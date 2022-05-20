Top 10 Best schmidt safety ceramic roller 5888 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Pack Has the pursuing Schmidt Refills:

(6) Blue Schmidt 5888 Medium Idea

Description

Schmidt 5888 Medium Idea Blue Ink Steel Body Safety Ceramic Roller Ball Refill.

Options

Common sizing steel body ceramic tip roller ball refill by Schmidt.

Matches 98% of all Rollerball pens that accepts a conventional size refill.

Refill Reads: “SCHMIDT Security ceramic roller 5888 M”.

Built in Germany

Technical Specs

Nib Measurement: Medium (.7mm)

Hues: Blue

Size – 4 5/16″ (11cm)

Diameter – .245″ (.62cm)

Prolonged Information

Schmidt 5888 Metal Roller Ball Fits:

Acme, Aurora, Bexley, Bossert & Erhard, Caran d’ Ache, Colebri, Conklin, Conway Stewart, Delta, Diplomat, Faber-Castell, Itoya, Jean-Pierre Lepine, Lanier, Marlin, Montegrappa, Monteverde, Pentel, Retro 1951, Recife, Rotring, Stipula, Visconti, Waterford, Waterman, Yafa, Garden-O-Lead, and numerous other roller balls created in U.S.A., Taiwan, Korea and China.

Manufactured in Germany by Schmidt – Distributed in the United states of america by Lanier Pens

