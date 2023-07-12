Top 10 Best safety toe work boots for men Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Thorogood has relentlessly focused on craftsmanship, innovation, and comfort, while recognizing the importance of footwear to your livelihood and getting the job done. We make job-fitted boots for the electrician, carpenter, ironworker, boilermaker, sheetmetal worker, utility lineman, millwright, assembler or fabricator, to name a few. You perform a specialized job, so you need a specialized boot. To further accommodate your needs, we offer extended sizes, metatarsal guards, and styles ranging from lace-to-toe, side zip, and wellington footwear.

MAXWEAR WEDGE



True to our Job-Fitted heritage, Thorogood collaborated with Ironworkers, Boilermakers, Electricians, and safety directors to create an outsole for every jobsite. Over the course of two years we worked to develop our exclusive MAXWear outsole that outlasts the competition by 30%. We started with the MAXWear Wedge, and through its proven performance in the field and demand from safety directors for a heeled sole we created the MAXWear 90. Both the MAXWear Wedge and MAXWear 90 offer superior comfort and durability on the job compared to the competition. Feel the comfort in every trusted step with our MAXWear Wedge and put your trust in the MAXWear 90 when climbing ladders or uneven terrain. Thorogood MAXWear outsoles have you covered.

Made in the USA by Union Made

Weinbrenner Shoe Company manufactures our Made in USA footwear at its two union factories in Wisconsin. Our Made in USA footwear is either Berry Compliant (100% Made in the USA with USA components) or Made in the USA with domestic and globally sourced components. Our Built in USA footwear uses all American hides and is assembled at our two union factories in Wisconsin

Thorogood Men’s American Heritage 8″ Moc Toe, MAXWear Wedge Safety Toe Boot



Like the person who wears them, these boots are up to the task and built to last. They look good off the clock, too. And the stylish, tobacco oil-tanned leather allows your feet to breathe. These iconic boots are Made in the USA by union workers who know a thing or two about what it’s like to be in your shoes.

Constructed or manufactured with electric shock-resisting soles and heels capable of withstanding an application of 18,000 volts (root mean square (RMS) value) at 60 Hz for 1 minute with no current flow or leakage current in excess of 1.0 milliamperes under dry conditions

Class I/75 footwear retains a .500 inch (1/2 inch) for men’s and .468 inch (15/32 inch) for women’s or greater clearance after a nominal impact of 75 foot-pounds (101.7J), a 50 pound weight dropped, reaching 117.9 ± 2.4 inches per second velocity at impact. COMPRESSION: Class C/75 footwear retains a .500 inch (1/2 inch) after compression of 2500 lbs. (11,121 N) or greater

Removable Ultimate Shock Absorption footbed on Poron comfort cushion insole

Single-Density Polyurethane Maxwear Wedge – MAXWear Wedge slip resistant outsole

Product Dimensions‏:‎15 x 11 x 5 inches; 5.2 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎804-4200

Department‏:‎Mens

Date First Available‏:‎June 7, 2019

ASIN‏:‎B07SVNWVL9

Made in USA

Fiberglass shank

Steel toe protection

MAXWear Wedge slip-resistant outsole

Goodyear storm welt construction