles, photos, books, toys, artwork, trophies, small plants and more.

Perfect Gift: Thes easy installation method and elegant design wood shelves will be a great addition to your family and friends, making them a perfect gift. If get any problem, please feel free to contact us.