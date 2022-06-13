Home » Others » Top 10 Best safety utility knife Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety utility knife in 2022 Comparison Table

Slice - 640012 10400 Box Cutter, 3 Position Manual Button with Ceramic Blade, Locking blade
  • 3-Position Manual Slider Button allows blade to stay locked in 3 positions (Fully extended blade, semi-protruding blade, Fully hidden blade)
  • Zirconium Oxide Ceramic Blade with Rounded Tip for Safety = Non-Conductive, Anti-Magnetic, Never Rusts, Chemically Inert (No Oil Coatings) + Stays Sharp Up To 10X Longer Than Steel Blades
  • 1 Slice Ceramic Blade = Up to 20 Metal Blades = Less Blade Changes = Less $$$ = Less Downtime = Less injuries + Simple No Tool Blade Change (Replacement SKU# 10404 or 10408)
  • Ceramic Blade only protrudes 1/2" - designed primarily for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, boxes, cardboard, etc
  • To cut paper and thinner items please try the Slice 00116 Precision Cutter or 00100 Safety Cutter or use the Pointed Blades 10408
$18.99
Gerber Gear 22-41830N EAB Pocket Knife and Money Clip, EDC Gear, Fixed Blade Knife, Stainless Steel
  • Easily replace Gerber Exchange-A-Blade pocket knife with any standard or contractor grade utility blades
  • Stainless steel handle works well as both a pocket clip or a money clip, and liner lock construction keeps the blade safely in the open position when in use.
  • Slim design allows for this tool to easily fit in your pocket; Open the pocket knife with ease with its nail nick design- Blade screw is raised for easy replacement
  • Compact utility knife is a great addition to any EDC gear; Included money clip allows knife to be a great alternative to a wallet
  • Overall length 4.1 inches, closed length 2.4 inches, weight: 2.4 ounces; Included limited lifetime warranty
$19.92
Kershaw Leek, Teal Pocket Knife (1660TEAL); 3” Bead-Blasted High-Performance Sandvik 14C28N Steel Blade, Teal Anodized Aluminum Handle, SpeedSafe Assisted Opening, Liner Lock, Tip-Lock Slider; 2.4 OZ
  • 3” Sandvik 14C28N steel blade with a sleek bead-blasted finish for excellent strength, edge retention and corrosion resistance
  • Lightweight anodized aluminum handle, bonded with teal dye for an everlasting finish resistant to fading and scratching
  • The ideal tool for any hobbyist, hiker, craftsman, hunter, gardener, or any knife enthusiast in need of a reliable EDC
  • Designed by Kershaw and built to last by skilled knifemakers in Tualatin, Oregon
  • Versatile everyday carry for various tasks including opening packages, stripping wire, making fire kindling, cutting zip-ties, removing splinters or even defense against aggressive animals
$54.80
Slice 10400-CS 10400 Box Cutter, Ceramic Safety Blade, 3 Position Manual Button, Stays Sharp up to 10x Longer Than Steel Blades, 6 Pack
  • 3-Position Manual Slider Button allows blade to stay locked in 3 positions (Fully extended blade, semi-protruding blade, Fully hidden blade)
  • Zirconium Oxide Ceramic Blade with Rounded Tip for Safety = Non-Conductive, Anti-Magnetic, Never Rusts, Chemically Inert (No Oil Coatings) + Stays Sharp Up To 10X Longer Than Steel Blades
  • 1 Slice Ceramic Blade = Up to 20 Metal Blades = Less Blade Changes = Less $$$ = Less Downtime = Less injuries + Simple No Tool Blade Change (Replacement SKU# 10404 or 10408)
  • Ceramic Blade only protrudes 1/2" - designed primarily for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, boxes, cardboard, etc
  • To cut paper and thinner items please try the Slice 00116 Precision Cutter or 00100 Safety Cutter or use the Pointed Blades 10408
$119.70
Climber Pads Klein Tools 8220
  • 4-Inch (102 mm) of Velcro brand fasteners provide the maximum amount of adjustability
  • Continuous wrap with metal cinch loop for quick attachment and ease of use
  • Extra wide cuff fastens around the calf to provide more support
  • Velcro is a registered trademark of Velcro Industries B.V
  • Weight: 2.2 pounds
$143.74
X-Acto No 1 Precision Knife | Z-Series, Craft Knife, with Safety Cap, #11 Fine Point Blade, Easy-Change Blade System
  • Precision knife with number 11 fine point blade for exact cuts
  • Sharp and durable zirconium nitride coated blade
  • Lightweight aluminum handle is easy to maneuver
  • Easily cuts paper, fabric, thin metal, and plastic
  • Safety cap for storage and portability. Zirconium nitride coating for durability
$4.11
Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops SWA24S 7.1in S.S. Folding Knife with 3.1in Serrated Clip Point Blade and Aluminum Handle for Outdoor, Tactical, Survival and EDC
  • Dimensions: 7.1 inch (18 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.1 inches (7.9 cm) and a weight of 3.5 ounces
  • Durable: Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV Black Oxide High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, aluminum handle
  • Dependable: Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip, finger flipper and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry
  • Secure: Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the liner lock
$15.99
CRAFTSMAN Utility Knife Blades, 100 Pack (CMHT11921A)
  • Heavy duty utility blade for general cutting, trimming, and scraping of a variety of materials
  • Precision-honed edge for consistent and long cutting life
  • Fits most standard utility knives
  • 100 pack
$9.98
ALBATROSS EDC Cool Sharp Tactical Folding Pocket Knife,SpeedSafe Spring Assisted Opening Knifes with Liner Lock,Pocketclip,Glass Breaker,Seatbelt Cutter
  • ALBATROSS Cool EDC Outdoor Tactical Survival Camping Folding Pocket knife
  • Spring assisted pocket knife offers rapid one-handed deployment, locks securely into place with liner lock
  • 440 stainless steel,Sharp and reliable; 2.7-inch blade length; 3.8-inch closed length; 6.5-inch total length
  • A pocket clip for easy and safe carry; includes Seatbelt Cutter and glass breaker,weight only 4.8 OZ
  • Seamlessly used for Daily application、Camping to Search & Rescue and is a great Business or Birthday Gift
$10.49
Internet's Best Premium Utility Knife - Set of 2 - Retractable Razor Knife Set - Box Cutter
  • Heavy Duty utility knife: Metal, durable design with rubber grip allows for a long lasting, extremely durable cuts and slices on boxes, plastic packaging, and straps. Includes 2 premium utility knives. Perfect box cutter knife
  • Retractable & Adjustable Blade : Razor simply slides open for exact cuts. Blade easily retracts to lock safely within metal frame when finished using
  • Quick Release: When razor needs to be replaced, simply extend the razor blade all the way, press the red button and remove the razor blade. Insert the new razor while pressing down the red button until secure
  • Replacement Blades: Includes refill pouch containing 5 extra utility knife blades
  • Dimensions: 1.5” Width x 6” Length. Set of 2 Utility Knives.
$14.68
Are you looking for top 10 good safety utility knife on the market in 2022? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 51,155 customer satisfaction about top 10 best safety utility knife in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: WORKPRO Folding Utility Knife Set Quick Change Blade, Back-lock Mechanism 3-piece with 10-piece Extra Blades


