Top 10 Best seiko solar watches for women Reviews

Top 10 Best seiko solar watches for women in 2023 Comparison Table
- 50 Meter Water Resistance
- Sapphire Crystal
- White Dial
- 18.9mm Case
- Powered by the In-House Orient F6922 Automatic / Hand Winding / Hacking Movement
- Scratch-Resistant Sapphire Crystal
- 41.8 mm Case Diameter, 13.2 mm Case Thickness
- Lug Width: 22 mm
- 200 Meter Water Resistance (Appropriate for Skin-Diving Only!)
- 3 Year Battery Life
- Curved Hardlex Crystal
- 50M (5 bar) Water Resistance
- Solar-powered dress watch in two-tone stainless steel with diamond-accented bezel and date window at three o'clock
- 27 mm two-tone stainless steel case with Hardlex dial window
- Japanese quartz movement with analog display
- Two-tone stainless steel link bracelet with push-button-clasp closure
- Water resistant to 50 m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling; Upto 5 bar
- Silver dial with sunray finish
- Date calendar
- LumiBrite hands
- Sapphire crystal
- Powered by the Orient F6B24 Automatic / Hand Winding / Hacking Movement
- Complications: 24-Hour Dial / Day / Date
- Scratch Resistant Sapphire Crystal
- Case Diameter: 42.5 mm Case Thickness: 14 mm Lug to Lug Length: 50.5 mm Lug Width: 22 mm
- Water resistant to 50m (165ft: in general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling
- 50 Meter Water Resistance
- Sapphire Crystal
- Black Dial
- Push Button Fold Over Clasp
Our Best Choice: MVMT Women’s Analog Chronograph Watch
Product Description
Specifications
38 MM Case Size7 MM Case Thickness16 MM Strap WidthQuartz Multifunction MovementGlass Type: Hardened Mineral Crystal5 ATM Water Resistance
Nova Collection – 38MM
Orion
Glamorous rose gold meets bold titanium. A cosmic pairing, some might say. The 38mm Orion channels an awe for the celestial with a future-forward design sensibility and dual timezone functionality.
Get to Know the Orion
Case Material: Taupe Ion-Plated Stainless SteelDial Details: Rose Gold Hands & Markers/Rose Gold Second HandDial Color: TitaniumStrap: Titanium & Rose Gold Double Plated Stainless SteelInterchangeable Strap
Case Size
38 mm
28 mm
34 mm
36 mm
39 mm
38 mm
Strap Width
16 mm
14 mm
11 mm
16 mm
20 mm
18 mm
Movement
Quartz Multifunction Movement
Quartz Movement
Quartz Movement
Quartz Movement
Quartz Movement
Quartz Movement
Water Resistant
5 ATM
3 ATM
5 ATM
5 ATM
10 ATM
3 ATM
Glass
Hardened mineral crystal
Hardened mineral crystal
Hardened mineral crystal
Hardened mineral crystal
Hardened mineral crystal
Hardened mineral crystal
Interchangeable Strap
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Package Dimensions:6.85 x 3.54 x 1.65 inches; 1.76 Ounces
Department:Unisex-adult
Batteries:1 Product Specific batteries required.
Date First Available:May 15, 2018
Manufacturer:MVMT
ASIN:B074QXTQMT
Country of Origin:USA
Called “Orion,” this women’s chronograph watch is designed with a brushed titanium steel case that holds a titanium dial with rose gold hands and markers
The titanium and rose gold strap is made from double plated stainless steel; the strap is interchangeable, so you can customize your look
NOVA analog watches are water resistant up to 5 ATM/50 Meters; while ideal for everyday use, this watch should not be submerged in water
This watch was carefully constructed in Los Angeles, CA; we are confident that you’ll love your watch, so we offer a two-year guarantee on everything we make