Top 10 Best shelves for bathroom wall mounted Reviews

- 【Great Shower Organizer Set】This wall mount shower caddy can help you better organize your bathroom necessities. It is suitable for bathrooms, kitchens, Rv, living rooms and bedrooms, with the soap dish to make your family space use to the extreme. The large storage capacity allows you to store more items, and the fence prevents items from falling.
- 【Durable Stainless Steel】Our shower shelves are made of 100% stainless steel, rust-proof and durable. The spacer design at the bottom can help drain and dry quickly, avoiding harmful substances in humid environments. It is an ideal choice for supplementing your bathroom.
- 【Stronger Adhesive】The upgraded version of the transparent non-marking adhesive provides you with stronger stability. It can be installed without drilling. The load-bearing capacity can reach up to 40lb, which is twice that of other products on the market. Since it won't fall from your wall, you don't have to worry about the loss caused by the shower organizer falling after installation.
- 【Applicable to All Walls】You can install it on any smooth wall, and it works on almost any bathroom wall, so you can buy with confidence without worrying about inapplicability.
- 【What Will You Get? 】2 x Shower Caddy with Hooks, 2 x Adhesive, 1 x Manual. We provide one opportunity to replace the adhesive within 3 months after purchase Moforoco shower caddies.
- OVER THE SINK DRYING RACK : We have 5 different sizes for your option: 17.5(L) x 11.8(W) , 17.5(L) x 15.7(W), 17(L) x 13.7(W) , 20.5(L) x 13.7(W),17(L) x 11.8(W). Suitable for most kitchen sinks and counter. This item is 17.5(L) x 11.8(W) inch fits sink not wider than 16.8". Please check your sink measurements and choose the right size before purchasing the roll up dish drying rack over sink! A great addition to kitchen accessories and apartment necessities. Great kitchen gadgets for a tidy kitchen and cozy home.
- HIGH QUALITY : Made of 304 Stainless Steel with durable construction, the collapsible cutting board over sink is sturdy, rust resistant,non-slip, waterproof; support up to 33lbs, not easy to bend or twist by heavy cookware. A great portable stainless steel rolling rack for apartment essentials and home accessories.
- MULTI-PURPOSE : This folding sink dish drying rack not only can be used as a dish drainer for air-drying kitchenware, such as washed bowls, pans, glasses, cups, plates, cookware, cutlery, saucepan, mugs; but also as a vegetable colander for fruit and veggie wash; or as a non-slip trivet mat for hot pots or bakeware on countertop. This dish drying mat can also be used as a kitchen sink caddy, sink cover, camping sink mat, sponge holder, fruit hammock, over the sink colander, kitchen sink organizer and RV storage.
- SPACE SAVING : The rollable kitchen drying rack is designed with 15 stainless steel tubes, fixed firmly by silicone, which makes it easy to use, lay flat, clean or put away for storing in cabinet when not in use, saving your counter space. This dish drying rack over the sink adjustable design frees up much counter space then traditional dish drainer. Perfect for house organization and storage. Great gifts for your parents, families, friends and perfect house warming gifts for new home.
- FOOD SAFE AND HEAT RESISTANT : The dish draining rack with food safe grade silicone coated is heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), BPA-free, dishwasher safe. As a perfect trivet for cooling down hot pans from oven or stovetop, or thawing frozen articles from refrigerator. Satisfaction guarantee and 2-year warranty. Any issue with this drying rack for sink organizers and storage, please contact us FIRST on order detail page before any return.
- 5-Shelf shelving unit for your kitchen, office, garage, and more
- Each shelf holds up to 250 pounds (evenly distributed); total max load weight is 1250 pounds
- Durable steel construction Adjustable leveling feet. Wire shelves adjustable in 1-inch increments.
- Measures 29.92" D x 13.98" W x 62.99" H
- This storage shelves structure is very simple, No tools required to assemble it.
- Magically Free Your Home from Clutter! Thanks to the magic of "floating" you are allowed to place fancy items in an unexpected place - On the Wall! The rustic shelves can help make full use of your empty walls, which is much more space-saving and makes your room look larger and tidier.
- An Attractive Addition to the Wall: Do the walls of your house look plain? If you want to bring your walls to life, try Amada Paulownia wood floating shelves. A unique brown with industrial triangle metal brackets that blend perfectly with the rustic and contemporary style, which would be an attractive decoration fitting to any design style.
- Size Does Matter: With a size of 16.4 inches, these wall shelves are wider and longer than regular shelves on the market, providing more room and worry-free storage! Large: 16.4 × 5.9 × 0.7 inches; Medium: 14 × 5.9 × 0.7 inches; Small: 11.4 × 5.9 × 0.7 inches. Easy to install within a few minutes with all necessary hardware included.
