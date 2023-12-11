Top 10 Best shampoo vacuum cleaner for carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Powerful 2-Motor System

Combination of 2 motors provides effective brush rotation and powerful suction for deep cleaning

HEPA Filtration System

Captures 99.97% of dirty inside the vacuum

Quick Transitions

upper and lower wand easily releases to quickly change from cleaning the floor, to upholstery, to the ceiling

26′ Auto Cord Rewind

Automatic cord rewind retracts 26′ of cord with a push of the button

3 Versatile Tools

Functional attachments are stored on the unit for easy access and storage

Whole Home Clean

Removes ground-in dirty from carpets and powerfully cleans hard floors, stairs, and more

Height Adjustmment

4 height adjustment levels provide optimal airflow and cleaning efficiency for any surface

Telescoping Above Floor Cleaning

Access difficult areas with 9.5′ of extended reach. Detachable handle is perfect for cleaning furniture, car interiors, and tight spaces

Technical Specifications



Vol./Amps

120v 12A

Suction Power(Hose End)

≥210W

Air Flow

≥70 CFM

Cord Length

26ft

Hose Reach with Attachments

9.5ft

Noise

≤73dB

Replacement Bag Model

53292/53291

Pet PowerMate Attachment

Yes

Yes

Hose Reach with Attachments

9.5 ft

11 ft

10 ft

Wand Type

Aluminum Telescopic

Aluminum Telescopic

Aluminum Telescopic

Exhaust Filter & Bag

HEPA/HEPA Cloth

HEPA/HEPA Cloth

HEPA/HEPA Cloth

Attachments

3

5

4

Cord Length

26 ft

26 ft

28 ft

Features

Variable Power

Stair Grip, Dirt Sensor, Variable Power, Crossover Handle, On-Board Storage, LED Wand

Stair Grip, Pop-N-Go, Variable Power

Motor

Dual Motors

Dual Motors with Inducer Motor

Dual Motors

LIGHTWEIGHT AND MANEUVERABLE: At less than 20 pounds, this lightweight design, with swivel steering, is easy to maneuver

STORAGE & 3 ATTACHMENTS : 26′ cord is retractable and all accessories attachments store neatly on the vacuum making it easy to store. Accessories include: brush, crevice tool, bare floor tool and 2pcs HEPA bags

BAGGED CANISTER VACUUM: Designed to clean all areas and surfaces of your entire home, den, kitchen, car or garage quickly and efficiently

POWERFUL CLEANING & ALUMINUM TELESCOPING WAND: 2-motor system excels in suction strength. 4 height adjustments provide optimal airflow and cleaning efficiency for any surface. Extendable lightweight wand lengthens to 9.5 feet of-reach to access difficult areas. Detachable handle is perfect for cleaning furniture, car interiors, and tight spaces

TRIPLE HEPA FILTER SYSTEM: Enhanced HEPA filter traps 99. 97% of stains, trapping dirt inside the vacuum