Top 10 Best semi-recessed bathroom sink Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best semi-recessed bathroom sink in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: WinZo WZ6174D Semi-Recessed Bathroom Sink with Pop Up Drain, Rectangular Drop-in Vanity Basin With Overflow Ceramic White
Top 10 Best semi-recessed bathroom sink in 2023 Comparison Table
- Contemporary and elegant design without overflow
- Made of high quality ceramic, rugged and durable
- Featuring popup drain design, easy to store water and drain
- Ideal for both home and commercial use. Not include the faucet
- Overall Dimension: 20"Wx 16"D x 5"H
- Package Contents: This pack includes one (1) Stainless Steel SinkShroom Ultra plus one (1) 1. 25" adapters, one (1) 1. 5" adapter for larger drains, and one (1) 1" adapter for smaller drains. Truly, an epic drain protector.
- A Revolution in Drain Protection: Unlike regular plugs that go over the drain, SinkShroom fits inside, neatly collecting hair around it. When it's time to cleanup, simply wipe SinkShroom off and GO! No harsh chemicals, no more tangled messes.
- No More Clogged Drains: Our bathroom sink drain strainer fits any standard sink drain and is to catch every hair, every time. SinkShroom is designed to effortlessly catch any type of human or pet hair without disrupting the flow of water.
- Save Money and the Environment: A single plumber visit can cost hundreds. Drain snakes and liquid drain cleaners are a hassle to use and aren't always effective—not to mention the toll they take on the environment and on your pipes.
- Award-winning and Patented Design: SinkShroom has been honored as a 2018 KBB Product Innovator Award Winner in the home and bath category. Over three million drains are now protected by the Shroom patented design..Ultra Benefits: Our brand new SinkShroom Ultra easily catches every hair without impeding the flow of water.
- Stick Well with Suction Cup: The new style hair drain hair catcher equip with suction cup. Strong suction cup allow the drain hair catcher sticking well to the tiles on the shower floor.
- Easy to Install and Remove: Put the drain hair catcher in the corresponding sink or tiles. Press the corners of the four sides to stick them. While removing, just grab the clump out of the catcher
- Effective Filte Residue Solution: These hair drain catchers for the shower are easy to clean and dry. These drain catchers are FAR more efficient in catching hair before they enter the drain and collect into a large clump of whatever it is they clump up into.
- Widely Used Square Drain Cover : The hair drain catcher can be used in kitchen sink to stop food bits going down plug hole, or used in bath/shower to trap hairs, make your drain keep smooth and clean. Suitable for bathroom, laundry, bathtub, kitchen etc.
- Warm Tips: Please DO NOT attach the suction cup to the tile joints. Requires the hair drain must be flat with no raised obstructions. Otherwise it can't be suction. Size: square,5.51*5.51*0.04in, Fits all of less than 4.7*4.7inch outlet of sinks, showers or tubs drain.
- UPGRADE YOURS TODAY: These semi concealed bulk hinges work perfectly on your classic American cabinets. The finish on our brushed nickel cabinet door hinges match your style of cabinet pulls and will lift the appeal of your tired-looking cabinets.
- SELF CLOSING ACTION: Our proprietary metal spring cabinet hinges brushed nickel gives you outstanding functionality and product performance. Your cabinet door hinge will automatically close under 30 degrees. Silicon dampers also ensure every close is a quiet one.
- ½ INCH or VARIABLE OVERLAY CABINET HINGES. It means your cabinet door "overlays" or overlaps the face frame cabinet frame. These self closing cabinet hinges are also known as the surface mount cabinet door hinges or flush mount hinges for cabinet door.
- NEWLY UPGRADED HINGE SCREWS. The Decobasics bulk cabinet hinges satin nickel come with newly strengthened 5/8 screws to ensure a perfect fit, even using with power tools. Separately packed with silicon cabinet door bumpers for your convenience.
- BUILT TOUGH FOR AMERICAN FAMILIES. Our satin nickel kitchen hinge can take the everyday grind of large families. Thick stainless steel and an electroplated outer coating of nickel mean they are durable, rust-proof cupboard hinges made to last.
