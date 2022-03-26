Top 10 Best safety vest mesh Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety vest mesh in 2022 Comparison Table
- MADE WITH 3M REFLECTIVE TAPE - 2” wide premium 3M reflective tape, composed of wide angle retroreflective lenses bonded to durable cloth backing, suitable for both home and industrial wash. Extra reflective trim around arms, reflective piping down sides and along utility pocket for added visibility.
- QUALITY SEWING & REINFORCEMENT - High quality zipper reinforced with durable webbing inside, pockets all reinforced with tight sewing, quality made for rugged wear and tear; Large velcro sewed on pockets preventing items falling off when you bend over.
- MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS - Two lower outside expandable cargo pockets with adjustable flaps; left chest heavy duty gusseted utility pocket with reflective piping; right chest 2-tier, 4-division pencil pocket; Two more inside patch pockets; left and right chest mic tabs.
- EASY CARE & EASY WEAR - 100% polyester silky yellow mesh, with breathable black sides provide visual contrast. Reinforced high-quality resin zipper for a smooth fit. Machine washable.
- SIZE DESIGNED FOR AMERICANS - The size chart is formulated based on the survey of body measurements to ensure a better suit. Please use the fit guide to order the right high visibility safety vest accordingly with confidence. The vest is fully compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 CLASS 2 standard.
- [VISIBILITY]: XXL fluorescent yellow safety vest keeps you safe and reduces risks of accident for construction, surveyors, roadside emergency, bicycling and many more applications.
- [COMFORT]: Lightweight and comfortable 100% polyester fabric (Model in pictures is wearing a Large - we recommend sizing 1 size up for a slimmer fit and 2-3 sizes for a looser fit).
- [REFLECTIVE STRIPS]: 2 vertical and 2 horizontal reflective strips with 2” width on both, front and back, for maximum visibility in all weather and lighting conditions.
- [DESIGN]: Quick and easy front zipper closure design allows for easy on and off anywhere you go like the worksite.
- [APPROVED]: ANSI/ ISEA 107-2010 (former edition 107-2004) Class 2 standard of high-visibility safety apparel approved.
- ✔ Materials: High Visibility Reflective Safety Mesh Vest is unisex. Made of Knitted Fabric, 100% polyester fabric & Reflective Material, has features of breathable, lightweight and durable. You can wash it by washing machine.
- ✔ High Visibility: Yellow and Orange. Highlight Reflective Strips. It makes you safe when you are cycling, walking and sports outdoor at night. Reflective strips have spread of the waist, chest, shoulders and back. Safety vest provides 360°protection while you are working under daylight or low light conditions.
- ✔ Multi-function Pockets: High visibility safety vests designed with 5 front pockets with zipper magic poster clamshell closure, 2 large pockets, 1 PVC transparent ID badge holder, 1 flap pocket and 1 pouch holder for flashlight, laser pointer.
- ✔ Application: Perfect for Construction, Baggage Handling, Security, Traffic Control, Survey, Landscaping, Paving, Railroad, Sanitation, Volunteers, Personal Sports, Pet walking, for Night Running, Jogging, Cycling, Hiking, Walking, Biking, Motorcycle and Dog Walking.
- ✔ Note: Please Check the Size Table Carefully and Choose Fit Size. Full compliance with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 standards. Risk-Free! Any Imperfection are guarantee for Full Refund or Exchanged. ADD TO CART NOW
- 1.KEEP SAFE WITH HIGH VISIBILITY:This fluorescent yellow vest is designed for high visibility to keep you safe for car ,motorcycle and so on. Hi-Vis in 360 degrees with black and orange contrast strips around the chest, waist , back and shoulders to provide visibility.
- 2.MATERIALS:The knitted fabric on the front and mesh fabric on the back. All fabrics and accessories with the best material , no harmful substances ,with strong environmental protection ,non-toxic effect.
- 3.MULTI FUNCTION: 3 pockets for multiple use,right chest pocket with Velcro Top Closure and 2 bottom front pocket.Enough space for pen, cell phone and more.
- 4.REFLECTIVE STRIPS AND ZIPPER:Double vertical and horizontal reflective strips with orange trim for maximum visibility.UP front zipper closure for easy on and off.
