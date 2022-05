Top 10 Best safety t shirts Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]Package deal Dimensions‏:‎12.13 x 8.82 x 1.93 inches 8.15 OuncesDepartment‏:‎Unisex-grownupDay 1st Available‏:‎March 5, 2020Manufacturer‏:‎SHORFUNEASIN‏:‎B085HZ2H6T

BREATHABLE: 100% hen eye polyester cloth keeps you awesome and comfy in outside perform.

Continue to be Safe and sound WITH Good 360 Diploma VISIBILITY: Neon safety vest has 2″ width vertical and horizontal reflective strips for utmost visibility in all conditions.

POCKET: You can put the pen or nearly anything else in higher remaining entrance pocket to free of charge your fingers.

Entire COMPLIANCE WITH ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Class 2: SHORFUNE Substantial Visibility Security Vest meets the ANSI and ISEA criteria that outline efficiency technical specs.

Fluorescent security vest keeps you secure and cuts down risks of incident for bicycling, design perform, stability, surveyors, roadside crisis, warehouses, etc.