Top 10 Best safety umbrella Reviews

Product Description

G4Free Kids Clear Rain Umbrellas, a unique gift for your kids.



Pure canopy, yellow handle and caps, white fiberglass support, the kids transparent rain umbrella looks nice and fashionable.

Always maintain clear vision in the rainy day without stepping on each other. Perfect for way to school, daily shooting, camping or other outdoor activities.

· Detailed maintain instruction card will be attached in the package.

· Fiberglass construction is super lightweight and durable than iron umbrella

· No adhesion：Use maintenance of powder on the surface to prevent adhesion，no affect to the use after cleaning.

Safety Design for Little Kids



Created with safety details, the umbrella protects children’s safety in all aspects, allowing them to use the umbrella easily and freely.

· Pinch Proof Closure: Push-pull switch that easily opened and safe for kids

· Sleek Caps:Cute round cap without sharp surface

· Reflective Stripe: Reflect lights at dark night caution the cars and passerby

· Anti-poke Rounded Edge: Avoid accidentally poking to others or kids themselves

Pretty Looking Umbrella with Durable Material



PVC transparent Material

PVC transparent material, high transparency, lightweight, waterproof and windproof.

Fiberglass Ribs Support

Elegant white fiberglass ribs is not only good-looking but also create a sturdy construction of the umbrella, with which the umbrella hard to break in the wind.

Easy Grip Elegant Handle

A Hook Handle that is easy to carry and hold by kids themselves.

Stylish Kids Clear Umbrella

Easy grip handlePVC transparent material

Kids Large Size Umbrella

43 inch canopy37 inch diameterweights only 380 g

Wedding Fashion Kids Umbrella

Flower-likeElegant Color

Safety Umbrella for Kids Outdoor

Anti-poke Rounded EdgePinch Proof ClosureSleek CapsReflective Stripe

Package Dimensions‏:‎28.5 x 3.25 x 2 inches; 13.62 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎October 21, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎G4Free

ASIN‏:‎B08LK4ZYFL

PINCH PROOF CLOSURE closure

Fiberglass frame

☂[TRANSPARENT UMBRELLA FOR KIDS]. The lovely clear umbrella is made of PVC canopy allowing your child to see where they are walking , avoiding any potential risks with others on the way to school. The petite little umbrella designed 37.4” in diameter, weights only 0.84lb, which is suitable for children ages 6-12 to carry with comfort and ease.

☂[REFLECTIVE STRIPE & ROUNDED EDGE]. The reflective stripe reflects light from cars or street lamps at night or low visibility days which adds to your child’s safety. This safety umbrella also features an anti-poke rounded edge.Helping your kids maneuver through a crowd of people without poking themselves or anyone else.

☂[PINCH PROOF CLOSURE]. Our fully secured umbrella is fitted with an easily accessible closing feature that guarantees a safe open and closure. Your little one can open or close it all by themselves without being worried about being pinched.

☂[DURABLE]. Our children’s safety umbrellas are built with reinforced fiberglass ribs and a strengthened metal shaft. Made of PVC transparent material the canopy is also the superior water repellent option. (Tip: Due to the particularity of PVC material, anti-sticking powder is attached to the umbrella which can be used normally after washing.)

☂[ONE YEAR GUARANTEE]. No matter what the weather is outside, rain, gale wind, snow or sleet, It can keep your little one dry at any time. The clear canopy is stylish and unique, a must-have for your children. We engineer our umbrellas to stand the test of time. We stand behind the durability of our goods and offer an unconditional guarantee against any defects in craftsmanship.