- The modern sputnik chandelier is a best choice for you new home! More and more interior designer pick this lamp for their customers to reach a high end home deterioration and meet new home style. You can pick is as a normal lamp for dining room, living room, or bedroom,also good for your office.
- The installation is no problem! The 6 branches are already wired. When you install the lamp, you just need to screw the branches into the central ball and fix them.
- 6 LED light bulbs included.
- It is convenient pieces,you can easily clean it and replace the bulbs if needed.
- 2 years warranty. Please contact us at any time! We have our customer service contact detail in the instruction along with the lamp fixture. Don’t hesitate to contact us if need.
- ✔ HIGH PERFORMANCE - This modern light fixtures easily mounts flush with the ceiling, and the low profile design keeps it out of the way of closet doors. The protective brushed nickel finish will look great for years to come, and the white lens diffuses the LED light evenly. You won't see any dark spots or shadows.
- ✔ COLOR CHANGING TEMPERATRUE(CCT) - The ceiling light emit selectable, you can preset your preferred light color temperature: soft white, bright white or daylight (2700K/3000K/3500K/4000K/5000K). Dimmable with triac dimmer.
- ✔ ENERGY SAVING - Energy savings of up to 80% over our product's lifespan by replacing 160W incandescent bulbs with this 20W unit, ETL listed to avoid electrical shock and fire hazard, safe to use.
- ✔WIDE APPLICATION - Our LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light are perfect for kitchens, closets, stairwalls, hallways, bedrooms, basements, bathrooms, washrooms and entry etc.
- ✔ 5 YEAR WARRANTY - We are based in the USA, offering high quality products at affordable prices backed by 5 year warranty and professional after-sales support.
- 💚【3 Color Temperatures in 1 Ceiling Light】: the LED flush mount ceiling lights are available in 3 adjustable color temperatures: 5000K (daylight white), 4000K (neutral white) and 3000K (warm white). You can choose different color temperatures to create various vibe. Daylight white creates a fresh and bright ambience, natural white brings a cosy and relaxing atmosphere, warm white gives off a retro soft ambience.
- 💚【Simple Appearance & Premium Material】: frame of this bathroom ceiling lamp features with brushed nickel finish, makes it much durable, withstands years of using without worrying about fading, rust or corrosion. Its minimalist and fashion design can be well integrated into a variety of home improvement, adding an energetic and clean lighting to your home.
- 💚【Energy saving & Eye caring】: the brightness of 36W LED ceiling light fixture is equivalent to a traditional 450W incandescent light, greatly save electricity while providing excellent lighting. Our ceiling light comes with acrylic cover, which can avoid looking directly at strong light, provide proper brightness without straining your eyes, better protect your eyes.
- 💚【Quick & Easy to Install】: this kitchen LED ceiling lamp can be easily assembled in just a few minute. The necessary mounting hardware and detailed installation manual are included in the package for easy installation. (Warm tips: please turn off the power and read the manual carefully before installing it on the ceiling).
- 💚【Wide Applications】: the appearance of our modern light fixture is classy and plain, idea for various kind of home decoration, such as mid-century, modern, farmhouse, vintage, suitable for a variety of places at your home, such as bedroom, living room, kitchen, closet, garage, corridor, warehouse, office, stair, etc..
- ✔ 💡【Easy Installation + Long Lifespan 】- Clear instructions included, just take 3 easy steps, Hepside flush mount ceiling light can be fitted quickly in few minutes. Adopting high quality LEDs inside and up to 25000hrs lifespan, 20 times longer than a typical incandescent light. Providing you with a stable and soft light source for much longer.
- ✔💡【Brightness Dimmable + 3 Color Modes】-Hepside led ceiling light flush mount has 3 kinds of color temperature (Warm white 3000K, Natural white 4500K, Daylight white 6000K), the brightness range can also be adjusted between 10%-100%.Also available as a night light, this ceiling light fixture has a minimum dimming brightness of 10% at 3000K warm white. Children or the elderly will feel safer at night due to the quiet and comfortable light source.
