Top 10 Best semi-recessed bathroom sink Reviews

Product Description

WinZo’s Rectangular self-rimming bathroom sink with modern, European look, unique technical and manufacturing processes result in trendy and noble. It is the perfect sink for any contemporary bathroom.

Product Details:

Sleek and elegant: Beautiful sleek European inspired modern contemporary design.

Constructed of vitreous china: glazed and double fired for durability and stain resistance.

Installation Method: Drop-in (Also named Semi-recessed,self-rimming)

Color/Finish: White

Sink Material: Vitreous China

Dimension: Length 23-1/4″ x Width 16-3/8″ x Height 6-3/4″ (Rim Height:3-1/8″)

With Overflow:Built-in Overflow

Standard drain hole size: 1-3/4 inch.(Included white pop-up drain)

Central drain location: Optimal water drainage and prevents sitting water

No faucet holes: Requires wall- or counter-mount faucet

Package included

1 x Vessel Sink

1 x Pop Up Drain

NOTES: Pop up drain with white cover has been included. If you don’t want white pop up drain included,please check the another design WZ6174 sink only.

Faucet is not included-must be purchased separately.

Packaging: Extra-thicker strong corrugated cardboard box for better protection,preventing the damage during the transportation.

Please inspect the sink prior to installation to make sure it has not been cracked or chipped during shipping

MORE FEATURES OF PREMIUM BATHROOM SINK WZ6174 WITH SLEEK LOOK

High-Gloss and Durable Finish:Made of Vitreous that’s extremely resistant to scratches and stains.

Smooth Non-porous surface: Baked-on glaze for added durability and a high-gloss finish.

Easy-to-Clean polished surface: Simply wipe the sink surface with a damp cloth to keep it looking beautiful with minimal maintenance

European contemporary design:Thin edge and rectangle shape give the sink with spacious, modern look.

Flexible faucet positioning :No pre-drilled faucet holes allows for free faucet placement.Optional wall or counter mounted faucet.

MORE DETAILS OF BATHROOM SINK WZ6174D

Standard 1.75 inch Central Drain hole with Glazed Finish

1.75″ US Standard size drain hole: Suitable for normal Pop-up drain.

Vessel drain hole with glazed finish: Stains,soil,odor resistance.

Central drain location with curved bowl, provides maximum drainage capabilities, water drains quickly and efficiently.

Included Pop Up Drain to match the sink

The sink comes with the pop-up drain.

Brass body construction:Resistant to corrosion and rust

Ceramic Pop-up Top: Same looks with sinks.Highly resistant to scratches and stains,

Leak-proof Construction:Perfect seal without leaking.

Three Built-in Overflow Hole

The overflow opening with three small holes in one line,comes with unique look

Prevents water levels from rising too high if the faucet is left on and unattended while the sink fills.

Rounded Curved Corners

The retangular sink is accentuated by rounded curves, giving this a stylish look and smooth, unique style.

Prevent accidental injuries that can result from traditional sharp corners.

Drop-in intallation

Also known as self-rimming or top-mount, drop-in sinks drop into a cut-out in the countertop,

Quick and Easy installation

Easily retrofitted to an existing counter without any hassle

ADA complaint

Straight and flat mounted base to make sure the sink lay on the countertop,granite evenly,not moving or rock.

Design

Rectangular

Rectangular

Square

Square

Rectangular

Dimension

23.25″x16.38″x6.75″

23″x18.5″x6.75″

16.5″x 6.5″x6.75″

16.5″x 6.5″x6.75″

Exterior 21″ x 14.5″ x 8″ Interior:18.5”x12″

Installation Method

Drop-in

Drop-in

Drop-in

Drop-in

Undermount

Included Pop Up Drain

No

Yes

No

Yes

No

With Faucet Hole

No faucet hole

With single faucet hole

No faucet hole

No faucet hole

No faucet hole

★ELEGANT DESIGN: Modern rectangular sink comes with white pop-up drain in true minimalist fashion. Brings the stylish look to contemporary bathrooms with smooth, clean contour lines.

★EASY TO CLEAN AND SMOOTH FINISH: The Sink is made of high quality vitreous china that is double-fired and glazed for durability, lasting beauty.

★CENTER DRAIN LOCATION AND MICRO CURVED BOWL: Water drains quicker, no water pools and splashing.

★SIMPLE DROP-IN INSTALLATION: The nice rim with height 3-1/8″ inches sits on the counter while the bowl rests below.

★DIMENSION:23.25”X16.38”X6.75. Rim Height:3.13-inch.White Pop-up drain included, Faucet not included.Before your purchasing, please check the dimension and make sure the measurement will work for you. The original and return shipping cost ,15% restocking fee will be charged if returns due to buyer mistakes.