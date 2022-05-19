Top 10 Best shade 3 safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

SAFE HANDLER PrimeX IR3 Safety Glasses



PrimeX safety glasses offer a more modern design than most traditional OTG. PrimeX is sleek, compact, and lightweight, offering many special features and are cost-effective. With the adjustable (extendable) temple, appropriate space between prescription glasses and the OTG is possible. The extension helps achieve a comfortable, custom fit. Elements such as soft ear grips, adjustable temples, brow protection, built-in side shields, anti-fog, and anti-scratch help make this an easy choice for quality, comfort, safety, and visual appeal!

Universal Style



PrimeX IR 3 safety glasses, designed with the user in mind, that can be worn as over the glass (OTG) protection with prescription glasses or can be worn alone. They provide excellent comfort, style, and durability. Lightweight frames are exceptionally flexible for a custom fit. They provide extra UV and IR protection needed while working on the hard, higher temperature of iron wielding. Specially designed green-tinted IR3 welding lenses filter even low levels of infrared light.

Stylish Wraparound Protection



PrimeX Safety Glasses offer an incredible range of superior product benefits. PrimeX lenses are a wraparound style made from one piece of polycarbonate for a seamless view with unobstructed vision. The wraparound frame has a base curve that extends the range of all-around peripheral protection, as well as soft-touch adjustable temples for comfort.

Additional All Day Comfort



One of its best features has to be its Incredible lightweight and all-around eye protection with ANTI-SCRATCH, ANTI-FOG and, green-tinted IR 3 coatings make these safety glasses a perfect choice for all-day comfort and protection. Thanks to the thin, flexible frame with adjustable temples for a custom fit, you can wear these glasses for hours.

Easy to Clean and Use



This protective eyewear comes in a wide range of tints, making it suitable for any working environment. The wraparound construction of PrimeX safety glasses makes it comfortable and easy to clean. These lightweight safety glasses help prevent potential harm and injury to eyes at home or on the job. Various usages include PPE eyewear, Computer work and gameplay, Screen time Glasses, Industrial safety, dental industry, healthcare, carpentry & woodworking, lab work, painting, construction, and general-purpose, etc.

Material

Protection

Comfort

Usage and Maintenance

Anti-Fog Coating coating

SAFE HANDLER PrimeX Safety Glasses – Green IR3 lens, Black temple, gray grips, Anti-Scratch Anti Fog, 1 Pair

VISIBILITY & PROTECTION: Built for all around visibility and protection for IR3 green shade welding. A more modern design that can be worn as over the glass (OTG) protection with prescription glasses or can be worn alone. PrimeX lenses are a wraparound style made from one piece of polycarbonate for a seamless view with unobstructed vision. Complete with curved brow protection and temples that provide built-in side shield protection. Exceeds ANSI Z87.1 standards

PROTECTION & COMFORT: Incredibly lightweight, all around eye protection with ANTI-SCRATCH, ANTI-FOG and UV coatings for optimal protection with no distortion. IR 3.0 shade filter for light welding, with adjustable temples to help provide a custom fit, designed with built-in side shields for direct and peripheral eye protection from flying particles, debris and droplets.

USED FOR VARIOUS ENVIRONMENTS: Safety glasses help prevent potential harm and injury to eyes at home or on the job. Uses include, but are not limited to: PPE eyewear, Personal Protective Equipment, light welding, industrial safety, dental industry, healthcare, carpentry & woodworking, lab work, etc.

ONE SIZE: Fits most adults, teens and older children. Available in IR3 or IR5.