- ✔💡【Safety Defender】: High quality of fire-resistance plastic shell prevent any potential risk of electric shock, electric leakage or even potential disasters caused by electricity short circuit. The power supply design of short circuit protection is also involved.CE listed to avoid electrical shock and fire hazard, safe to use. Protect your family's safety.
- ✔💡 【Energy Saving and Stable Lighting Fixture】 Equivalent to a traditional 280W five-bulb, Hepside LED ceiling light only has 28W(3200 lumens) low power consumption, which can save up to 90% on your home electricity bills by replacing your old lighting fixtures . No flicker, no blue light, natural and soft lighting source care for your family.
- ✔ 💖【🎁 Best friends】: High performance and attentive customer service.We promise a 60-day refund and a 1-year warranty replacement service. Hanging them was a breeze because they came nicely designed, just follow a few simple steps in the guide book, and most importantly - they add so much to your home!Therefore, especially in indoor rooms, they are best friends, whether in the kitchen, bedroom, laundry, hallway, etc.
- 【Waterfall Faucet For Bathroom Sink】The Black Bathroom Faucets Spout Delivers A Visual-Pleasing Waterfall Water, Which Helps Create A Serene Bathroom Environment. Filtered On Spout Can Filter Dirt In Water And Prevent Water Splash Out, Produce A Smooth Waterfall Flow.
- 【The Most Easily Install Single Hole Bathroom Faucet】 Waterfall Bathroom Faucet Packed With 2 Piece Of Standard 3/8" Hot And Cold Water Supply Hoses.Black Bathroom Sink Faucet Is Suitable For Single-Hole Sink 1 Or 3-Hole Sink For Easy Installation(Include A Deck Plate). Waterfall Black Bathroom Faucet Features An Easy-To-Clean Surface.
- 【Matte Black Finishing Bathroom Faucets】 Elegant And Modern Design Waterfall Faucet Bathroom With Superior Corrosion & Rust-Resistant Finish Will Prevent Dirty From Sticking To The Black Sink Faucet Bathroom Surface, Resist Water Spots, Fading And Daily Scratches.
- 【Drip-Free Valve Of Ceramic Disc Cartridge】 Faucets Bathroom Sink Built-In A Ceramic Disc Cartridge, A High Seal Performance Cartridge Valve Provide You A Smooth Stream And Low Probability Of Leakage. The Faucets For Bathroom Sinks With Commercial Ceramic Cartridge Has Passed 500,000 Cycle Testing To Ensure That Matte Black Bathroom Faucet Handle To Provide Professional Drip-Free Durability Performance.The Main Body Is Made Of Solid Brass Material.
- 【EASY TO RETURN 100%】 Lifetime replacement warranty and you're protected by getting a new bathroom faucets guarantee ! Any issues of the black waterfall bathroom faucet, please contact us! YUNDOOM provides any replacement in the future ,so contact unhesitatingly once you meet any problem. Your complete satisfaction is important to us.
- Durable steel with oil-rubbed bronze finish
- Easy bulb replacement with center-lock shade
- Alabaster glass shade provides warm, diffused light
- Uses 2 medium based LED, CFL, incandescent light bulbs, 60W max each, not included
- Perfect for hallways, entryways, bedrooms, utility areas
Our Best Choice: WinZo WZ6174D Semi-Recessed Bathroom Sink with Pop Up Drain, Rectangular Drop-in Vanity Basin With Overflow Ceramic White
[ad_1]
Product Description
WinZo’s Rectangular self-rimming bathroom sink with modern, European look, unique technical and manufacturing processes result in trendy and noble. It is the perfect sink for any contemporary bathroom.
Product Details:
Sleek and elegant: Beautiful sleek European inspired modern contemporary design.
Constructed of vitreous china: glazed and double fired for durability and stain resistance.