- Tired of Cheap Quality? Say no! to cheap and easily breakable shelves, with our premium wood shelves composed of solid Paulownia wood and reinforced metal brackets, sturdy enough to hold up to 55lbs, great for organizing books, collectibles, plants, and trophies on the wall without occupying floor space.
- Design Your Way: Want to design the wood shelves into your favorite style? Install the brackets on the top of the board or below, arrange the layout to meet your needs or fit your personal decorating style. Who knows your home better than you when it comes to design? Just customize the shelves to create your dream home.
- ✔ LIGHTWEIGHT AND DURABLE: Made of technological metal. This high-quality material is super lightweight and extremely durable. NEVER RUST, and guarantees a long service life.
- ✔ SPACE SAVER: No more messy closet or loose items laying around. Our tool organizer combined with 4 slots and 4 hooks allow you hold various household objects, can be used in the laundry, kitchen, bathroom, utility room, garage, garden and ect. And it's worth to mention that all slots and hooks are movable.
- ✔ NO-SLIDE GUARANTEE: 4 spring-loaded slots with rubber grips that hold tightly to tool handles to keep them firmly in place. And 4 hangers bear totally up to 40 pounds. You can use this rack to hold everything from brooms & mops to gardening & hardware tools.
- ✔ ORGANIZE YOUR HOME IN 5 MINUTES: This broom holder wall mounted is perfect for keeping your tools neatly stored, organized, and accessible on the wall, helps to beautify your living spaces and create a cozy environment.
- ✔ AFTER-SALES SERVICE: Any problems with the mop holder during the use, please contact the seller Holikme in time, the after-sales team will handle your problem as quickly as possible. Just "Add to cart" and buy it now for your convenient life.
- 【Keeps your Wall Organized】Three boards of different lengths allow you to plan the layout you need, while iron brackets are easier to match with rustic, vintage, modern and more styles to design a look for your home. Our floating shelves are an amazing choice if you need extra storage space or if you want to get some visual enjoyment in the space.
- 【Three Floating Shelves for All】Simply designed with solid paulownia wood and industrial matte metal brackets that fit both styles of rustic and contemporary. Because of the magic of "floating", these floating shelves are suitable for almost any room of the home – from displaying living room decorations to storing children's room items, or making simple bookshelves in the study.
- 【Simple Combinations, More Creativity】 Added triangle design elements to provide two different display methods. Install these shelves with the board on top of the brackets or below to provide more choices for your layout. Choose your favorite look and create your own personal style. Natural Wood boards can be DIY stained.
- 【Sturdier and Easy to Install: Large】16.5 × 5.5 × 4.6 inches; Medium: 14.2 × 5.5 × 4.6 inches; Small: 11.4 × 5.5 × 4.6 inches. These floating shelves are wider and sturdier than others to safely hold collectibles, photos, small plants and showcase favorite dishes or build your own coffee bar. Easy to assemble with all necessary hardware included according to the instruction steps.
- 【Extra Uses】 BAYKA floating shelves can be used as cat shelves to "play" with your cat, giving cute cats extra space to move and rest without taking up floor space, which makes them more active. Every shelf can hold 40 pounds, and the sturdy structure allows the cat to jump on or off easily and safely.
- 👍【Varied Floating Shelves】- Let‘s use our creativity and imagination! The uniquely designed matte surface metal triangular bracket can be installed on the top or bottom of the shelf. The two types of brackets and 4 paulownia wood shelves can produce a variety of combinations, such as 2+2, 1+2+1, 1+1+1+1 etc.
- 👍【Multi-Functional Shelves】- Our floating wall shelves are ideal choices for kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, bathroom, office, etc. You can put seasoning bottles and dishes in the kitchen. In the bathroom you can put toiletries, towels. In the living room you can also put small flower pots, trophies, collectibles, books, photos, etc and even use them for cat shelves. These look clean, tidy and bring you the beauty of nature.
- 👍【Product Specification】- Large: 16.5 X 6.1 X 4.3in, medium: 14.2 X 6.1 X 4.3in, small:11.4 X 6.1 X 4.3in, the thickness is 0.6in. Package includes 4 paulownia boards, 8 metal brackets, 18 plastic anchors, 18 long screws, 18 short screws and 1 installation manual. In addition, our wall shelves can hold up 40 lbs of weight when you install them firmly on the wall.
- 👍【Simple Installation】- The installation can be completed in a few minutes through the installation manual, simple and easy.
- 👍【Space Saver】 Rustic wall shelves can help make the most of empty walls, save space while making your room look neater.
