Top 10 Best security solar lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Dusk to Dawn 118LED 3 Head Solar Security Lights Outdoor



Are you looking for something to light up your garden and yard which is energy saving and waterproof?

Otdair Solar Motion Sensor Light,Solar Flood Outdoor Lighting, 118LED Solar Flood Light Perfect for Walkway, Patio, Lawn, Garden, Yard, Pathway, Lawn, Decor

Solar Powered

Solar security light with built-in sensitive light sensor, the light will automatically turn on at night and turn off in the day time

Adjustable Light Head

The solar panel and lamp heads on both sides of floodlights can be freely flexible adjusted to direction you want, also able to cover a wider distance thanks to the unique head design, making for better illumination efficiency.

Each solar wall light outdoor sensor come with 1*Lighting Fixture, 3*Mounting Screws in the box.

IP65 Waterproof

The waterproof rate of 3 head super bright LED light is IP65, it ensures safety for outdoor use, protecting lamp from rain, sleet or snow

Product Features



Solar Panel: 1.8W, 5.5V

Wattage: 8W

Lumen: 550lm

LED qty: 118pcs

Li-ion Battery: 3.7V 2200mAh

Waterproof Rate: IP65

Sensing Distance: 26.25-32.81Feet

Installation Type: Wall Mounted

Sensor Angle:120 Degree

Color Temperature: 6500K

Modes: OFF / Sensor

Product Details

Safe Material: ABS + PC

Warm Tip: When you received the 118 LED Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Security Light and find Someone not Brightly, Do not Worry, this is Normal Power Loss, just put the lids solar panel in the Sunshine for Charging

☆ [ 2200mAh Eco-friendly Solar Power ]: Otdair solar motion sensor light has built-in body motion sensor function and low light sensor. It can detect distances up to 33 feet, with a range of 120°. When it is sensed, it shines for 30 seconds and then automatically off.

☆ [ IP65 Weatherproof Easy to Install ] Solar secuirty lights’ waterproof rating: IP65, can be mounted on the wall with screws, suitable for any weather conditions and suitable for patios, lawns, patios or viewing decks.

☆ [ Long Time Working Time ]: Otdair solar security light has built- in lithium rechargeable battery (2200mAh) ensures full charge at low light and can last up to 30 hours for night use, at glare it can last 6 hours. The adjustable motion sensor lights will Auto on at night / Auto off at sunrise can work for over 5000 hours.

☆ [ Customer Service ]: If you are not satisfied with our solar security lights, please contact us. Your complete satisfaction is our highest priority! We would love to help to solve your problem.

So you had known what is the best security solar lights in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.