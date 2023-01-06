Top 10 Best samsung portable air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Why place a restrict on convenience? The Whirlpool moveable air conditioner will allow for versatile placement in your home. Built for cooling and dehumidifying a room up to 200 sq. toes, this Whirlpool transportable air conditioner attributes on-board electronic controls with 3 speeds and a 24-hour timer, plus a useful distant management. Effortless-rolling caster wheels allow you to conveniently go the unit from place to area, providing awesome air when and exactly where you want it most. With the provided window exhaust package, it only takes a few minutes to uninstall and reinstall. At Whirlpool, we get comfort and caring to the upcoming degree.

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎13.8 x 16.57 x 27.9 inches 61 Kilos

Product model number‏:‎WHAP081BWC

Date 1st Available‏:‎February 10, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎Whirlpool

ASIN‏:‎B08WCH22NP

Place of Origin‏:‎China

5,500 BTU (DOE Typical)/8,000 BTU (ASHRAE Regular)

6-ft. LCDI electrical power cord with 3-prong grounded plug utilizes 115V electrical outlet

Cools a place up to 200 sq. ft. with up to 2.5 pints for every hour dehumidification

Amazing, Dehumidify and Enthusiast Only modes

On-board electronic command panel with digital show