- [Space-Saving & Stylish Design]: Upgrade L-Shaped corner shower caddy is designed for making great use of corner space. Great shower organizer can organize most toiletries in the bathroom and help to create a clean finished look in your shower. Extremely handy for shower organizing.
- [Strong Adhesive & Sturdy]: The adhesive is super sticky for flat surfaces and provides a strong hold up to 40 lbs. Shower caddy is very sturdy to hold big bottles, such as gallon size shampoo and conditioner, body wash and other fairly heavy items. Please note: This shower shelf fits 90 degrees wall corner only, not suitable for rounded or curved corner space.
- [No Drilling & Easy installing]: No tools or drilling is required. Shower corner shelves are easy to install with the large-area adhesive. Simple installation: First, ensure that area is cleaned and dry before installing. Second, draw a line with an erasable marker to mark the position where the adhesive will be placed. Third, stick the adhesive hooks to wall. Finally, place shelves on the adhesive hooks.
- [Suitable Walls & Occasions]: Shower corner organizer can be installed on the smooth tile, marble, glass, wood wall and solid metal walls. Perfect addition to bathroom, toilet, kitchen, powder room and living room. Nice looking and versatile corner organizers!
- [Premium Material & Package Contents]: Corner shower organizer is made of stainless steel, coated with rustproof paint and the solid frame wire is much more thickened than old version shower caddies. Package included: 2 x corner shower caddy, 4 x adhesive, 4 x plastic hook, 2 x toothpaste holder.
- 5 shelf wire rack offers handy storage space and easy access to tools and supplies
- Durable steel construction with a Black finish; each shelf holds up to 350 pounds, evenly distributed; 1750 pound total weight capacity
- Adjustable shelf height in 1-inch increments for easy customizing; 4 leveling feet for stability
- Multi-purpose versatility; use in a garage, laundry room, kitchen, playroom, or other living or work space
- Assembles quickly and easily; no tools needed
Lacking wall mounted shelves to help you clean up your clutter?
If you answer is yes, well, please have a look at our floating shelf, which is both functional and decorative.
Decorative Floating Wall Shelves
With beautiful grain patterns and color, the shelves are not only an excellent storage shelf, but also an perfect decorative wall shelves to enhance any wall space, featuring a distinct appeal for your house and making your house look more sweet and warmth.
Multifunctional Shelves for Wall
Wall Shelves for Bedroom: You can install the shelves in your bedroom as wall bookshelves to storage your books.Bathroom Shelves: You can also have it in your bathroom to hold your night creams and small towels. The possibility of this kind of floating shelves is endless. They can be also used in your dinning room, kitchen, living room and more.
Product Features
Rustic Sturdier Wood
Adopting paulownia wood, with natural color and clear texture, we use fumigation technology to remove moisture.
Incredible Capacity
Max Weight Capacity Each : 40lb. The load-bearing capacity meet most need.
High Quality Technology
The shelves adopt the powder coated art without rust or paint dropping.
Flexible and Unique installation
Either install these shelves with the board on top of the brackets or below to suit your taste. Choose your favorite way to display the shelves and match your décor perfectly.
Material
Paulownia Wood
Paulownia Wood
MDF Wood
MDF Wood
Color
Wood
Gray
White
White
Style
Rustic
Rustic
Modern
Modern
Quantity
2
3
2
3
Load Capacity
40lb
40lb
40lb
40lb
Diverse Assembly Display Shelves: There are many assembly display forms of our three pack gray floating shelves. Install shelves boards on top of the brackets or below based on your taste. Freely choose the suitable way to match your décor accessories lovely.
Powerful Storage Shelves: Reorganize your home and free countertops from clutter with these cute floating shelves. Composed of solid Paulownia wood boards and matte metal brackets, our functional wall shelves add a decorative touch to your wall while also creating versatile storage space to store and reorganize small items.
Suitable for any HOME Space: In the kitchen, the floating shelf can be used to put seasoning bottles. In bathroom, put toiletries on storage shelves, such as shampoo, conditioner. And also you can use them as wall bookshelves in your bedroom or living room to enhance the aesthetic flare of any contemporary household.
Specific Dimensions: With three boards of different lengths, Large: 16.5×6×4.3inches; Medium: 14.2×6×4.3inches; Small: 11.4×6×4.3inches, the max weight capacity each board is 40lb, these floating shelves are wider and sturdier than others to safely hold collectibles, photos, books, toys, artwork, trophies, small plants and more.
Perfect Gift: Thes easy installation method and elegant design wood shelves will be a great addition to your family and friends, making them a perfect gift. If get any problem, please feel free to contact us.