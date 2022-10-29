Top 10 Best scotch guard carpet and rug protector Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Bayes Natural Premium Cleaning Products



Our products clean, shine and protect your most valuable possessions while ensuring minimal impact on the environment, without sacrificing quality.

In formulating our products we believe we have chosen the safest and most effective ingredients available on the market today.

Plant-based formula ingredientsEssential-oil or natural-fragrance infusedCruelty-free – Leaping Bunny certified!USDA Biobased Certified ProductsFormulated & manufactured in Southern California

Safe & Effective

Non-Toxic

Biodegradable

All Natural Ingredients

No Harsh Chemicals

Recyclable Non-Aerosol Bottle

Made in USA

Our ingredients are free of harsh chemicals, and safe for humans, children, pets & the environment

Extreme Fabric Protection

Restores Factory Installed Fabric Repellents

Repels Dirt, Bird Droppings, Water and Oil-Borne Stains

Reduces UV Light Damage

Safe Water Based Formula

No Acetone or Petroleum Distillates

Approx. 120-150sq ft Coverage per Bottle

Recyclable Non-Aerosol Bottle

Directions

Shake well. Spray liberally on cleaned, dried surface making sure entire surface has been wet from product. Allow to thoroughly dry for a minimum of 24 to 48 hours depending on temperature.

Bayes High-Performance Fabric Protectant Spray for Indoor and Outdoor Use – Water, Stain, and UV Rays Repellent

Surfaces: Indoor & Outdoor Fabrics, Upholstery, Clothing, Jackets, Hats, Umbrellas

Bayes Fabric Protectant is a unique product utilizing pure water as a carrier rather than hazardous and harmful acetone and petroleum distillates. It is safe to use indoors, yet provides maximum protection under extreme outdoor conditions. This groundbreaking new formula gives all the performance of old-fashioned aerosol repellents in a handy eco-responsible pump spray.

All of our products are formulated, manufactured and warehoused in Southern California.

Every bottle we produce prevents one pound of plastic from entering and polluting the ocean.

Cruelty free. Leaping Bunny certified! 2017. We never test any of our products on animals.

All of our formula ingredients are natural, plant-based and non-toxic & biodegradable.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎5 x 2.5 x 10.55 inches; 3.4 Pounds

Date First Available‏:‎December 18, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎Lab Clean

ASIN‏:‎B07LGCTFYL

Contains an advanced polymer designed to repel both oil and water-borne stains from fabric. This is important in household environments where both water-borne stains (fruit juice, wine, soft drinks) and oil-borne stains (margarine, mayonnaise, ice cream) are present

Protects indoor and outdoor fabric surfaces, fine upholstery, furniture, curtains, pillows, table linens, clothing, jackets, hats, shoes, umbrellas, and more. Shields from dirt, bird droppings, moisture, UV rays, water, and oil-borne stains

In addition to stain protection, the fabric protectant also helps reduce the present UV degradation of fabric. Its unique multi-action polymer acts as a sunscreen for fabric and helps prevent damage due to sunlight and other UV light sources

Cruelty-Free – Leaping Bunny Certified, Eco-Responsible, Safe Water-Based Formula, Recyclable Non-Aerosol Bottle, Approx. 120-150sq ft coverage per bottle, Great for the environment, as well as your home, Proudly made in the USA