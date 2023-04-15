Top 10 Best safety tennis shoes for men Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Solution Description

Metal Toe Cap

Eu-typical metal toe cap can help to protect against the foot from staying wounded by slipping or rolling objects.

Cushion

TPU sole with impact cushioning security, provides extremely-comfortable, all-working day comfort without the need of sacrificing guidance.

Lightweight

The hollow sole decreases the fat of the shoe, lower the pressure on the ft when strolling or standing for a long time.

Breathable

The upper is produced of innovative knitting,woven-in sound coloured mesh with texture detail delivers entire breathability.

Extensively-Employed



Our do the job footwear are built to satisfy work in gentle-sector. From health care to cafe, to development and industrial.

Steel Toe

✓

✓

✓

Lightweight

✓

✓

✓

Breathable

✓

✓

✓

Higher

Extend knit

Stretch knit

Extend knit

Products Dimensions‏:‎11.81 x 7.87 x 3.94 inches 1.76 Pounds

Item design number‏:‎FLUS01A-D91823

Department‏:‎Mens

Day 1st Available‏:‎March 27, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎DYKHMATE

ASIN‏:‎B0917MJ1Y4

Imported

Thermoplastic Elastomers sole

Metal TOE: European Normal Metal Toe, can soak up 15KN static strain or 200J effects force to safeguard your toes from slipping and rolling objects.

Light-weight&Comfortable: These security perform shoes are designed of traveling woven, a great deal Lighter and far more breathable than the metal toe boots, usually hold your feet dry. Excellent for people who is standing for 6-12 several hours for each working day.

Type: Metal toe shoes are made with a sporty glimpse and bootie building, uncomplicated to place on and choose off.

TPU MIDSOLE: Full-TPU Helical molecular framework midsole to boost multi-directional traction & toughness, Fantastic for a accomplished who carries major products.

ANTI-Exhaustion Engineering: A comfort process intended with shock-absorbing, geometrical technological know-how that returns energy back again to the foot to provide all-working day guidance and ease and comfort.

