Top 10 Best samsung portable air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated samsung portable air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
ZAFRO Air Conditioner, 8,500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner/Portable AC with 3-in-1 Function, 250 Sq.Ft, Digital Display & Remote Control & 24 Hour Timer and Wheels for Easy Mobility for Home Office
- 【3-In-1 FUNCTIONALITY】ZAFRO air conditioner combines three energy-saving functions with COOL, DRY and FUN modes to meet all your refrigeration and ventilation needs. You can not only get the refrigeration effect of portable air conditioner, but also help reduce humidity and act as a purifier. It can release fresh air and collect moisture, providing you with a healthy and comfortable environment.
- 【8,000 BTU COOLING POWER】ZAFRO 8,500 BTU compact air conditioner (13.39 x 11.81 x 27.32 inches) is suitable for any corner and provides stable, fast and effective cooling for rooms up to 250 square feet. Sleep mode allows you to be extra quiet during rest. The portable ac is ideal for dormitories, apartments, campers, offices, living rooms or bedroom.
- 【EFFORTLESS OPERATION】Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls. The portable AC features an easy-to-read LED display and includes a compact remote control to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62°F-86°F and has 3 modes to choose.
- 【WASHABLE AIR FILTER】The portable ac unit has a removable and washable double-layer filter to protect you and your family from dust, pet dander and hair. We highly recommend you clean the air filter every two week of operation to get the best performance. Regular cleaning and maintenance will ensure its conditioning efficiency and help prevent air quality problems.
- 【EASY TO INSTALL & MOVE】Just roll this portable air conditioner with wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose & window adapter, plug it into an outlet. Move the free standing air conditioner from room-to-room with four easy mobility caster wheels. Perfect for single room cooling including bedroom, apartment, college dorm room, garage and more.
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier and Fan for Rooms Up to 500 Square Feet, Includes Activated Carbon Filter & Storage Bag, Platinum/Black, AC Unit Only
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, Casters for easy mobility
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
SereneLife SLPAC8 Portable Air Conditioner Compact Home AC Cooling Unit with Built-in Dehumidifier & Fan Modes, Quiet Operation, Includes Window Mount Kit, 8,000 BTU, White
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
LG 10,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner, Cools 450 Sq.Ft. (18' x 25' Room Size), Quiet Operation, Electronic Control with Remote, 3 Cooling & Fan Speeds, ENERGY STAR®, Auto Restart, 115V
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED: This air conditioner has met the high standards of the energy star program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds with auto cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 450 Square Feet: LW1016ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms (18' X 25')
Shinco 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Quiet AC Unit with Built-in Dehumidifier & Fan Mode for Room up to 200 sq.ft, LED Display, 24 Hour Timer, Remote Control, Window Mount Exhaust Kit
- 【EASY-COOL】- Compact 8,000 BTU portable ac unit，delivers fast, cooling for spaces up to 200 Sq.Ft in Home, bedroom, dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices or living rooms. When the room is cool, switch to the first speed level, this air conditioner will become quiet(Noise ≤55dB), then maintain the temperature while you are sleeping.
- 【3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY】- It has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification and fan. The 2-speeds fan can satisfy your needs and cool your room. With 19.2L/day dehumidifying capacity and bucket-less, self-evaporating operation, this air conditioner makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Perfect as your idea room cooling system.
- 【EASY-TO-USE】- LED display and simple selections panel, full-featured remote, 24-hr timer, plus a quiet ＜55dB output on Low-speed mode for disturbance-free nights. Four castors wheels make it easy to move from place to place, You can place it in the bedroom, study and living room, kitchen, small office, RV, party, etc.
- 【QUICK INSTALLATION】- Your purchase includes: Portable Air Conditioner, Window Mount Kit, Manual, Full-featured remote. Move your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 59" hose and adjustable window brackets (the standard configuration is 37in-50.2in). Turn the unit on and let your cooling begin! No extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- 【After Service】- Shinco provides a quality service of a replacement or a full refund coming with our products and 1 year warranty. If you have any problems, please don't hesitate to CONTACT US, we will reply to you within 24 hours and help you solve the problems.
Midea 8,000 BTU ASHRAE (5,300 BTU SACC) Portable Air Conditioner, Cools up to 175 Sq. Ft., Works as Dehumidifier & Fan, Remote Control & Window Kit Included
- EASY COOL - The Midea Portable Air Conditioner, ASHRAE rating 8,000 BTU (5300 BTU 2017 SACC standard) delivers fast, effective cooling for spaces Up to 150 square feet while simultaneously providing fan and dehumidification functions in any home, bedroom, office or cabin; creating a relaxing and comfortable environment.Controller type:android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:277 CFM. Amazon Alexa Compatible-No
- EFFORTLESS OPERATION - Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls. The portable AC features an easy-to-read LED display and includes a compact remote control (batteries included) to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62°F-90°F and has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification, fan only.
