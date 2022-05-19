Top 10 Best safety vest for dogs Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

PUHOHUN Dog Vest Harnesses,Pet Walking Harness,Durable Adjustable Reflective Dog Vest Harness for Dogs Outdoor Walking,Training,Hiking, Camping,Driving.

A lot of research shows that dogs particularly like going out and playing.They are very active and enjoy taking adventures with his furry friends outside.Pets are curious about the outside world and are obsessed with exploring the unknown of the world.

OUR NO PULL DOG HARNESS CAN HELP SOLVE MORE PROBLEMS – 2022 Upgrade Protection Design.

NO PULL FRONT CLIP & BACK D-RING – 1.When you go out with the dog,you can control your dog by using the seat belt to the no pull front clip or the back D-ring,multiple metal clips make putting on and taking off a snap.

TOP HANDLE – 2.Soft handle on the back not only helpful in controlling dogs a bit closer to the body,also helps to control the dog in the car.

AIR MESH MATERIAL – 3.Breathable and soft sponge and 2-layers quick drying mesh,easy to clean and quick-dry,comfortably padded but shaped to not interfere with movement.

ADJUSTABLE STRAPS – 4.Fits well around the neck and the chest,is adjustable according to the weight of the dog.

NIGHT REFLECTIVE STRIP – 5.Make the night more interesting and safe.

Instruction – How to adjust to make your dog more comfortable?



Step 1

Measure your dog’s neck,adjust enough space to gently slide over head,adjust the size to fit your dog well.

Step 2

Adjustable straps on the 2 sides of the neck,which can be adjusted to a suitable size to fit the dog’s neck.

Step 3

Quick release buckles and adjustable straps on both sides make it super easy to put on or take off.

Step 4

Finally,adjust until you can insert 2 fingers,perfect space to provide a comfortable experience for your dogs.

Package Includes : 1 Dog Harness+1 Seat Belt(36 cm).