Top 10 Best sea to summit sink Reviews

Product Description

Our super concentrated Wilderness Wash goes a long way and is gentle on fabrics and skin but effective on dishes and laundry stains. It’s biodegradable, phosphate and fragrance-free. We’ve also made sure that the bottle it comes in is tough enough and the lid secure enough so you don’t have to worry about it leaking in your pack or bag. It won’t harm the environment when used in accordance with Leave No Trace principles.

Safe on dishes and the environment!



As a biodegradable soap, the Sea To Summit Wilderness Wash will clean your dishes and also not negatively impact on the area around you.

This certification comes from the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, which protects the environment by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Properly used, Sea to Summit Leave No Trace products will not only improve your experience in the backcountry, they will help you tread lighter in the wilderness.

Plenty of soap for all your needs.



At Sea To Summit, we are dedicated to making the outdoor experience as great as possible, part of making that experience is providing you a way to stay clean while camping. The Wilderness Wash soap is super concentrated, meaning you can wash off plenty of dishes, clean your laundry and still have plenty more soap for the rest of the trip, or future trips. As a biodegradable soap, you can use it anywhere without harming the local ecosystem.

Product Dimensions‏:‎3.07 x 3.07 x 4.92 inches; 1.6 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎373

Department‏:‎Womens

Material Feature‏:‎Biodegradable Warning

Date First Available‏:‎May 14, 2009

Manufacturer‏:‎373

ASIN‏:‎B0029W1394

Tough bottle with small nozzle & secure lid so it’s safe in your pack

Safe for personal use, pots, pans, clothes or any outdoor gear

Smaller size meets airport regulations for carry on liquids (under 3 ounces)

