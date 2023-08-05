Top 10 Best satin nickel bathroom light fixture Reviews

Top 10 Rated satin nickel bathroom light fixture in 2023 Comparison Table
Hardware House 544452 54-4452 Bristol 5 Light Chandelier, 24"x15", Satin Nickel
- Bulb Type: Incandescent
Hardware House H10-4029 Dover Chandelier, 22" x 22" x 17", Satin Nickel
- 22-inch by 16-3/4-inch
- 60-watt light
- Satin Nickel Finish
- With Alabaster Glass
- Bulbs not included
3-Light Bathroom Light Fixtures, Black Modern Vanity Lights with Clear Glass Shade, Bathroom Wall Lamp for Mirror Kitchen Living Room Hallway Cabinet Porch
- 【Upgraded Matte Black Finish】The vanity lighting fixtures feature a sleek matte black finish lamp body accompanied by clear glass shades. The upgraded finish not only adds an elegant touch but also includes a scratch and tarnish-resistant coating, ensuring that the black bathroom light maintains its pristine appearance over time. This exquisite bathroom vanity light is suitable for various decoration styles, making it the perfect choice to enhance your home lighting.
- 【Sturdy Construction & Safe Use】The black bathroom lighting is constructed with an all-metal lamp body, including metal holding rings. Additionally, the bathroom vanity light also features a strong and robust metal lamp pole that does not bend or become crooked during use or transportation. The metal ring is more durable and keeps the glass shades securely in place, ensuring both safety and durability for prolonged use.
- 【E26 Heat-Resistant Socket】Our vanity lights feature a heat-resistant ceramic socket that can effectively withstand the heat generated by long-term bulb use. This durability significantly reduces the need for frequent bulb replacements, making our bathroom lights over the mirror a cost-effective and safer option with an extended lifespan.
- 【Up and Down Reversible Mounting】 This versatile vanity light fixtures can be installed in either an upward or downward direction, giving you the freedom to customize the lighting to suit your preferences. It is suitable for various locations such as bathroom mirrors, beds, doorways, closets, living rooms, mirror cabinets, dressing tables, porches, and corridors. Elevate the atmosphere of your home and other spaces with this stylish and adaptable lighting solution.
- ❤【36-month warranty】We proudly stand behind all our vanity lights for bathroom, guaranteeing their quality with a full 36-month warranty. If your bathroom light fixtures encounter any defects or stop working within 3 years, we are here to assist you with troubleshooting or provide a replacement. If you experience any issues with our wall light fixtures, please contact us through the Amazon message box, and we will respond within 24 hours.
ShineTech Bathroom Light Fixtures, 2-Light Brushed Nickel Bathroom Vanity Light, Modern Wall Sconces, Bath Wall Mounted Lamps with Glass Shade, Wall Lights for Mirror Bedroom Living Room Cabinet
- ✔️【Durable Quality Construction】- The bath light fixtures are made of sturdy metal in a brushed nickel finish and can get through years of usage without getting oxidation and color fading. Matching with high-quality clear glass shades, our bathroom vanity lights will illuminate an all-around light beam in your room.
- ✔️【Modern Design & Fantastic Size】- Our wall bathroom light fixtures brushed nickel is designed in a refined and contemporary style on the wall when lighting to create a touch of brilliance in your residence. With size 14.17'' L x 3.93'' W x 10.21'' H, the gorgeous bathroom light is highly suited for any decoration style, it is also the perfect choice for your home lighting.
- ✔️【Easy installation & E26 Base Required】-For simplicity and convenience in installation, all mounting hardware required is included in the package, what you need to do is connect the wire and assemble the shades. Besides, our bathroom vanity light is E26 base and 2 bulbs (Max 60W/bulb) are needed, please note the bulb is not included. Incandescent, CFL, halogen, and LED bulbs are suitable, but Vintage Edison bulbs are recommended.
- ✔️【Wide Applications】-This mirror vanity light fixture can be mounted with the light up or down according to your demand. It is perfect for daily lighting in the bathroom, bedroom, staircase, living room, hallway, and foyer, and also acts as an art décor in business activities like exhibitions, galleries, restaurants, bars, cafes, etc. Perfect choice for a gift for all occasions like Christmas or New Year.
- ✔️【Good Quality and No-worry Buy】-Our lamps are made with a sturdy metal lamp body and quality glass shade, each product has been well tested by the manufacturer to ensure a high-quality product before being shipped. If your vanity lights have any defects or stop working within 24 months, contact our after-sale customer service to help you troubleshoot or send a whole new product.
