Top 10 Best safety torx screwdriver set Reviews

HengTianMei little torx screwdriver set consist of all the frequent torx bit screwdrivers, exceptional repair package greatly utilised for Doorbell substitution,battery adjust or WIFI password reset, xbox one, Xbox 360 controller,PS3,PS4,Macbook air/pro/retina keyboard,

Trackpad or Liquid crystal display assembly, andriod cellphone, laptop computer,personal computer,tablet,HDD substitution,Pocket knife,eyeglasses and other electronics.

[ESD TWEEZER SET]:Involve 2 antic-staic and non-magnetic tweezers which have electrostatic dissipative coating that aids secure electro

[OPENNING TOOLS]:A nylon spudger is a difficult antistatic device that can be employed for a range of functions when repairing electronic gadgets.

The screwdriver set consists of:

T1 Torx Screwdriver

T2 Torx Screwdriver

T3 Torx Screwdriver

T4 Torx Screwdriver

T5 Torx Screwdriver

T6 Torx Safety Screwdriver

T7 Torx Safety Screwdriver

T8 Torx Safety Screwdriver

T9 Torx Safety Screwdriver

T10 Torx Security Screwdriver

HTM 01 ESD Pointed Tweezer

HTM 12 ESD Curved Tweezer

Anti-static Nylon Spudger

Plastic Opening pry device

We have a specialist crew and often all set to supply the very best service to each and every of our customers and count on the cooperation are commencing, If you have any concern,be sure to feel absolutely free to make contact with us any time

This is a multi-functionality screwdriver fix software package, in which the suggestion of the T6 T7 T8 T9 T10 Torx screwdriver has a hollow hole for various kinds of repairs.

Torx screwdriver little bit is created of substantial-top quality S2 metal, and has been specially heat-taken care of to make it more tough.

The screwdriver is ergonomically developed. The extensive take care of is created of TPR and PP substance which is non-skid with flexible cap, uncomplicated and quite relaxed to grip in hand and hassle-free to use for distinct forms of electronic repairs.

The device kit is equipped with a pointed suggestion and a curved stainless steel tweezers, together with 2 nylon prying resources, which is really handy for your Do-it-yourself or repairs. A finish and specialist Torx screwdriver device package is also furnished.

