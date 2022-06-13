Top 10 Best safety utility knife Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

WORKPRO Folding Utility Knife Set Quick Change Blade, Back-lock Mechanism 3-piece with 10-piece Extra Blades



WORKPRO

Affordable Dependability, Reinvented.

Our sole focus is to build high quality tools at an incredible value.

We are in business to bring affordable dependability to the world of tools.

The set includes:

Three 3 utility knives with different colors: red, green and blue

10 extra blades included in dispenser

Design



Head is constructed by stainless steel for durability,strength and rust resistanceDouble aluminum curved handle is lightweight and ergonomic,comfortable to handle and useWhen it is closed, the knife looks like an egg, safe and simple

Quick change mechanism and Back lock



The knife is designed for easily operation

LOCK-BACK, which safely locks the blade in place when fully opening or closing itQuick Change Mechanism, just press the button and then,release, change and insert new blade,quickly and safely

Details



Size

Mini size, portable to hold and carryTextured pattern in grip like diamond for anti-slip while using

Belt clip

Lightweight grip handle with belt clip, with it you can hang in the belt, convenient and portable to carry and take when you’re going to use it

SK5 Knife blades

Regular duty utility blade of SK5 steel for cuttingFits most standard utility knives

Widely use



The folding utility knife is ideal for cutting lots of objects. Like carpet, paper, plastic, leather, carton box, aluminum sheet, beverage can and so on. It’s ideal to do DIY or to work in household with the knife.

Cutting carton box

Cutting rubber tube

Cutting carpet

