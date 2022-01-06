Top 10 Best salon sink Reviews

Top 10 Best salon sink in 2021 Comparison Table
- ABS plastic sink bowl, Reclining design for extra comfort.
- Small cell high density foam for extra comfort of your client
- Classic and stylish design perfectly fit with any barbershop décor
- Spray hose with shower nozzle and a vacuum breaker, double-reinforced saddle sticking prevents ripping and tearing. Hose diameter: 1/2''
- Different from others, we have improved the structure of this product to avoid overturning, much more stable and durable. Weight Capacity:450lbs
- [Easy installation]: Shampoo bowl with hair trap and vacuum breaker, can be mounted on walls through T-bar, with 2 convectors for altering 1/2" faucet waterline to 3/8", ideal for using in beauty salon
- [Comfortable Use]: Larger bowl for larger work area; With 47 1/4" shower hose for washing hair from any angle easily; waterproof silicon gel neck rest for supporting head comfortably, making a better shampoo experience
- [Safe Protection]: CUPC certified Vacuum Breaker prevents sewage from flowing backwards, keeping the water safe for the rest pipes of the house
- [Easy Cleaning]: Brand new PP shampoo bowl & waterproof silicon gel neck rest for anti corrosion; Hair trap perfectly retains the fallen hair and other items for easy cleaning, reducing the risk of blockage
- [Wide Application]: Suitable for barber shop, beauty salon, or even around the house; Overall Dimension(LxWxH): 18 7/8" x 19 5/8" x 10 5/8" (48 x 50 x 26.9 cm)
- Classic square design-advanced style; Draining Basket provided
- Most Durable plastic and heavy duty steel accessories
- Stain resistant and easy clean-up;High-quality stainless faucet and vacuum breaker
- Cold and hot water supply inlets
- Silica gel neck rest, Vacuum breaker, Faucet, Shower Hose, White Drain Hose, Drain Hair Basket and Plastic Bowl all included!
- SHIPS NEXT BUSINESS DAY
- Ajustable Shampoo Chair / Wall Mounted Tilting Shampoo Bowl for Extra Comfort and Ease
- Includes Faucet, Vacuum Breaker, Hair Trap, Gel Neck Rest with Suction, Spray Hose, Drain
- ABS Plastic Glossy Finish Scratch Resistant
- ASSE/UPC/CSA Compliant Fixtures
- ABS sink bowl, Reclining design for extra comfort
- Comfortable gel neck rest;high density foam for extra comfort
- Double-reinforced saddle sticking prevents ripping and tearing；Spray hose with shower nozzle and a vacuum breaker, Weight Capacity:450lbs
- The size of the pipe connection for this shampoo chair is 3/4 inches. Please pay attention to whether your size is suitable before purchasing
- We have been selling this haircut chair for 4 years. We value every customer's feedback. And according to customer feedback in the continuous upgrade and improve the quality of the shampoo chair. You can buy with confidence. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us and we will provide you with a satisfactory solution.
- Multiple Function: A combination of Shampoo equipment includes Shampoo bowl, Shampoo station. It allows various use to match different shampoo chairs or barber chairs in your barbershop. The station and bowl offer different collocations as you like.
- Superior Matirial: Upgraded High-quality fiberglass+ High-quality PVC Shampoo bowl + UPC standard sprinklers as picture shows. Smooth and durable boards of station adapt proven technique to make it artistic but also solid.PVC portable Shampoo bowl with constant temperature make it lighter and easy to carry, pretend it to be fragile compared with ceramic materiel, updated texture brings better solidation for use.
- Convenient to Install: Separate packages consist of a whole shampoo backwash unit, each step is easy and quick to install with less time, especially for ladies.
- Modern Design: Classic and contemporary look brings upper taste into the barbershop. It saves more space if you have limited room, also easy to remove and carry when you change location.
- Warm Tips: We will pack the item in its best condition and add buffers in the box to protect it from shipping damages. Also please feel free to contact us if you have any questions for this product so we can help you immediately.
- 【HIGH-IMPACT ABS PLASTIC】- Constructed of durable ABS plastic, the bowl features a high gloss finish that is scratch resistant to provide long lasting durability and service.
- 【CLASSIC SQUARE DESIGN】- Designed with classic square style for large enough capacity and also easily adjust to any shampoo chair, so you don’t have to get new chairs when you want to upgrade your hair washing sink.
- 【WALL-MOUNTED SHAMPOO BOWL】- This bowl is a kind of wall-mounted shampoo bowl. Backwash style for extra comfortable and also adjust to any shampoo chair.
- 【HEAVY DUTY STEEL ACCESSORIES】- All the accessories, including vacuum breaker, faucet, shower hose, white drain hose, drain hair basket and plastic bowl are durable than others.
- 【EASY TO CLEAN AND ADJUST】- This ABS plastic bowl is designed with a high gloss finish and hair trap,for easy to clean. It also adjusts easily to any shampoo chair.
- 【HIGH QUALITY】- It is constructed from durable PP composite & Stainless Steel Support Pipe, and the edge is rolled for strength and client comfort, strong pedestal base with chrome-metal riser, composite feet/bumpers on the bottom of the stand protect your floors from marks.
- 【HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE】-Basin depth 9.84"(25cm). The height is adjustable from 37" (94cm)to 48" (122cm) to meet needs of different customers;this sink can accommodate reclining or standard chairs and can also tilt completely forward/parallel to its riser for easy storage and transportation.
