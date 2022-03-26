Top 10 Best safety work shoes Reviews

Top 10 Best safety work shoes in 2022 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
Reebok Work Men's RB4041 Sublite Cushion Safety Toe Athletic Work Industrial & Construction Shoe, Black, 10.5 Wide
- Full-foot flex grooves for improved mobility and flex with every step
- Low-cut design for a sleek, athletic look and easy ankle mobility
- MemoryTech Massage footbed adapts to the contours of your foot and provides immediate cushioning
- Sublite foam midsole for lightweight cushioning and soft support
- Alloy toe reduces weight while maintaining impact protection (meets or exceeds ASTM F2413)
Bestseller No. 2
Reebok Work Men's Leelap RB1975 Safety Shoe,Blue,12 M US
- Import from: China
- Brand: REEBOK
- Gloves
SaleBestseller No. 3
New Balance Men's 412 V1 Alloy Toe Industrial Shoe, Black/Silver, 11 M US
- EVA insert
- Meets ASTM F2413-17 I/75 and C/75 impact and compression safety standards
- Slip-resistant outsole properties are tested according to ASTM F2913-17 to provide superior traction under various surface conditions
SaleBestseller No. 4
SaleBestseller No. 5
SaleBestseller No. 6
Reebok Work Men's Sublite Cushion RB4038 Safety Toe Athletic Work Shoe, Grey, 11 M US
- Full-foot flex grooves for improved mobility and flex with every step
- Low-cut design for a sleek, athletic look and easy ankle mobility
- MemoryTech Massage footbed adapts to the contours of your foot and provides immediate cushioning
- Sublite foam midsole for lightweight cushioning and soft support
- Alloy toe reduces weight while maintaining impact protection (meets or exceeds ASTM F2413)
SaleBestseller No. 7
Timberland PRO mens Powertrain Sport Alloy Safety Toe Electrical Hazard Athletic Work Shoe, Black Synthetic, 10.5 US
- Anti-Fatigue Technology: A comfort system designed with shock-absorbing, geometrical technology that returns energy back to the foot to deliver all-day support and comfort.
- Alloy Safety Toe: Lightweight, asymmetrical-shaped toe cap. Meets US and Canadian safety standards including ASTM F2412-18a and ASTM F2413-18 I and C impact and compression safety standards and CAN/CSA-Z195-14 Grade 1.
- Electrical Hazard Protection: Provides secondary underfoot protection against live electrical circuits, electrically energized conductors, parts or apparatus. Meets ASTM F2412-18a, ASTM F2413-18, ASTM F2892-18 and CAN/CSA-Z195-14 standards.
- Polyurethane Outsole: Lightweight and rugged outsoles provide cushioning, plus slip, oil and abrasion resistance.
- ReBOTL Material: Products with ReBOTL material contain at least 50% recycled PET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate, the stuff plastic bottles are made of) excepting trace materials.
Bestseller No. 8
Reebok Work Men's Rapid Response RB8694 Safety Boot,Tan,11 W US
- Composite safety toe cap
- Adjustable circumference
SaleBestseller No. 9
Avia Men's Avi-Union II Non Slip Shoes Work & Safety Footwear, White/Chrome Silver, 10.5 X-Wide
- SLIP RESISTANT WORK SHOES FOR MEN - Our thick rubber soles have an oil and slip resistant tread pattern for enhanced grip, specifically designed to prevent trapping of oil and liquid, and to be non-marking. They help to secure sure footing in slippery environments like food service areas.
- IDEAL RESTAURANT WORK SHOES – These comfortable shoes are perfect for people who are on their feet all day. Waitresses, waiters, nurses, & other professionals who are standing and walking all day will love these lightweight, all-day comfort shoes. They're also great walking shoes for travel.
- REMOVABLE MEMORY FOAM SOCK LINER – For pressure point relief, our MEMORYfōm responds to the unique curves of your foot to reduce pressure points for a personalized fit.
- SUPPORTIVE & DURABLE SNEAKERS – The compression molded EVA midsole, anatomical heel cradle, and Avia’s Cantilever Technology center and stabilize the heel, and provide exceptional shock absorption and cushioning.
- EASY, SECURE CLOSURE – The durable, stay-put hook and loop closure makes these shoes adjustable, and makes them ideal for elderly men and women who have difficulty tying laces, for adults with arthritis, or for anyone who loves the quickness and ease of a hook and loop closure!
SaleBestseller No. 10
Skechers USA Men's Mariner Utility Boot,Dark Brown,10.5 EE - Wide
- Leather utility boot featuring lug outsole, padded collar, and logo label on tongue
- Reinforced seam detail. Smooth or oiled leather upper
Our Best Choice: Skechers for Work 77055 Cankton Athletic Steel Toe work sneaker
Our rating: (4.8 / 5)
[ad_1] Lace up, athletic, steel toe, comfortable suit, memory foam, electrical hazard
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Item Dimensions:10 x 15 x 6 inches 1 Pounds
Product design number:77055
Department:Unisex-grownup
Day Very first Available:July 14, 2015
Manufacturer:Skechers
ASIN:B00UKCY9TG
Imported
Relax in shape
Synthetic sole
Memory foam