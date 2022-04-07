Top 10 Best schmidt safety ceramic roller 888 f non dry refill Reviews

Top 10 Best schmidt safety ceramic roller 888 f non dry refill in 2022 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
4 Pack - Schmidt 888 Black Fine Rollerball Refill
- Fine Tip - Black Ink - Standard size ceramic tip roller ball refill by Schmidt.
- Fits 98% of all Rollerball pens that accepts a standard size refill.
- Refill Reads: SCHMIDT Safety ceramic roller 888 F non-dry refill.
- Length: 4 5/16 inch (11cm), Diameter - .245 inch (0.62cm)
- Made in Germany - Distributed by Lanier Pens - USA, Ensure TOP Quality product - buy direct from Distributor!
Bestseller No. 2
Pack of 6 - Schmidt 888 M Safety Ceramic Rollerball Refill Blue/Black Ink Medium Tip
- 6X Schmidt 888 M Safety Ceramic Rollerball Refill Blue/Black Ink Medium Tip
- Pack Contains the following Schmidt Refills: (3) Blue 888 Medium, (3) Black 888 Medium
- Premium Schmidt 888 Medium Tip Blue Black Ink Plastic Body Safety Ceramic Roller Ball Refill.
- Standard size ceramic tip roller ball refill by Schmidt. Fits 98% of all Rollerball pens that accepts a standard size refill. Refill Reads: "SCHMIDT Safety ceramic roller 888 M"
- Nib Size: Medium (0.7mm), Colors: Blue, Black, Length - 4 5/16" (11cm), Diameter - .245" (0.62cm)
Bestseller No. 3
3 Pack - Blue Fine Tip Schmidt 888 Rollerball Refill
- Fine Tip - Blue Ink - Standard size ceramic tip roller ball refill by Schmidt.
- Fits 98% of all Rollerball pens that accepts a standard size refill.
- Refill Reads: SCHMIDT Safety ceramic roller 888 F non-dry refill.
- Length: 4 5/16 inch (11cm), Diameter - .245 inch (0.62cm)
- Made in Germany - Distributed by Lanier Pens - USA, Ensure TOP Quality product - buy direct from Distributor!
Bestseller No. 4
Pack of 6 - Schmidt 888 F Safety Ceramic Rollerball Refill Black Ink Fine Tip
- 6X Schmidt 888 F Safety Ceramic Rollerball Refill Black Ink Fine Tip
- Pack Contains the following Schmidt Refills: (6) Black 888 Fine
- Premium Schmidt 888 Fine Tip Black Ink Plastic Body Safety Ceramic Roller Ball Refill.
- Standard size ceramic tip roller ball refill by Schmidt. Fits 98% of all Rollerball pens that accepts a standard size refill. Refill Reads: "SCHMIDT Safety ceramic roller 888 F"
- Nib Size: Fine (0.6mm), Colors: Black, Length - 4 5/16" (11cm), Diameter - .245" (0.62cm)
Bestseller No. 5
Schmidt 888 Safety Ceramic Rollerball Refills - Black - 12 Pack
- Fine Tip Black Ink.
- Stainless steel tip and ceramic ball unit.
- Sophisticated ventilation system, which extends shelf life.
- Schmidt 888 refills fit rollerball pens that accepts a standard size refill.
- Made in Germany.
Bestseller No. 6
12 Pack - Schmidt 888 Black Fine Rollerball Refill
- Fine Tip - Black Ink - Standard size ceramic tip roller ball refill by Schmidt.
- Fits 98% of all Rollerball pens that accepts a standard size refill.
- Refill Reads: SCHMIDT Safety ceramic roller 888 F non-dry refill.
- Length: 4 5/16 inch (11cm), Diameter - .245 inch (0.62cm)
- Made in Germany - Distributed by Lanier Pens - USA, Ensure TOP Quality product - buy direct from Distributor!
Bestseller No. 7
6 Pack - Schmidt 888 Rollerball Refill Black Fine Tip
- Fine Tip - Black Ink - Standard size ceramic tip roller ball refill by Schmidt.
- Fits 98% of all Rollerball pens that accepts a standard size refill.
- Refill Reads: SCHMIDT Safety ceramic roller 888 F non-dry refill.
- Length: 4 5/16 inch (11cm), Diameter - .245 inch (0.62cm)
- Made in Germany - Distributed by Lanier Pens - USA, Ensure TOP Quality product - buy direct from Distributor!
Bestseller No. 8
3 Pack - Blue-Schmidt 888 Medium Rollerball Refill
- Medium Tip - Blue Ink - Standard size ceramic tip roller ball refill by Schmidt.
- Fits 98% of all Rollerball pens that accepts a standard size refill.
- Refill Reads: SCHMIDT Safety ceramic roller 888 M non-dry refill.
- Length: 4 5/16 inch (11cm), Diameter - .245 inch (0.62cm)
- Made in Germany - Distributed by Lanier Pens - USA, Ensure TOP Quality product - buy direct from Distributor!
Bestseller No. 9
3 Pack - Schmidt 888 Black Fine Rollerball Refill
- Fine Tip - Black Ink - Standard size ceramic tip roller ball refill by SCHMIDT.
- Fits 98% of all Rollerball pens that accepts a standard size refill.
- Refill Reads: SCHMIDT Safety ceramic roller 888 F
- Length: 4 5/16? (11cm), Diameter - .245" (0.62cm)
- Spend $20 and Enjoy - FREE SHIPPING - with this item. Distributed by Lanier Pens - USA
Bestseller No. 10
Pack of 6 - Schmidt 888 M Safety Ceramic Rollerball Refill Black Ink Medium Tip
- 6X Schmidt 888 M Safety Ceramic Rollerball Refill Black Ink Medium Tip
- Pack Contains the following Schmidt Refills: (6) Black 888 Medium
- Premium Schmidt 888 Medium Tip Black Ink Plastic Body Safety Ceramic Roller Ball Refill.
- Standard size ceramic tip roller ball refill by Schmidt. Fits 98% of all Rollerball pens that accepts a standard size refill. Refill Reads: "SCHMIDT Safety ceramic roller 888 M"
- Nib Size: Medium (0.7mm), Colors: Black, Length - 4 5/16" (11cm), Diameter - .245" (0.62cm)
Our Best Choice: 4 Pack – Schmidt 888 Black Fine Rollerball Refill
Our rating: (4.6 / 5)
[ad_1] Quality Schmidt 888 Plastic Body Security Cermic Roller Ball Refill with Black Ink and a High-quality Nib.
Great Suggestion – Black Ink – Typical size ceramic idea roller ball refill by Schmidt.
Matches 98% of all Rollerball pens that accepts a normal dimensions refill.
Refill Reads: SCHMIDT Security ceramic roller 888 F non-dry refill.
Duration: 4 5/16 inch (11cm), Diameter – .245 inch (.62cm)
Created in Germany – Distributed by Lanier Pens – Usa, Make sure Major Quality merchandise – invest in direct from Distributor!