Top 10 Best safety vest Reviews

Package Dimensions‏:‎12.1 x 9.7 x 3.9 inches 1.59 Pounds
Product model number‏:‎PBSV
Department‏:‎Unisex-adult (luggage only)

✓ Continue to be Harmless WITH Wonderful 360 Degree VISIBILITY – Fluorescent Basic safety Vest with substantial visibility reflective silver strips that wraps entire vest. Hello Vis in 360 degrees, entrance to back, side to facet. These reflective significant visibility strips function as excellent reflectors shining evening or day. Preserving you obvious to persons, vehicles, and much more!

✓ 1 Size Suits MOST & Excellent Excellent – Sized as XL for comfort and breathe-potential. Suits terrific in excess of jackets, coats, shirts, and sweaters! Our neon mesh cloth does not truly feel affordable, they are light-weight, shiny, breathable, and snug. Great for Adult males or Women and younger grownups and young adults, compact or tall. We also have a youngster young ones size security vest clothing, see our reflective vest comparison chart in the description!

✓ MULTI-USE VEST FROM PEERBASICS – PeerBasics wants to make the world a safer position. When you invest in PeerBasics safety vests you might be not just acquiring the greatest protection vest, you might be obtaining a peace of brain. Wonderful for out of doors utility, building, volunteering, raceway, metro, railway, highway, crisis workers, occasion staff members, parking attendants, firemen or firewomen, rural/city road pedestrians, safety guards, toll get the job done staff, schools, dwelling development, indoor outside, protection, day or night!

✓ 10 PACK MULTI BULK PACK Set – Invest in for the entire staff, team, or loved ones, suits most sizes, and affordably priced. We triple check out our vests so our top quality is unmatched. Fantastic for bulk and wholesale dimensions orders. You are going to see why most businesses pick out PeerBasics for their entire enterprise.

✓ Uncomplicated ON AND OFF – Velcro for quick on and off, basic hooks and loop troubles. Make our safety gear basic and easy. Ideal for storing in your dwelling, car, or workplace and completely ready when you need to have it most.