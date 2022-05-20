Top 10 Best safety zone gloves Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the maker

GVEP-1C Protection Zone Apparent Vinyl Gloves

100 per box

Materials: Vinyl: Made with 100% Vinyl Resin. 100% Latex Totally free and DEHP Totally free 2.

Cuff thickness: 2.6 mil +/- .5 mil

Palm thickness: 3.6 mil +/- .5 mil

Finger thickness: 4.1 mil +/- .5 mil

Duration: 9.25” +/-.25”

he Basic safety Zone Powder Absolutely free Clear Vinyl Gloves

GVEP-1C

The Security Zone vinyl gloves are our most popular basic purpose glove. Vinyl gloves are stronger than polyethylene gloves, and offer you increased convenience for work opportunities like food items preparing, bussing, and cleansing in which gloves will be worn for a higher period of time of time. Vinyl gloves are also fewer pricey than nitrile and latex gloves.

Very clear vinyl gloves

Health-related grade

Generated with 100% vinyl resin

Powder no cost

Not designed with all-natural rubber latex

100% DEHP & DINP Absolutely free

Compact – excess massive

The Security Zone, established in 1973, is a manufacturer of high-quality gloves and other own defense goods. Our encounter providing the industrial basic safety, janitorial, food services, food items processing and health-related marketplaces extends all over the world.

Is Discontinued By Producer ‏ : ‎ No

Merchandise Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 10 x 5 x 2.5 inches 9.6 Ounces

Merchandise design amount ‏ : ‎ GVEP-MD-1C

Department ‏ : ‎ Unisex-adult

Date First Readily available ‏ : ‎ November 21, 2013

Producer ‏ : ‎ The Protection Zone

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B00GTC8RDA

Place of Origin ‏ : ‎ China

Domestic Transport: Product can be transported within just U.S.

Global Shipping and delivery: This product can be shipped to select nations outside the house of the U.S. Understand More

High quality good quality and clinical grade – resists tearing, Strong, yet versatile (stretches) with good dexterity and sensitivity

Excellent for healthcare, meals assistance, cosmetology and cleansing pros, Latex-absolutely free for persons with allergic reactions or delicate pores and skin

Ambidextrous (fits suitable or still left hand), Textured and contoured for very good in shape and grip

Rolled cuff and chlorinated for quick opening, fast donning and rapidly removing

Expense-efficient different to latex and nitrile