Our rating:4.8 out of 5 stars (4.8 / 5)



Product Description

WORKPRO Folding Utility Knife Set Quick Change Blade, Back-lock Mechanism 3-piece with 10-piece Extra Blades

WORKPRO

Affordable Dependability, Reinvented.

Our sole focus is to build high quality tools at an incredible value.

We are in business to bring affordable dependability to the world of tools.

The set includes:

Three 3 utility knives with different colors: red, green and blue

10 extra blades included in dispenser

Design

Head is constructed by stainless steel for durability,strength and rust resistanceDouble aluminum curved handle is lightweight and ergonomic,comfortable to handle and useWhen it is closed, the knife looks like an egg, safe and simple

Quick change mechanism and Back lock

The knife is designed for easily operation

LOCK-BACK, which safely locks the blade in place when fully opening or closing itQuick Change Mechanism, just press the button and then,release, change and insert new blade,quickly and safely

Details

Size

Mini size, portable to hold and carryTextured pattern in grip like diamond for anti-slip while using

Belt clip

Lightweight grip handle with belt clip, with it you can hang in the belt, convenient and portable to carry and take when you’re going to use it

SK5 Knife blades

Regular duty utility blade of SK5 steel for cuttingFits most standard utility knives

Widely use

The folding utility knife is ideal for cutting lots of objects. Like carpet, paper, plastic, leather, carton box, aluminum sheet, beverage can and so on. It’s ideal to do DIY or to work in household with the knife.

Contains 3 utility knifes with different colors: red, green and blue;
Quick change blade mechanism for easy installing and releasing the blade;
Lightweight aluminum grip handle with belt clip
Suitable for general-purpose cutting, as cutting boxes, rope, carpet, plastic, leather, wallpaper etc.
Accepts all standard utility blades, 10 extra blade included in dispenser