MAXvolador Bathroom Light Fixtures, 3-Light Black Vanity Light, Vintage Wall Sconce Lighting, Modern Wall Light Vanity Lights, Porch Wall Lamp for Mirror Kitchen, E26 Base, Globe Not Included
- ✨【Unique Design】 Equipped with 3 unique lamp holders, the wall vanity light fixture creates a antique and minimalist look. Unlike other traditional design, this bathroom sconce wall lighting sports an oval backplate with crossbars. Its simple and antique design makes it ideal for the top side of a mirror or bed, a doorway or entryway, lining an office or hotel hallway, or under a covered porch or patio. (Note: Bulbs are NOT included)
- ✨【E26 Standard Sockets】 The bathroom vanity wall sconce lighting require 3 x E26 medium base bulbs (Max 60W for each light). You can update the atmosphere of your home at any time simply by changing the bulbs of different color temperatures. That means the fixture can look more like sunlight, or more like warm light, as you wish. This 3-light wall sconce is also designed to be dimmable when used with a dimmable bulb and compatible dimmer switch (Not Included).
- ✨【Easy Installation】 The design of mirror vanity light fixture allows for this sconce to be installed in an upwards or downwards position. You can choose the direction you like for mood or ambient lighting. This modern bathroom wall light fixture is pre-assembled, only need to mount onto the junction box on the wall(mounting screws are included in the package). And this bathroom lighting fixture comes with an open bottom, which allows you to change bulbs easily.
- ✨【Wide Application】 The 3-light over mirror lighting features a streamlined silhouette, which casts unique shadows on the wall when lighting, adding retro appeals to your bathroom, vanity, mirror cabinets, dressing table, art display, kitchen, foyer, living room, bedroom, wall or window of the study room, basement, workshop, farmhouse and so on. This matte black wall vanity sconce can be used from starkly contemporary to rustic farmhouse.
- ✨【High-quality Metal】The industrial vanity wall lighting is made of high-quality metal and baking paint in matte black finish, which makes this bathroom vanity light anti-rust, anti-corrosion and anti-faded. That means this mirror wall light will maintain its retro stylish looking for years. A long lifespan helps you save time & energy in replacing light fixture. If you have any problems or queries, please feel free to contact us, we will make it right for you within 24hours.
Drosbey 36W Ceiling Light Fixture, 13in Flush Mount Light Fixture, LED Ceiling Lamp for Bathroom, Bedroom, Kitchen, Laundry Room, Garage, Super Bright 3200 Lumens, 5000K Daylight White
- 【Quick & Easy Installation】Includes all mounting hardwares, follow our installation guide for a quick and easy setup, It only takes a few minutes. Even one person can install quickly.
- 【Protect Your Family's Safety】This light fixture is overload, short circuit protection function, it can prevent any potential risk of electric shock, electric leakage or even potential disasters caused by electricity short circuit.
- 【Alegant Appearance】Cool, simplistic line design looks bright and tasteful, matches most styles of interior furnishing, provide an energetic, clean lighting to your living environment. If you needed something to illuminate your home and this is the best option.
- 【More Reliable and Durable】Life span 30,000 hours which means it can be used 10 years based on 8 hours/day. Each led lights has 36W low power consumption, save up to 70% on your electricity bill by replacing fluorescent tubes.
- 【6 Years Warranty】If any failure of the LED ceiling light within 6 years. We promise to offer free replacement or refund. Please email us with any questions or concerns, We will reply you within 12 hours.
GOOTHY Clear Globe G40 Screw Base Light Bulbs Replacement 1.5-Inch, E12 Base, 25 Pack
- 25 of 1.5" G40 globe clear bulbs per pack
- Clear glass bulbs cast a 2700K warm white glow
- Clear G40 bulbs Fits Socket: C7 / E12 base, Each bulb 120V/5W
- G40 light bulbs replacement UL listed for Indoor and Outdoor Uses
- For G40 String lights, please search Asin: B074QG9WWC
FOLKSMATE 3-Light Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Light Fixture, Drum Light with Double Fabric Shade, Modern Close to Ceiling Lamps for Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room, Kitchen, Hallway, Entry, Foyer
- 【Elegant Design & Unique Style】The flush mount has a sturdy steel frame that comes awash in a brushed nickel finish, which seamlessly blends with most decor style. The drum-shaped light fixture has a dual outer and inner fabric shade in white color, which helps to soften the light and protect the eyes. Bringing together a slick metal canopy and an alluring hardback fabric shade, the design effortlessly combines polished shine with patches of subdued charm, provides an elegant look for any space.