- 5.CERTIFICATIONS:High visibility safety vest meets the ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Class 2 standard of high visibility safety apparel .
- Made with 3M Reflective Material for increased visibility.
- Salzmann's 3M reflective vest comes with four large pockets for items such as keys, phones, cards and wallets etc. as well as radio clips on each shoulder.
- Made from breathable mesh fabric - ideal for keeping users cool whilst exercising and working in the summer heat.
- Available in 5 sizes - please refer to our size chart before placing your order.
- Yellow Mesh: This vest meets the US standard ANSI/ISEA-107 (high visibility personal protective safety apparel). However, this vest is NOT flame retardant.
- ANSI class 2 compliant.
- Made with mesh material for extra breathability. Features 3M Reflective Material and contrasting orange striping.
- Total pockets: Six - (4) outer and (2) inner. Special inside tablet/map pocket designed with a hook and loop closure.
- High-visibility yellow/green. Features Mic holders on shoulders
- Two grommets at neck and two grommets at base of vest. D-Ring pass through opening.
- MATERIAL – 100 Percent polyester mesh design for cool comfort
- HI VIS – StarTech style reflective tape provides excellent visibility
- CLOSURE – Zipper front closure
- FEATURES – Left and right chest mic tab
- STORAGE – Left chest radiophone pocket
- HIGH VISIBILITY AND REFLECTIVITY: Made From Ultra Lightweight and Comfortable Mesh Fabric And 2” Width Reflective Strips on Both Front and Back, Our Safety Vests makes you Visible in traffic from 1000 feets by day and night.
- QUALITY: Our Products are compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Standard, EN ISO 20471:2013,
- Multi APPLICATION: Wholesale For Traffic Workers, Construction workers, Railway and Metro workers, shipyards, surveyors , Utility Workers like Security, Roadside Emergency,Clean Streets workers etc.
- DAILY USE: Suit for outside sports like bicycling, jogging, walking ,dog walking, skating, Hiking, Best Gifts for Runners,Joggers,Bikers,Marathoners, Triathletes, active people,
- Adjustable Size Fits almost adult men and women,ladies,youths,Easy On And Off.
- ▲ MATERIALS: 100% polyester MESH fabric, high visibility reflective material. Durable, lightweight, breathable and machine washable.
- ▲ 360° HIGH REFLECTIVITY: the neon yellow safety vest with high visibility. The two-inch wide reflective strip covers the shoulders, chest, waist and back which provide 360° protection during work or outdoor activities under any lighting conditions.
- ▲ 5 MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS: 5 front pockets bring you great convenience.They are designed to easy categorization and easy access for various tools and equipment, such as mobile phone,flashlight,laser pointer,business card and other items.
- ▲ INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS: Airports, ports, railways, warehouses, logistics, construction, traffic control, landscaping, exploration, surveying, emergency, rescue and other fields.
- ★ CERTIFICATIONS: Fully compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 Type R standard. XIAKE Brand, Quality Assurance! Not Satisfied? Full Refund! ADD TO CART NOW!
Our Best Choice: 3M Reflective stripes Safety Vest Hi-vis Pink knitted Vest with 10 pockets Bright Construction Workwear for men and women. (Pink, 4XL)
Stay Risk-free WITH Wonderful 360 Degree VISIBILITY – Hi-vis Orange Vest with reflective silver strips that wraps complete vest offering you the ability to be observed when it counts in harmful operate environments.
Great High quality & Complete Dimensions- From small to 5XL dimensions for comfort and ease and breathe-capability.Dimension charts are out there in each inches and centimeters measurements to increase accuracy. We highly recommend using your vest dimensions as a reference.
MULTI USE – Excellent for outside utility, development, metro, railway, toll work, educational institutions, indoor or out of doors, evening or day. Our vests are resilient and powerful.10 Multi Pockets to store & protected wallets, telephones,smaller light-weight objects,even bigger heavier items etcetera.
Materials – UNISEX, 100% Polyester H-Vis Reflective Content, Resilient, Breathable, Light-weight and Equipment Washable.
Easy ON AND OFF – Great good quality zipper for swift on and off, no hooks and loop issues. Very simple and simple.