Installation Method: Drop-in (Also named Semi-recessed,self-rimming)
Color/Finish: White
Sink Material: Vitreous China
Dimension: Length 23-1/4″ x Width 16-3/8″ x Height 6-3/4″ (Rim Height:3-1/8″)
With Overflow:Built-in Overflow
Standard drain hole size: 1-3/4 inch.(Included white pop-up drain)
Central drain location: Optimal water drainage and prevents sitting water
No faucet holes: Requires wall- or counter-mount faucet
Package included
1 x Vessel Sink
1 x Pop Up Drain
NOTES: Pop up drain with white cover has been included. If you don’t want white pop up drain included,please check the another design WZ6174 sink only.
Faucet is not included-must be purchased separately.
Packaging: Extra-thicker strong corrugated cardboard box for better protection,preventing the damage during the transportation.
Please inspect the sink prior to installation to make sure it has not been cracked or chipped during shipping
Contemporary Ceramic Bathroom Drop-in Sink / Lavatory/ Basin WZ6174D with White Pop up drain
MORE FEATURES OF PREMIUM BATHROOM SINK WZ6174 WITH SLEEK LOOK
High-Gloss and Durable Finish:Made of Vitreous that’s extremely resistant to scratches and stains.
Smooth Non-porous surface: Baked-on glaze for added durability and a high-gloss finish.
Easy-to-Clean polished surface: Simply wipe the sink surface with a damp cloth to keep it looking beautiful with minimal maintenance
European contemporary design:Thin edge and rectangle shape give the sink with spacious, modern look.
Flexible faucet positioning :No pre-drilled faucet holes allows for free faucet placement.Optional wall or counter mounted faucet.
MORE DETAILS OF BATHROOM SINK WZ6174D
Standard 1.75 inch Central Drain hole with Glazed Finish
1.75″ US Standard size drain hole: Suitable for normal Pop-up drain.
Vessel drain hole with glazed finish: Stains,soil,odor resistance.
Central drain location with curved bowl, provides maximum drainage capabilities, water drains quickly and efficiently.
Included Pop Up Drain to match the sink
The sink comes with the pop-up drain.
Brass body construction:Resistant to corrosion and rust
Ceramic Pop-up Top: Same looks with sinks.Highly resistant to scratches and stains,
Leak-proof Construction:Perfect seal without leaking.
Three Built-in Overflow Hole
The overflow opening with three small holes in one line,comes with unique look
Prevents water levels from rising too high if the faucet is left on and unattended while the sink fills.
Rounded Curved Corners
The retangular sink is accentuated by rounded curves, giving this a stylish look and smooth, unique style.
Prevent accidental injuries that can result from traditional sharp corners.
Drop-in intallation
Also known as self-rimming or top-mount, drop-in sinks drop into a cut-out in the countertop,
Quick and Easy installation
Easily retrofitted to an existing counter without any hassle
ADA complaint
Straight and flat mounted base to make sure the sink lay on the countertop,granite evenly,not moving or rock.
Design
Rectangular
Rectangular
Square
Square
Rectangular
Dimension
23.25″x16.38″x6.75″
23″x18.5″x6.75″
16.5″x 6.5″x6.75″
16.5″x 6.5″x6.75″
Exterior 21″ x 14.5″ x 8″ Interior:18.5”x12″
Installation Method
Drop-in
Drop-in
Drop-in
Drop-in
Undermount
Included Pop Up Drain
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
With Faucet Hole
No faucet hole
With single faucet hole
No faucet hole
No faucet hole
No faucet hole
★ELEGANT DESIGN: Modern rectangular sink comes with white pop-up drain in true minimalist fashion. Brings the stylish look to contemporary bathrooms with smooth, clean contour lines.
★EASY TO CLEAN AND SMOOTH FINISH: The Sink is made of high quality vitreous china that is double-fired and glazed for durability, lasting beauty.
★CENTER DRAIN LOCATION AND MICRO CURVED BOWL: Water drains quicker, no water pools and splashing.
★SIMPLE DROP-IN INSTALLATION: The nice rim with height 3-1/8″ inches sits on the counter while the bowl rests below.
★DIMENSION:23.25”X16.38”X6.75. Rim Height:3.13-inch.White Pop-up drain included, Faucet not included.Before your purchasing, please check the dimension and make sure the measurement will work for you. The original and return shipping cost ,15% restocking fee will be charged if returns due to buyer mistakes.