- 【PACKAGE INCLUDE】-1×Plastic Bowl,1 Set×Poles,1× Drain Hose,1×Base,1 Set×Accessories(Screws ,Anchors, Bolt),1× Assembiy Instructions.This extra-large capacity bowl is lightweight and economical,also very stylish, yet loaded with professional features, easy to clean and low maintenance. Comes with all accessories and fixtures. Attention: Wheels and water bucket are not included!
- 【WIDE APPLICATION 】-The sink can be permanently installed and used in your salon, and is also portable and can be brought directly to a client’s home. For travel use, simply supply a water source such as a water pitcher or hose, and you can drain the basin into a bucket or elsewhere.
- 【GUARANTEE 】-We Eapmic are committed to provide excellent customer service,If you have any questions,please contact us.We will try our best to solve your problem.
- FEATURES: Ships next business day. Fits and adjusts to all shampoo chairs. Ceramic, wall-mounted shampoo bowl. Extra-comfortable backwash style. Tilts up and down. Comes with faucet, vacuum breaker, spray hose, drain with flexible drain hose, gel neck rest, hair trap. ASSE/UPC/CSA compliant fixtures. 1-year eMark Beauty warranty.
- PROFESSIONAL & HIGH-QUALITY CERAMIC: When you invest in a backwash station, you need the peace of mind knowing it’s durable. At eMark Beauty, we believe in building our products to last. That’s why this ceramic utility sink is finished with a high-gloss finish to ensure functionality, attractiveness, and longevity. These sinks are not only easy to clean but also look sleek in any salon.
- GEL NECK REST FOR OPTIMAL COMFORT: Resting the back of your head and neck on a ceramic sink for prolonged periods of time can be painful. As a hair stylist, you want your clients to be comfortable while you wash their hair. eMark Beauty offers a simple solution to this problem. We’ve built a cushioned gel neck rest with suction into our backwash sinks to keep your clients happy.
- EASY TO CLEAN AND ADJUST: Working in a salon, you don’t have a lot of time to clean up in between appointments, so we’ve made our bowls easy to clean as well. This time-saving, simplistic fixture will make the perfect addition to your salon supplies. It also adjusts easily to any shampoo chair, so you don’t have to get new chairs when you want to upgrade your hair washing sink.
- FREE SHIPPING: All products ship the next business day! You won’t have to wait long. And shipping is FREE! Free shipping both directions on all warranty work.
- 【High Quality】: The lightweight, portable hair salon sink is made of durable reinforced acrylic fiber and fitted with durable pipe system, high quality ABS plastic commercial grade. This shampoo bowl has a large capacity whose dimension is: 19" wide : 19.25" front to back : 10.75" deep; 1/2 inch to 3/8 inch Adapters.
- 【Safe Protection】: Vacuum breaker prevent sewage from flowing backwards and keep the water safe for the rest pipes of the house.
- 【Easy To Clean】: Acrylic fiber material is smooth and easy to clean, hair trap perfectly retains the fallen hair and other items for easy cleaning, reducing the risk of blockage.
- 【Easy installation】: This shampoo bowl sink is suitable for mounting brackets that you can easily attach to the wall, with 2 convectors for altering 1/2" faucet waterline to 3/8", ideal for using in beauty salon.
- 【Wide Application】: The shampoo sinks for salon is suitable for hair beauty salons, barber shops or even around the house.
Our Best Choice: Polar Aurora New Backwash Barber Chair ABS Plastic Shampoo Bowl Sink Unit Station Spa Salon Equipment
Product Description
This extremely comfortable Salon Shampoo Backwash unit comes with everything you need to easily set up a fully functional Salon Shampoo Station.
This affordable backwash unit will fulfill all your salon needs.
The high quality sink is incredibly durable, stylish and easy to clean.
In addition, the amply padded seat also offers extra comfort for your clients.
The oversized shampoo bowl comes fully equipped with all necessary hardware.
Our shampoo backwash set features a reclining backrest, an oversized shampoo bowl, a chrome faucet and a gel neck rest for added comfort.
Specifications:
Seat dimension: 20’’L x20’’W x2.8’’D
Back dimension: 19’’L x16’’W x2’’D
Sink dimension: 23.6”x21.7”Wx8”D
Base dimension: 40.5’’L x15’’W x24’’H
Rubber headrest cover size: 5’’L x3’’W
Armrest width: 2’’
Seat height from ground: 19’’
Product weight: 78 lbs , Max. Weight capacity: 450 lbs
Features:
Plastic ABS sink bowlHose diameter: 1/2”
Easy to assembleComfortable gel neck restReclining design for extra comfortOur shampoo bowl is durable, easy to cleanHigh density foam for extra comfortDouble-reinforced saddle sticking prevents ripping and tearingClassic and stylish design perfectly fit with any barbershop décorSpray hose with shower nozzle and a vacuum breaker
Ergonomic Design
High quality shampoo bowl is durable, easy to clean
Comfortable
High density foam for extra comfort
Heavy Duty
This affordable backwash unit will fulfill all your salon needs
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Product Dimensions:40.5 x 15 x 24 inches; 78 Pounds
Manufacturer:Polar Aurora
ASIN:B013I287WO
