Top 10 Best safety vest xxxl Reviews

Top 10 Best safety vest xxxl in 2022 Comparison Table
- REFLECTIVE: 3M 8712 2" Silver Glass bead reflective tape. 1" contrast trim detail and reflective trim edging.
- HEAVY DUTY: Reinforced padded neck to help cary the extra cargo load, heavy duty zipper.
- POCKETS: Front flap covered radio pocket, flap covered split pencil pocket, lower front cargo pockets with flagging tape grommets, 2 water bottle/paint can pockets, 2 large two layer inside open pockets.
- MATERIALS: Front - 300D woven polyester / Back - Polyester Mesh
- MEETS ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Standards.
- Body width/length: S/M=23"/25.5", L/XL=26"/26", XXL/XXXL=30.5"/27.5"
- 100% SCREEN PRINTED which will last for a long time
- Meets or exceeds ANSI/ ISEA Class 2 safety standards
- Includes a zipper front closure, 2 inch reflective tape
- ✔ Materials: High Visibility Reflective Safety Vest is unisex. Made of Knitted Fabric, 100% polyester fabric & Reflective Material, has features of breathable, lightweight and durable. You can wash it by washing machine.
- ✔ High Visibility: Neon Yellow. Highlight Reflective Strips. It makes you safe when you are cycling, walking and sports outdoor at night. Reflective strips have spread of the waist, chest, shoulders and back. Safety vest provides 360°protection while you are working under daylight or low light conditions.
- ✔ Multi-function Pockets: High visibility safety vests designed with 5 front pockets with zipper magic poster clamshell closure, 2 large pockets, 1 PVC transparent ID badge holder, 1 flap pocket and 1 pouch holder for flashlight, laser pointer.
- ✔ Application: Construction, Baggage Handling, Security, Traffic Control, Survey, Landscaping, Paving, Railroad, Sanitation, Volunteers, Personal Sports, Pet walking.
- ✔ Note: Full compliance with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 standards. Risk-Free! Any Imperfection are guarantee for Full Refund or Exchanged. ADD TO CART NOW!
- 【Safety Comes First】With 3+ times fluorescent background material and 30% more retro-reflective strips than Class 1, amoolo hi vis vest strictly complys with ANSI 107-2015 Type R Class 2 standards. Four 2-inch reflective strips provide enhanced 360° reflectivity and protection during work or outdoor activities under any lighting conditions.
- 【Unique Considerate Design】Heavy Duty Front Zipper to ensure long-term duribility (easy to put on and off) |Reinforced Bartack Sewing for all pockets, velcro and zipper edges |Padded Neck, get away from rashes, supporting long-time wearing neck comfort while carrying extra weight.
- 【Extra Convenience&Comfort】9 Multi-Functional Front Pockets, double-layer badge/ID card "window" pockets and two side pockets to keep hands warm in winter |100% polyester, highly durable, breathable and machine-washable material.
- 【Highly Versatile】Ideal for Multi- Work Space/Jobs: Construction, Road Work, Forestry, Warehouse, Airports, Crossing Guard, Surveyors, Manufacturing, Volunteer, etc |Recreational Activities: Night Walking, Running, Cycling, Hiking, etc.
- 【Warranty Tips】Amoolo safety vests are produced by world's top-tier factory, tailored for US&EU market's sizes but Referring To The Size Guide is recommended before your purchase |Amoolo offers 90-day Hassle-Free Warranty Policy, exchange or refund guaranteed for any defect.
- [VISIBILITY]: XXXL fluorescent yellow safety vest keeps you safe and reduces risks of accident for construction, surveyors, roadside emergency, bicycling and many more applications.
- [COMFORT]: Lightweight and comfortable 100% polyester fabric (Model in pictures is wearing a Large - we recommend sizing 1 size up for a slimmer fit and 2-3 sizes for a looser fit).
- [REFLECTIVE STRIPS]: 2 vertical and 2 horizontal reflective strips with 2” width on both, front and back, for maximum visibility in all weather and lighting conditions.
- [DESIGN]: Quick and easy front zipper closure design allows for easy on and off anywhere you go like the worksite.
- [APPROVED]: ANSI/ ISEA 107-2010 (former edition 107-2004) Class 2 standard of high-visibility safety apparel approved.
- ✔ Materials: High Visibility Reflective Safety Mesh Vest is unisex. Made of Knitted Fabric, 100% polyester fabric & Reflective Material, has features of breathable, lightweight and durable. You can wash it by washing machine.
- ✔ High Visibility: Yellow and Orange. Highlight Reflective Strips. It makes you safe when you are cycling, walking and sports outdoor at night. Reflective strips have spread of the waist, chest, shoulders and back. Safety vest provides 360°protection while you are working under daylight or low light conditions.
- ✔ Multi-function Pockets: High visibility safety vests designed with 5 front pockets with zipper magic poster clamshell closure, 2 large pockets, 1 PVC transparent ID badge holder, 1 flap pocket and 1 pouch holder for flashlight, laser pointer.
