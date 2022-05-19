Top 10 Best shade 3 safety glasses Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated shade 3 safety glasses in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: SAFE HANDLER PrimeX IR3 Safety Glasses – IR3, Green, Anti-Scratch Anti Fog Wrap Around Lenses, Frameless, Adjustable temples, Built-in Side Shields, UV Protection, ANSI Z87, IR Shade Filter 3.0
Top 10 Rated shade 3 safety glasses in 2022 Comparison Table
- LIGHTWEIGHT FLEXIBLE FRAMES - Our Sport Frames are Designed for Intense Athletic Play Comfort & Durability
- QUALITY LENS PROTECTION - Rawlings Youth Sunglass Lenses Feature UVA UVB UVC Blue Light Mirror Protective Coating
- UNSURPASSED CLARITY - Rawlings Trusted Quality for Every Sport You Play - Stylish Designs for On or Off Field Wear
- SECURE FIT - WRAP AROUND FRAMES - Years of Athletic Experience Built into Our Nose Pads and Wrap Design Frames for No Slip Performance
- SEMI-RIMLESS DESIGN - Perfect for On or Off Field Activities and Easy to Clean - This Design Allows Unrestricted View
- Upgraded TR90 frames | Universal Fit
- Photochromic 54mm lenses that adjust to UV exposure automatically | Durable metal hinges
- Perfect for outdoor activities such as Biking, Motorcycles, Golfing, Fishing, Scooters, Hiking, Climbing and so much more.
- Industry first Wire-Lock for earbuds
- Not compatible with other UV filters such as vehicle windshields. Take 'em outside.
- Changeable lens capability allows maximum light condition versatility
- Shatterproof lenses block 100% of UV rays
- Meets GL-PD 10-12 MCEP standard, superseding MIL-PRF-31013 ballistic standard
- Certified to ANSI Z87.1-2003 high impact and optical performance standard
- Rated as OSHA grade occupational protective eyewear
- Patented molded tips fit a wide range of frames
- Nylon rope construction gives unique strength, durability and style
- Adjustable sliding bead
- Customization available
- Made in the USA
- Custom-fit rubber nosepiece
- Nonslip flexible co-injected temples
- Passes MIL-PRF 32432 High Velocity Impact Standards
- Includes microfiber cleaning bag
- Padded motorcycle glasses night driving
- Padded foam night diving glasses yellow lens
- padded foam riding glasses
- padded light brown or orange driving glasses
- paddred foam clear glasses sunglasses
- 🔥「STYLISH & PRACTICAL」 They make for the perfect eyewear to block the sun and keep bugs/wind out of your eyes and against flying debris & wind. Karsaer strengthen lens provide superior comfort, clarity & protection against impact and ultraviolet radiation，with a full-coverage design for all your outdoor pursuits, a necessity for sport and activity.
- 🔥「DISCOVER THEIR MANY USES」 These fashion shield sunglasses are very light and comfortable，which are ideal for jogging, cycling, climbing, fishing. They are just far enough off of the face to prevent tons of sweat getting on the lenses. The entire frame is sturdy enough and will not deform over time.
- 🔥「 HIGH QUALITY UNIQUE DESIGN」The entire frame is strengthened for superior durability and a wonderfully tactile feel, and the large wraparound lens has been finished in mirrored coating, crashes into the senses with a powerful, and the neon lens will have you lording over the style game.
- 🔥「PROTECT DIMENSION」Frame Width:155mm.Bridge Width:22mm,Lens Width:68mm, Temple Width：125mm.Lens High:67mm.
- 🔥「CUSTOMER SATISFACTION」 All Karsaer Vision Customer satisfaction is our priority. If you have any problem with the product, shipping, or return, please contact us. We will help you solve the problem at the first time. You have no risk to try and we will provide you the best service!
- 【Military-Grade Protection】ANSI Z87.1+ compliant, OSHA approved, in-house lab simulation tests meet CSA Z94.3 and withstand the U.S. standard MIL-PRF-32432A 4.8.4 ballistic impact velocity exceeded 725 ft/s. The complete set includes a frame, 3 interchangeable lenses, a foam gastket insert, a headstrap, a case and a pouch. You can convert the eyeglasses with the foam gasket and the headstrap into goggles or take them off as eyeglasses as needed.
- 【Customized and Secure Fit】The ergonomic design and high-wrap protective lenses make the curvature of the glasses fits perfectly with your face. The frame is lightweight, flexible and durable.The soft and rubberized nose pads are adjustable to fit your nose shape, non-slip in wet, sweat and oil condition, and comfortable for all day wear. Ideal for sport, industrial and professional use in hunting, shooting, law enforcement, healthcase, lab experiments, gardening and outdoor activities.
- 【Convert into Goggle for Wider Protection】The elastic headstrap can be assembled on the sides or on the ends of the arms as needed. The removable foam gasket insert protects the eyes from peripharal light and helps reduce the dust/debris entry, especially from the top. The foam padding can be compressed to fit your face comfortably and served as soft butter to avoid the the hard frame hitting the your face when something impacts the eyeglasses.
