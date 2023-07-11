Top 10 Best seiko solar watches for women Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

38 MM Case Size7 MM Case Thickness16 MM Strap WidthQuartz Multifunction MovementGlass Type: Hardened Mineral Crystal5 ATM Water Resistance

Nova Collection – 38MM

Orion

Glamorous rose gold meets bold titanium. A cosmic pairing, some might say. The 38mm Orion channels an awe for the celestial with a future-forward design sensibility and dual timezone functionality.

Get to Know the Orion

Case Material: Taupe Ion-Plated Stainless SteelDial Details: Rose Gold Hands & Markers/Rose Gold Second HandDial Color: TitaniumStrap: Titanium & Rose Gold Double Plated Stainless SteelInterchangeable Strap

Case Size

38 mm

28 mm

34 mm

36 mm

39 mm

38 mm

Strap Width

16 mm

14 mm

11 mm

16 mm

20 mm

18 mm

Movement

Quartz Multifunction Movement

Quartz Movement

Quartz Movement

Quartz Movement

Quartz Movement

Quartz Movement

Water Resistant

5 ATM

3 ATM

5 ATM

5 ATM

10 ATM

3 ATM

Glass

Hardened mineral crystal

Hardened mineral crystal

Hardened mineral crystal

Hardened mineral crystal

Hardened mineral crystal

Hardened mineral crystal

Interchangeable Strap

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎6.85 x 3.54 x 1.65 inches; 1.76 Ounces

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Batteries‏:‎1 Product Specific batteries required.

Date First Available‏:‎May 15, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎MVMT

ASIN‏:‎B074QXTQMT

Country of Origin‏:‎USA

Called “Orion,” this women’s chronograph watch is designed with a brushed titanium steel case that holds a titanium dial with rose gold hands and markers

The titanium and rose gold strap is made from double plated stainless steel; the strap is interchangeable, so you can customize your look

NOVA analog watches are water resistant up to 5 ATM/50 Meters; while ideal for everyday use, this watch should not be submerged in water

This watch was carefully constructed in Los Angeles, CA; we are confident that you’ll love your watch, so we offer a two-year guarantee on everything we make