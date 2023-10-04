Top 10 Best salt water cell for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Salt Water Magic Package is especially engineered for pools utilizing chlorine generators. This mineral dependent method permits your generator to perform more proficiently and will help to manage well balanced water chemistry. Contains normal enzymes that reduce buildup on pool surfaces, filter media and generator cells and reduce phosphate concentrations to enable avoid growth. The kit incorporates 1 liter of Salt H2o Magic to clear away challenge resulting in phosphates from the h2o, stabilize chlorine and prevent metal stains and 1 liter of Cell Shield to avert scale make up on generator cells, allowing for for a longer time generator lifestyle and the highest water quality attainable. Proposed for swimming pools up to 20,000 gallon

Guard pool surfaces from metallic staining and prolong the existence of the generator phosphate remover reduces phosphate stages