- 【3-Light Socket & Bulb Requirements】The 3-light socket can direct and focus the light to different angles, allow for maximum light to brighten up your home. The semi-flush mount hanging light is compatible with E26 based bulbs, including LED, CFL, incandescent and halogen bulbs. It is also fully dimmable when used with a dimmable bulb and dimmer switch. You can choose different style bulbs and color temperatures to create different atmospheres. [Note: The Bulb and Dimmer Switch Not Included.]
- 【Perfect Size & Wide Application】The perfect size of W11.9" x H9.7" provides a great deal of ambient light without sacrificing too much space. They’re especially beneficial in low-ceilinged spaces where pendants, chandeliers, or other hanging lights may pose the risk of head-bumps. The upgraded ceiling lamp is a great choice for nearly any space such as hallway, entryway, living room, bedroom, basement, bathroom, kitchen, also perfect for commercial lighting in restaurants, cafes, shops, etc.
- 【Premium Quality & Intuitive Installation】The ceiling light fixture is made of topping durable metal and well-made white fabric, never need to worry about rust, corrosion or fading. The hardwired and sockets are built with premium materials and circuitry, truly high-quality usage for a long time. This drum light ceiling fixture includes all mounting hardware and instruction for quick and easy installation, save you the hassle of finding compatible accessories.
- 【What You Get & Friendly Purchase Experience】1 X Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Light, 1 X Tool Kit (2 Screws & 3 Wire Connector), 1 X User Manual, 12-Month unlimited warranty and friendly customer service. Whatever problems with our lamp, please don’t hesitate to contact us via Amazon message box, we will do our best to help you in less than 24 hours.
13 inch Flush Mount LED Ceiling Light Fixture, 2700K/3000K/3500K/4000K/5000K Adjustable Ceiling Lights, Brushed Nickel Saturn Dimmable Lighting for Hallway Bathroom Kitchen or Stairwell, ETL Listed
- ✔ HIGH PERFORMANCE - This modern light fixtures easily mounts flush with the ceiling, and the low profile design keeps it out of the way of closet doors. The protective brushed nickel finish will look great for years to come, and the white lens diffuses the LED light evenly. You won't see any dark spots or shadows.
- ✔ COLOR CHANGING TEMPERATRUE(CCT) - The ceiling light emit selectable, you can preset your preferred light color temperature: soft white, bright white or daylight (2700K/3000K/3500K/4000K/5000K). Dimmable with triac dimmer.
- ✔ ENERGY SAVING - Energy savings of up to 80% over our product's lifespan by replacing 160W incandescent bulbs with this 20W unit, ETL listed to avoid electrical shock and fire hazard, safe to use.
- ✔WIDE APPLICATION - Our LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light are perfect for kitchens, closets, stairwalls, hallways, bedrooms, basements, bathrooms, washrooms and entry etc.
- ✔ 5 YEAR WARRANTY - We are based in the USA, offering high quality products at affordable prices backed by 5 year warranty and professional after-sales support.
Lakumu 2-Light Retro Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Light Fixture, Rustic Vintage Wood Ceiling Light Black Metal, Industrial Farmhouse Ceiling Lamp for Hallway Entryway Bedroom Balcony Farmhouse Dining Room
- 💚【Extremely Elegant Appearance】: this distressed farmhouse flush mount ceiling light have simplistic but artistic look, perfectly built with wood and metal frame, combining attractive vintage retro with modern industrial charm, ideal size, adding a beautiful decor to your ceiling.
- 💚【Super Reliable&Durable Material】: our rustic ceiling light fixture is made of topping solid washed wood and black metal with well-made skill, never need to worry about fading, rust or corrosion, truly high quality standing usage for a long time.
- 💚【Greatly Safe&No Need to Clean】: Are you afraid that the heavy duty ceiling light fixtures will suddenly fall down or glass broken? Are you bitter with cleaning ceiling light hanging on your high ceiling? Here it comes Lakumu industrial ceiling light fixtures, no need to take efforts or time to clean, no worry about unsafety.
- 💚【Exactly Wide Applications】: the upgraded rustic ceiling lamp mixes traditional style with simple modern shape, creating marvelous atmosphere you’re eager for, suitable for anyplace, such as hallway, entryway, doorway bedroom, kitchen, dining room, living room, balcony, farmhouse, foyer.
- 💚【Exactly Easy to Install】: This wood semi-flush mount ceiling light has no difficulties in getting it together, only 6 simple steps, clear instructions included in the package and pictures for the listing.💚💚 (Warm tips: please turn off power before installation on your ceiling and read the manual carefully, we advise you contact professional electricians to operate for safety purpose).