- EASY INSTALLATION: Roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets (fits openings from 26.5-48“), turn the unit on and let your cooling begin. An exhaust hose and window kit are included, no extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- WASHABLE AIR FILTER - To provide clean cool air, we designed a removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hairs. We recommend you clean the filter every week of operation in order to extend the life and performance of this unit.
- WORLDWIDE - Midea is the world’s largest provider of air conditioning products. As a testament to our dedication to quality, we offer a one year parts and labor on this product
TOSOT 10,000 BTU(ASHRAE) 6,000 BTU (DOE) Portable Air Conditioner - Quiet, Remote Control, Built-in Dehumidifier, Fan, Easy Window Installation Kit- Cool Rooms Up to 400 Square Feet
- Powerful Cooling: Cool spaces up to 400 square feet with an ASHRAE-rated 10,000 BTUs of cool air (6,000 BTU 2017 DOE Standard) perfect for your home office, bedroom, or living room.
- 1 Product, 3 Uses: This is not only a Portable AC but also a fan and dehumidifier capable of removing 2.5 pints(1.2L/hour) of water per hour. Drier air feels much cooler than humid air and allows your AC to work more efficiently.
- Sleep Well: Sleep through the night with lower noise mode. You can also use the sleep function to adjust your optimal sleeping temperature while you are busy counting sheep, or activate the night mode to shut off all lights on the control panel.
- Easy Install: Both horizontal and vertical sliding windows can be used to install this machine while the detailed instructions in our user manual can have you set up in 15 minutes or less.
- New X-Fan Technology: When activated, the X-Fan will keep the fan spinning at a slow, silent speed to dry residual water in the machine and the air exhaust hose.
Evaporative Air Cooler, 3-IN-1 Windowless Portable Air Conditioner with Natural/Cooling/Humidifier & 3-Speed, 70° Oscillation & 7 Timer Remote Control, Swamp Cooler w/4 Ice Packs for Home & Kitchen
- 【Enjoy coolness in every corner】If you have a large room, consider this windowless air conditioner for cooling without space constraints! Take advantage of the natural cooling properties of water to cool down quickly. Up to 70° of vertical and horizontal oscillation speeds up air circulation, allowing you to feel cool air from one side of the room to the other. With 2 modes of natural/cooling and 3 wind speeds of low/medium/high combined into 6 wind effects, there's one to suit your needs.
- 【The best choice for hot & dry weather】 We all know that using air conditioners generates expensive bills and put off harmful chemicals into the environment with Freon. If you want a device that saves you money and keeps you cool, our swamp coolers are definitely worth considering! Compared with ordinary fans, its wind is as soft as the wind at the lake; it humidifies dry air when water is poured in; and it has the ultimate coolness by adding frozen ice boxes. What are you hesitating for?
- 【Can blend perfectly with house decor】 The white exterior and linear design certainly add the light and luxurious feeling of this air cooler. The A4-sized body does not take up any space. Lightweight, you can carry it anywhere using the handle, and with 360° wheels, you can effortlessly push it to slide across the floor to any room. It is very convenient to use at home or to carry around. This is definitely a good-looking portable air conditioner that you have been looking for a long time.
- 【The savior of allergy sufferers】 This evaporative air cooler has a thick cartridge that allows you to breathe forest-like air. The water intake is a drawer in the back of the unit that is easy to access. 0.8 gallon water tank filled with water lasts all night, so you don't have to worry about refilling it frequently. The convenient thing is the water tank, evaporative cooling media cartridge, is removable and easy to wash.
- 【The best companion for sleep】 All the functions of the air cooler are controlled through the panel on the top of the device or the remote control. When you are lying in bed and want to adjust it, just point the remote control to the setting control. The lower water tank comes with a soundproof panel, which will effectively block the sound generated by the pump working. 7 hours timer function The timer function can ensure you a whole night of coolness. If you use this air cooler, you'll love it!
Our Best Choice: Whirlpool WHAP081BWC 5500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, 27.900, White
Our rating: (4.4 / 5)
[ad_1] Why place a restrict on convenience? The Whirlpool moveable air conditioner will allow for versatile placement in your home. Built for cooling and dehumidifying a room up to 200 sq. toes, this Whirlpool transportable air conditioner attributes on-board electronic controls with 3 speeds and a 24-hour timer, plus a useful distant management. Effortless-rolling caster wheels allow you to conveniently go the unit from place to area, providing awesome air when and exactly where you want it most. With the provided window exhaust package, it only takes a few minutes to uninstall and reinstall. At Whirlpool, we get comfort and caring to the upcoming degree.
Merchandise Dimensions:13.8 x 16.57 x 27.9 inches 61 Kilos
Product model number:WHAP081BWC
Date 1st Available:February 10, 2022
Manufacturer:Whirlpool
ASIN:B08WCH22NP
Place of Origin:China
5,500 BTU (DOE Typical)/8,000 BTU (ASHRAE Regular)
6-ft. LCDI electrical power cord with 3-prong grounded plug utilizes 115V electrical outlet
Cools a place up to 200 sq. ft. with up to 2.5 pints for every hour dehumidification
Amazing, Dehumidify and Enthusiast Only modes
On-board electronic command panel with digital show