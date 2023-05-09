Top 10 Best seiko astron gps solar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Black dial improved by luminous silver-tone palms. Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel band. Quartz motion. 100 meters / 330 feet h2o resistance. Preset bezel. Scratch Resistant Hardlex crystal. Reliable caseback. Fold More than clasp. Circumstance dimensions 40 mm x 11 mm. Band 20 mm x extended. Seiko SSB031 Chronograph Look at.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎5.31 x 5.12 x 5.31 inches 4.64 Ounces

Product design number‏:‎SSB031

Department‏:‎Mens

Batteries‏:‎1 LR44 batteries expected. (incorporated)

Day Very first Available‏:‎January 30, 2012

Manufacturer‏:‎Seiko

ASIN‏:‎B007554XQU

Quartz motion

Situation diameter: 40 mm

Chronograph, stainless steel case case

Hardlex

H2o-resistant to 100 meters(330 ft)