Top 10 Best safety vest for men Reviews

Two-tone Black Safety Vest with Pockets and Zipper

Model No.: DSV024BKT

Performance Attributes:

100% polyester black strong cloth

2” broad substantial functionality reflective tape with 3” huge contrasting yellow trim

Zipper front closure

Mic tabs on both shoulders

Pockets:

Still left chest telephone and very clear ID pocket with flap closure

Telephone pocket is significant plenty of for Apple iphone 11 Professional Max, Google Pixel 4 XL, Samsung Galaxy S10+, etcetera.

Right chest 2-tier, 4-division pencil pocket

Two lower outside the house cargo pockets with flap closures

Dimension: S-4XL

The measurement chart is formulated dependent on the survey of physique measurements for a improved suit. Please comply with the suit manual and purchase ideal measurement accordingly.

*If the basic safety vest is to be worn around a jacket, be sure to purchase one particular or two measurements much larger.

Application:

Wonderful for road perform, design, surveyor, engineer, police, visitors command, crossing guard, volunteer, driver, general public protection, stability, warehouse, railroad, airport and industrial personnel, as effectively as leisure activities these kinds of as going for walks, cycling, jogging, managing, pet dog walking and driving bicycle.

If for any cause you are not satisfied with our product, make sure you kindly make contact with us, we will respond and take care of ASAP.

Crafted TO Past – All pockets and zipper are bolstered with bartacks and restricted sewing, good quality designed for rugged have on and tear. Velcro sewed on pockets blocking items falling off when you bend in excess of

Measurement Designed FOR Us citizens – The dimensions chart is formulated centered on the survey of body measurements to be certain a superior go well with. Be sure to use the in good shape tutorial to buy the proper vest appropriately with self-confidence

Increased VISIBILITY – Black sound fabric and superior quality ANSI compliant reflective tape with contrasting yellow trim

MULTI-Perform POCKETS – Left chest mobile phone and apparent ID Pocket with flap closure suitable chest 2-tier, 4-division pencil pocket two reduced outside cargo pockets with flaps. Phone pocket is massive plenty of to in good shape for Iphone 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 4 XL, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and so on. Mic tabs on equally shoulders

USE IN PROXIMITY TO ROADWAYS – Wonderful for road perform, building, security, airport, law enforcement, crossing guard, visitors handle, warehouse, survey, railroad, airport and industrial employees, motorists, inspectors, engineers, contractors, volunteers and additional