- ✔ Application: Perfect for Construction, Baggage Handling, Security, Traffic Control, Survey, Landscaping, Paving, Railroad, Sanitation, Volunteers, Personal Sports, Pet walking, for Night Running, Jogging, Cycling, Hiking, Walking, Biking, Motorcycle and Dog Walking.
- ✔ Note: Please Check the Size Table Carefully and Choose Fit Size. Full compliance with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 standards. Risk-Free! Any Imperfection are guarantee for Full Refund or Exchanged. ADD TO CART NOW
- [VISIBILITY]: Each ‘XXXL’ sized fluorescent yellow safety vest keeps you safe and reduces risks of accidents in construction, for surveyors, during roadside emergencies, when bicycling, for cross guards and many more uses/applications.
- [EXTRA COMFORT]: The lightweight and comfortable 100% polyester mesh fabric is perfect to be worn over clothing and is breathable, so that you remain cool without overheating while working on the job site or in any other application. (Note: It is recommended sizing one size up for a slimmer fit and 2-3 sizes up for a looser fit).
- [REFLECTIVE STRIPS]: 2 vertical and 2 horizontal reflective strips come with a 2” width on both, front and back, for maximum visibility in all weather and lighting conditions to keep you safe while performing your tasks.
- [VEST DESIGN]: The quick and easy front zipper design allows for quick and easy on and off, anywhere you go when you need that extra visibility in your environment.
- [ANSI APPROVED]: Each vest is ANSI/ ISEA 107-2010 (former edition 107-2004) Class 2 standard of high-visibility safety apparel approved, so you know you are getting a quality product that gets the job done.
- STAY SAFE WITH GREAT 360 DEGREE VISIBILITY - Hi-vis Yellow Vest with reflective silver strips that wraps entire vest giving you the ability to be noticed when it counts in hazardous work environments.
- GREAT QUALITY & FULL SIZES- From small to 4XL sizes for comfort and breathe-ability.Size charts are available in both inches and centimeters measurements to maximize accuracy. We highly recommend using your vest size as a reference.
- MULTI USE - Great for outdoor utility, construction, metro, railway, toll work, schools, indoor or outdoor, night or day. Our vests are resilient and strong.10 Multi Pockets to store & secure wallets, phones,smaller lightweight objects,bigger heavier items etc.
- MATERIALS - UNISEX, 100% Polyester H-Vis Reflective Material, Durable, Breathable, Lightweight and Machine Washable.
- EASY ON AND OFF - Good quality zipper for quick on and off, no hooks and loop complications. Simple and easy.
- All mesh high visibility yellow vest, ideal for bad weather and complex traffic conditions
- Includes two breast pockets, reflective striping on the chest, shoulders, and back, and a half-length zipper for protection for workers where light may be an issue
- Type R, Class 2 compliant and ideal for Roadway, Railroad, Airports and Emergency Response
- The Safety Main brand was established with the goal of offering quality products for everyday use at a fraction of the cost
- HIGH VISIBILITY AND REFLECTIVITY: Made From Ultra Lightweight and Comfortable Mesh Fabric And 2” Width Reflective Strips on Both Front and Back, Our Safety Vests makes you Visible in traffic from 1000 feets by day and night.
- QUALITY: Our Products are compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Standard, EN ISO 20471:2013,
- Multi APPLICATION: Wholesale For Traffic Workers, Construction workers, Railway and Metro workers, shipyards, surveyors , Utility Workers like Security, Roadside Emergency,Clean Streets workers etc.
- DAILY USE: Suit for outside sports like bicycling, jogging, walking ,dog walking, skating, Hiking, Best Gifts for Runners,Joggers,Bikers,Marathoners, Triathletes, active people,
- SIZE: XL- Fits the XL size of adult men and women,ladies,youths, Easy On And Off.
Our Best Choice: T-Sheng A Mesh and Knitted Safety Vest for Men and Women,Pockets and Zipper Bright Neon Color with Bright Reflective Strips
Bundle Dimensions:7.9 x 7.9 x 1.1 inches 6.38 Ounces
Department:Unisex-adult
Day Very first Available:September 19, 2019
Manufacturer:Jinhuashitianshengfanghuyongpinyouxiangongsi
ASIN:B07Y1KCCVP
1.Retain Harmless WITH Large VISIBILITY:This fluorescent yellow vest is developed for high visibility to preserve you protected for vehicle ,bike and so on. Hello-Vis in 360 levels with black and orange contrast strips all-around the chest, midsection , back again and shoulders to give visibility.
2.Elements:The knitted cloth on the entrance and mesh material on the back again. All fabrics and accessories with the greatest content , no harmful substances ,with strong environmental security ,non-harmful effect.
3.MULTI Functionality: 3 pockets for several use,ideal chest pocket with Velcro Top Closure and 2 bottom entrance pocket.Ample space for pen, cell cell phone and much more.
4.REFLECTIVE STRIPS AND ZIPPER:Double vertical and horizontal reflective strips with orange trim for utmost visibility.UP entrance zipper closure for uncomplicated on and off.
5.CERTIFICATIONS:Substantial visibility protection vest satisfies the ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Class 2 common of superior visibility safety clothing .