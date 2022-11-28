Top 10 Best security buzzer for pool dool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

The Brightup All in One Grooming Kit Meets All Your Needs : Hair/ Beard/ Facial/Nose/ Ear/ Body/ Design/ Precision Trimmer



Precision Trimmer

Accurate grooming hair on the face and beard edges, trimming corners and contours.

Body Hair Trimmer

Experience fast and easy trimming of body hair with the vertical trimmer and 3-length adjustable comb.

Nose/Ear Trimmer

Manage unwanted hair easily and comfortably with the nose and ear hair trimmer.

Micro Shaver

This flexible shaving heads follows every curve of your face and neck to give you a comfortable and smooth shave.

Design Trimmer

Create fine lines, contours and details,great hair trimmer for men.

Create your own style freely.

Full Size Trimmer

Use the full-size trimmer with or without a length comb for easy trimming on your sideburns, neckline and facial hair.

Style your facial hair with the full-size trimmer and snap-on adjustable length comb.

5 Hair Trimmer Combs

4 hair trimmer combs(3/6/9/12mm) for beard trimming or hair cutting. Perfect for trimming long hair, shaving your beard, body hair.

1 adjustable trimmer comb (1/2/3/4mm) for precision trimmer.

Easy to Detach and Change Heads

Remove: Firstly you need to turn off the beard trimmer, use your thumb to put the trimmer head outward, then the trimmer head will separate from the grooming kit.

Install: Let the trimmer head align the card points and push it in with some force.

100% Washable

The trimmer and all of its attachments are fully washable, so simply rinse them under the faucet for easy cleaning.

NOTE : They cannot be submerged in water for a long time.

USB Charging

Built-in rechargeable, long-lasting, premium and safer Lithium Ion battery cell, offers up to 90 minutes of running time with charging 1.5-2 hours. LED light indicates battery level.

Dual Charging Ways are convenient for travel.

Smart Display

LED display clearly shows battery power in percent, Charge indicator.

Long press for 3 seconds to lock design and wash reminders that helps get the job done even quicker.

Self-Sharp Blade

The blade is made of steel material, durable, sharp and not hurting skin.

Cut off any hair smoothly, quickly, easily ,efficiently and precisely.

WHAT YOU GET

1x Full size trimmer head

1x Design trimmer head

1x Precision trimmer head

1x Micro shaver head

1x Body trimmer head

1x Nose/Ear trimmer head

5x Guide combs

1x USB cable

1x Stand base

1x Cleaning brush

1x Oil

1x User manual

Professional Hair Clippers & Grooming Kit



Specifications

Battery type : Lithium-ion battery

Battery charging time : 1.5-2 hours

Running time : 90 minutes

Comb lengths : 3-6-9-12mm

Rated power : 5W

Power input : AC 110-240V~50/60hz （DC 5V 1A）

Charging connection : Laptop, PC power bank ,

USB charger , AC adapter and etc. (Any standard USB ports)

All In 1 Professional Multi-Functional Grooming Kit

Cordless & USB Rechargeable & LED Display

Washable & Durable & Ergonomic Design

Sturdy Detachable Trimmer Stainless Steel Blades

2 Speed Modes Make You Better Use

Easy to Detach and Change Heads



Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎9.6 x 7.3 x 2.9 inches; 1.19 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎FK-8688T ( UW0584A )

Batteries‏:‎1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎August 20, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Brightup

ASIN‏:‎B08D996STN

【Self-Sharpening Steel Blades】 The stainless steel moving and standing blades with precision gap, deep close to the skin, more pruning and low-friction heat. The non-corrosive blades won’t rust, preventing skin irritation.

【LED Display & USB Fast Charging】 LED Display indicates battery power and reminds you to charge. Built-in rechargeable Lithium-ion battery delivers up to 90 minutes of run time per charge by only about 1.5 hour charging. High performance can be achieved anywhere. You can manoeuvre the cordless hair clippers easily and use them anywhere to ensures enjoyment of your travelling, it’s small and portable.

【100% Whole Body Washable & Easy to Clean】 Whole body washable design for easy cleaning. Blades detachable also easy to clean by using the brush incidental. For best results, let it dry naturally.

【Ideal Gift & One-Year Warranty】 This mens grooming kit is the best gift for your father, husband, boyfriend and son. It has everything you need for a quality haircut and a great styling kit for men for a hassle-free grooming experience at home or on the go. We provide 1 Year Guarantee for BRIGHTUP BEARD TRIMMER. Please feel free to contact us if you are not satisfied and we will provide you 100% satisfaction solution.