- 【Anti-fog Lens with Optical-grade Clarity】Our lenses provide fog-free vision for longer time than the normal anti-fog lenses. They are water-washable and are more durable. They offer great optical clarity without distortion, block harmful UV rays and blue light up to UV400. To ensure the anti-fog effect, leave the lenses dry completely before using. Cleaning the lenses with the microfiber pouch or rinse with water only. Avoid using any detergents or soap to effect the anti-fog function.
- 【3 Interchangeable Lenses: Clear Cat.0, Yellow Cat.0 and Smoke Cat.3】Clear and Yellow lenses are great for low light environment, indoor and nocturnal use.Yellow lens enhances contrast, helps quickly spot moving objects and block additonal 30% blue light. Smoke lens gives true color perception, minimizes glare to reduce eye fatigue, a great color for outdoor all-purpose use on Sunny days. These lenses are suitable for most circumstances.
- Blocks 99% UVA/UVB rays
- Protects from Blue Light
- ANSI Z80.3 Approved
- Heat Resistant / Adjustable / Transparent Lens
- Ideal for long days in the sun and ultimate sun protection
Our Best Choice: SAFE HANDLER PrimeX IR3 Safety Glasses – IR3, Green, Anti-Scratch Anti Fog Wrap Around Lenses, Frameless, Adjustable temples, Built-in Side Shields, UV Protection, ANSI Z87, IR Shade Filter 3.0
Product Description
SAFE HANDLER PrimeX IR3 Safety Glasses
PrimeX safety glasses offer a more modern design than most traditional OTG. PrimeX is sleek, compact, and lightweight, offering many special features and are cost-effective. With the adjustable (extendable) temple, appropriate space between prescription glasses and the OTG is possible. The extension helps achieve a comfortable, custom fit. Elements such as soft ear grips, adjustable temples, brow protection, built-in side shields, anti-fog, and anti-scratch help make this an easy choice for quality, comfort, safety, and visual appeal!
Universal Style
PrimeX IR 3 safety glasses, designed with the user in mind, that can be worn as over the glass (OTG) protection with prescription glasses or can be worn alone. They provide excellent comfort, style, and durability. Lightweight frames are exceptionally flexible for a custom fit. They provide extra UV and IR protection needed while working on the hard, higher temperature of iron wielding. Specially designed green-tinted IR3 welding lenses filter even low levels of infrared light.
Stylish Wraparound Protection
PrimeX Safety Glasses offer an incredible range of superior product benefits. PrimeX lenses are a wraparound style made from one piece of polycarbonate for a seamless view with unobstructed vision. The wraparound frame has a base curve that extends the range of all-around peripheral protection, as well as soft-touch adjustable temples for comfort.
Additional All Day Comfort
One of its best features has to be its Incredible lightweight and all-around eye protection with ANTI-SCRATCH, ANTI-FOG and, green-tinted IR 3 coatings make these safety glasses a perfect choice for all-day comfort and protection. Thanks to the thin, flexible frame with adjustable temples for a custom fit, you can wear these glasses for hours.
Easy to Clean and Use
This protective eyewear comes in a wide range of tints, making it suitable for any working environment. The wraparound construction of PrimeX safety glasses makes it comfortable and easy to clean. These lightweight safety glasses help prevent potential harm and injury to eyes at home or on the job. Various usages include PPE eyewear, Computer work and gameplay, Screen time Glasses, Industrial safety, dental industry, healthcare, carpentry & woodworking, lab work, painting, construction, and general-purpose, etc.
Material
Protection
Comfort
Usage and Maintenance
Package Dimensions:6.38 x 2.44 x 1.81 inches; 1.41 Ounces
Department:Unisex-adult
Date First Available:March 5, 2020
Manufacturer:BISON LIFE
ASIN:B0852HJJX3
Anti-Fog Coating coating
SAFE HANDLER PrimeX Safety Glasses – Green IR3 lens, Black temple, gray grips, Anti-Scratch Anti Fog, 1 Pair
VISIBILITY & PROTECTION: Built for all around visibility and protection for IR3 green shade welding. A more modern design that can be worn as over the glass (OTG) protection with prescription glasses or can be worn alone. PrimeX lenses are a wraparound style made from one piece of polycarbonate for a seamless view with unobstructed vision. Complete with curved brow protection and temples that provide built-in side shield protection. Exceeds ANSI Z87.1 standards
PROTECTION & COMFORT: Incredibly lightweight, all around eye protection with ANTI-SCRATCH, ANTI-FOG and UV coatings for optimal protection with no distortion. IR 3.0 shade filter for light welding, with adjustable temples to help provide a custom fit, designed with built-in side shields for direct and peripheral eye protection from flying particles, debris and droplets.
USED FOR VARIOUS ENVIRONMENTS: Safety glasses help prevent potential harm and injury to eyes at home or on the job. Uses include, but are not limited to: PPE eyewear, Personal Protective Equipment, light welding, industrial safety, dental industry, healthcare, carpentry & woodworking, lab work, etc.
ONE SIZE: Fits most adults, teens and older children. Available in IR3 or IR5.