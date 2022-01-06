Top 10 Best salon sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

This extremely comfortable Salon Shampoo Backwash unit comes with everything you need to easily set up a fully functional Salon Shampoo Station.



This affordable backwash unit will fulfill all your salon needs.

The high quality sink is incredibly durable, stylish and easy to clean.

In addition, the amply padded seat also offers extra comfort for your clients.

The oversized shampoo bowl comes fully equipped with all necessary hardware.

Our shampoo backwash set features a reclining backrest, an oversized shampoo bowl, a chrome faucet and a gel neck rest for added comfort.

Specifications:

Seat dimension: 20’’L x20’’W x2.8’’D

Back dimension: 19’’L x16’’W x2’’D

Sink dimension: 23.6”x21.7”Wx8”D

Base dimension: 40.5’’L x15’’W x24’’H

Rubber headrest cover size: 5’’L x3’’W

Armrest width: 2’’

Seat height from ground: 19’’

Product weight: 78 lbs , Max. Weight capacity: 450 lbs

Features:

Plastic ABS sink bowlHose diameter: 1/2”

Easy to assembleComfortable gel neck restReclining design for extra comfortOur shampoo bowl is durable, easy to cleanHigh density foam for extra comfortDouble-reinforced saddle sticking prevents ripping and tearingClassic and stylish design perfectly fit with any barbershop décorSpray hose with shower nozzle and a vacuum breaker

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎40.5 x 15 x 24 inches; 78 Pounds

Manufacturer‏:‎Polar Aurora

ASIN‏:‎B013I287WO

Small cell high density foam for extra comfort of your client

Classic and stylish design perfectly fit with any barbershop décor

Spray hose with shower nozzle and a vacuum breaker, double-reinforced saddle sticking prevents ripping and tearing. Hose diameter: 1/2”

Different from others, we have improved the structure of this product to avoid overturning, much more stable and durable. Weight Capacity:450lbs