Top 10 Best safety tattoos Reviews

[ad_1] Have you ever lost your baby, even for a instant? Place the odds in your favor for a safe return with SafetyTat. SafetyTat prominently shows your cell cell phone quantity so that if in the function you and your little one are divided he/she can be returned to you swiftly. After you compose your cell phone number on tattoo with presented tattoo marking pen, SafetyTat presents a very seen kind of identification that stays in position – even when soaked – and lasts for weeks, right until you are prepared to clear away it. Made with proprietary Tateck, it is an ultra-tough, health-related-grade, skin applique “tattoo” with vivid colors ideal for any pores and skin tone. Additional like a pores and skin-safe and sound sticker, it is stretchable, breathable and a cinch to use. Very best component? Youngsters love them! It is really The Tat That Brings Young ones Back!® Includes 2 every of 3 Ninja intended tattoos, 6 pores and skin prep wipes and 1 tattoo marking pen. Warning: Do not use to sensitive skin, pores and skin with identified allergies or in close proximity to eyes. Will have to be taken out little by little and carefully.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Solution Dimensions‏:‎7 x .5 x 4 inches .8 Ounces

Company suggested age‏:‎12 months – 10 decades

Merchandise model number‏:‎QSWO-6N

Day Initial Available‏:‎November 19, 2009

Manufacturer‏:‎SafetyTat LLC

ASIN‏:‎B01N6PL6RR

Extremely-tough: lasts for up to 2 months

Waterproof, Hypoallergenic, Latex-totally free

Is vivid on all skin tones

Winner of iParenting Media “Finest Solutions” Award

